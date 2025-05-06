PREP – NCAA Spring Week 7 recap

As the 2025 spring season in the North Central Activities Association comes down the home stretch of the season there is separation beginning to emerge in the baseball and softball standings.

The Southeast of Saline Trojan baseball team and Lady Trojan softball team currently lead the way in both standings as the teams continue to battle in the final month of the season.

The Lady Trojan softball team leads the way with a 15-3, 6-0 record while Minneapolis is in 2nd place with a 14-4, 10-2 record. Sacred Heart is currently in 5th place with a 4-12, 3-7 record.

The Trojan baseball team leads the way with a 10-6, 5-1 record while Sacred Heart is in 2nd place with a 13-6, 9-7 record.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did this past week o:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team swept Lyons 7-0, 7-0 on Friday. The Lady Trojans also swept Plainville on Saturday 16-0 and 18-1. The Lady Trojans split a doubleheader with Hoisington on Monday, losing the first game 7-3 but winning the second game 8-4. … The Trojan baseball team split a doubleheader with Lyons on Friday, winning the first game 3-2 but losing the second game 9-0.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat softball team split a doubleheader with Spearville on Friday, winning the first game 19-14 but losing the second game 16-5. … The Bearcat baseball team swept Sylvan 13-1 and 12-2 on Tuesday. The Bearcats swept Plainville 11-4 and 12-2 on Friday.

LYONS

The Lady Lion softball team got swept 8-5 and 14-11 by Smoky Valley on Tuesday. The Lady Lions were swept 7-0, 7-0 by Beloit on Friday. The Lady Lions were swept 6-5 and 12-8 by Pratt on Monday. … The Lions baseball team split a doubleheader with Smoky Valley on Tuesday, winning the first game 11-0 but losing the second game 7-5. The Lions split a doubleheader with Beloit on Friday, losing the first game 3-2 but winning the second game 9-0. The Lions swept Pratt-Skyline 13-3 and 14-2 on Monday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team suffered its first two NCAA losses of the season on Tuesday when it was swept 9-1 and 12-2 by Southeast of Saline. The Lady Lions were swept by Concordia on Friday, losing 5-3 in the opener and 5-3 in extra innings in the second game. The Lady Lions swept Sylvan 7-2 and 11-3 on Monday. … The Lion baseball team got swept 16-0 and 12-0 by Southeast of Saline on Tuesday. The Lions were swept 20-2 and 27-0 by Concordia on Friday. The Lions split a doubleheader with Sylvan on Monday, winning the first game 11-9 but losing the second game 8-7.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball team extended its winning streak to six games with a doubleheader sweep against Plainville, winning 22-7 and 16-1 on Tuesday. … The Buff baseball team is scheduled to get back on the field today (Tuesday) when it hosts Valley Heights in a doubleheader.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight softball team was swept 18-0 and 18-1 on Monday by Hays Thomas More Prep. … The Knight baseball team split a doubleheader with Hays TMP on Monday, losing the first game 8-5 but winning the second game 5-4.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team swept Minneapolis 9-1 and 12-2 in a battle of undefeated NCAA teams on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans swept Smoky Valley 12-0 and 14-0 on Thursday. … The Trojan baseball team swept Minneapolis 16-0 and 12-0 on Tuesday. The Trojans split a doubleheader with Smoky Valley on Thursday, losing the first game 8-5, but winning the second game 15-0.

2025 NCAA Softball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 6 0 15 3

Minneapolis 10 2 14 4

Beloit 4 2 11 6

Republic Cty 4 4 8 10

Sacred Heart 3 7 4 12

Lyons 3 7 4 15

Ellsworth 0 8 7 11

Tuesday, April 29

SE of Saline 9, Minneapolis 1

SE of Saline 12, Minneapolis 2

Smoky Valley 8, Lyons 5

Smoky Valley 14, Lyons 11

Republic County 22, Plainville 7

Republic County 16, Plainville 1

Beloit 7, Lyons 0

Beloit 7, Lyons 0

Thursday, May 1

SE of Saline 12, Smoky Valley 0

SE of Saline 14, Smoky Valley 0

Friday, May 2

Ellsworth 19, Spearville 14

Spearville 16, Ellsworth 6

Concordia 5, Minneapolis 3

Concordia 5, Minneapolis 3, Extra innings

Saturday, May 3

Beloit 16, Plainville 0

Beloit 18, Plainville 1

Monday, May 5

Hays TMP 18, Sacred Heart 0

Hays TMP 18, Sacred Heart 1

Pratt 6, Lyons 5

Pratt 12, Lyons 8

Hoisington 7, Beloit 3

Beloit 8, Hoisington 4

Minneapolis 7, Sylvan 2

Minneapolis 11, Sylvan 3

2025 NCAA Baseball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 5 1 10 6

Sacred Heart 9 2 13 6

Beloit 5 2 10 7

Lyons 7 3 13 7

Minneapolis 4 8 5 13

Ellsworth 1 5 5 12

Republic Cty 0 10 0 16

Tuesday, April 29

SE of Saline 16, Minneapolis 0

SE of Saline 12, Minneapolis 0

Ellsworth 13, Sylvan 1

Ellsworth 12, Sylvan 2

Lyons 11, Smoky Valley 0

Smoky Valley 7, Lyons 5

Thursday, May 1

Smoky Valley 8, SE of Saline 5

SE of Saline 15, Smoky Valley 0

Friday, May 2

Beloit 3, Lyons 2

Lyons 9, Beloit 0

Ellsworth 11, Plainville 4

Ellsworth 12, Plainville 2

Concordia 20, Minneapolis 2

Concordia 27, Minneapolis 0

Monday, May 5

Hays TMP 8, Sacred Heart 4

Sacred Heart 5, Hays TMP 4

Lyons 13, Pratt-Skyline 3

Lyons 14, Pratt-Skyline 2

Minneapolis 11, Sylvan 9

Sylvan 8, Minneapolis 7