Final Call For Festival Volunteers

Volunteers are still being sought to help at the 50th Smoky Hill River Festival.

Organizers say volunteer shifts are still available, and they are working to fill remaining openings by Monday. This will allow time to prepare for the thousands of visitors, artists, performers, and community members who will gather in Salina, they have issued one final call for volunteers.

Volunteer opportunities are available before, during, and after the Festival, taking place June 11–14. Whether you can give a few hours or several shifts, your time and support will help make this milestone celebration a success.

The Smoky Hill River Festival has been bringing people together for 50 years through art, music, culture, and community. They hope you will consider being part of this special anniversary and helping continue a tradition that means so much to Salina.

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Here is the sign-up link (scroll down to see only Smoky Hill River Festival options)