PREP – NCAA Spring Week 6 Recap

Solid top runners are being established as the 2025 spring season heads into the heart of the regular season.

Minneapolis sits atop the NCAA softball standings with a 12-0, 10-0 record while Southeast of Saline is currently 2nd with an 11-3, 4-0 record while Sacred Heart is 3-9, 3-7 this season.

In baseball, Lyons currently leads the way with a 9-5, 6-2 record while Southeast of Saline is in second place with 7-5, 3-1 record and Sacred Heart currently stands with a 9-4, 9-2 record.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did this past week o:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team is scheduled to return to the field on Friday when it hosts Lyons in an NCAA doubleheader. … The Trojan baseball team is scheduled to return to the field on Friday when it hosts Lyons in an NCAA doubleheader.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat softball team got swept 11-5 and 12-8 by Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats were swept 8-4 and 11-4 by Lyons on Friday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Nickerson 14-13 but lost 15-1 against Kingman in a triangular at Nickerson on Monday. … The Bearcat baseball team got swept 23-8 and 21-0 by Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The Bearcats split a doubleheader with Lyons on Friday, winning the first game 7-5 but losing the second game 17-2.

LYONS

The Lady Lion softball team got swept 9-7 and 11-3 by Ellinwood on Tuesday. The Lady Lions were swept 7-0 and 7-0 by Minneapolis on Thursday. The Lady Lions swept Ellsworth 8-4 and 11-4 on Friday. … The Lions baseball team swept Minneapolis 16-0 and 13-3 on Thursday. The Lions split a doubleheader with Ellsworth on Friday, losing the first game 7-5 but winning the second game 17-2.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team swept Russell 14-2 and 19-2 on Tuesday. The Lady Lions swept Lyons 7-0 and 7-0 on Thursday. … The Lion baseball team got swept by Russell 16-1 and 6-2 on Tuesday. The Lions baseball team got swept 16-0 and 13-3 by Lyons on Thursday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball team is scheduled to return to the field today (Tuesday) when it hosts Plainville in a non-league doubleheader. … The Buff baseball team is scheduled to return to the field one week from today, Tuesday, May 6, when they play a doubleheader against Valley Heights which was postponed due to inclement weather earlier this season.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight softball team swept Ellsworth 11-5 and 12-8 on Tuesday. … The Knight baseball team swept Ellsworth 23-8 and 21-0 on Tuesday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team split a pair of games in their mid-season tournament on Friday as they defeated El Dorado 5-4 but lost 11-0 against Wamego. The Trojan baseball team is scheduled to return to the field today (Tuesday) when it plays an NCAA doubleheader at Minneapolis.

2025 NCAA Softball Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Minneapolis 10 0 12 0

SE of Saline 4 0 11 3

Republic Cty 4 4 6 10

Beloit 2 2 6 5

Lyons 3 5 4 9

Sacred Heart 3 7 3 9

Ellsworth 0 8 6 10

Tuesday, April 22

Sacred Heart 11, Ellsworth 5

Sacred Heart 12, Ellsworth 8

Ellinwood 9, Lyons 7

Ellinwood 4, Lyons 3

Minneapolis 14, Russell 2

Minneapolis 19, Russell 2

Thursday, April 24

Minneapolis 7, Lyons 0

Minneapolis 7, Lyons 0

Friday, April 25

Lyons 8, Ellsworth 4

Lyons 11, Ellsworth 4

Wamego 11, Southeast of Saline 0

Southeast of Saline 5, El Dorado 4

Monday, April 28

Ellsworth 14, Nickerson 13, Extra innings

Kingman 15, Ellsworth 1 (At Nickerson)

2025 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Lyons 6 2 9 5

SE of Saline 3 1 7 5

Sacred Heart 9 2 9 4

Beloit 2 1 7 6

Minneapolis 4 6 4 8

Ellsworth 1 5 1 12

Republic Cty 0 8 0 14

Tuesday, April 22

Sacred Heart 23, Ellsworth 8

Sacred Heart 21, Ellsworth 0

Russell 16, Minneapolis 1

Russell 6, Minneapolis 2

Thursday, April 24

Lyons 16, Minneapolis 0

Lyons 13, Minneapolis 3

Friday, April 25

Ellsworth 7, Lyons 5

Lyons 17, Ellsworth 2