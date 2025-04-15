PREP – NCAA Spring Week 4 Recap

Saline County is making its mark in the 2025 spring season around the North Central Activities Association as Southeast of Saline High School and Sacred Heart High School are currently the top two teams in the NCAA baseball standings and they split with each other two 4-3 games on Monday.

On the softball field, the Minneapolis Lady Lions currently lead the way with an 8-0, 8-0 record while Southeast of Saline is also undefeated in NCAA action with a 7-1, 4-0 record. The Sacred Heart Lady Knight softball team has a 1-7, 1-5 record.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did this past week o:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team got swept by Minneapolis on Tuesday, losing both games in extra innings, 7-3 and 26-20. The Lady Trojans swept Sylvan-Luca 7-2 and 9-5 on Thursday. The Lady Trojans swept Ellsworth 19-2 and 16-1 on Friday. … The Trojan baseball team swept Minneapolis on Tuesday, winning 16-1 and 10-0. The Trojans swept Sylvan-Lucas 12-0 and 21-6 on Thursday. The Trojans swept Plainville 15-0 and 17-0 on Monday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat softball team swept Russell on Tuesday, winning 18-7 and 12-0. The Lady Bearcats got swept 19-2 and 16-1 by Beloit on Friday. The Lady Bearcats split a doubleheader with Ellinwood on Monday, winning the first game 13-6 but losing the second game 15-9. … The Bearcat baseball team got swept by Russell on Tuesday, losing 9-8 and 13-4. The Bearcats got swept by Ellinwood on Monday, losing 13-12 and 11-10.

LYONS

The Lady Lion softball team split a doubleheader with Sacred Heart on Friday, losing the first game 16-5, but bouncing back and winning the second game 26-23. … The Lion baseball team split a doubleheader with Sacred Heart on Friday, winning the first game 5-3 but losing the second game 5-1.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team swept Beloit on Tuesday, winning both games in extra innings, 7-3 and 26-20. The Lady Lions swept Republic County 13-0 and 23-5 on Friday. … The Lion baseball team got swept by Beloit on Tuesday, losing 16-1 and 10-0. The Lions swept Republic County 17-2 and 19-8 on Friday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball team got swept by Southeast of Saline on Tuesday, losing 14-0 and 15-1. The Lady Buffs got swept by Minneapolis on Friday, losing 13-0 and 23-5. The Lady Buffs were swept by Bennington 16-2 and 13-2 on Monday. … The Buff baseball team got swept by Southeast of Saline on Tuesday, losing 17-4 and 17-1. The Buffs got swept by Minneapolis 17-2 and 19-8 on Friday. The Buffs got swept by Bennington on Monday, losing 15-0 and 12-9.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight softball team split a doubleheader with Lyons on Friday, winning the opener 16-5, but losing the 2nd game 26-23. The Lady Knights were swept by Southeast of Saline 14-0 and 11-0 on Monday. … The Knight baseball team was split a doubleheader with Lyons on Friday, losing the first game 5-3 but winning the second game 5-1. The Knights split a doubleheader with Southeast of Saline on Monday, winning the first game 4-3, but losing the second game 4-3.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team swept Republic County 14-0 and 15-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans swept Abilene on Friday, winning 12-0 and 13-8. The Lady Trojans swept Sacred Heart 14-0 and 11-0 on Monday. … The Trojan baseball team swept Republic County 17-4 and 17-1 on Tuesday. The Trojans split a doubleheader with Abilene on Friday, losing the first game 8-5 in extra innings, but winning the second game 11-8. The Trojans split a doubleheader with Sacred Heart on Monday, losing the first game 4-3 but winning the second game 4-3.

2025 NCAA Softball Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Minneapolis 8 0 8 0

SE of Saline 4 0 7 1

Beloit 2 2 6 2

Lyons 1 1 2 3

Sacred Heart 1 5 1 7

Ellsworth 0 4 5 5

Republic Cty 0 4 2 10

Tuesday, April 8

SE of Saline 14. Republic County 0

SE of Saline 15, Republic County 1

Minneapolis 7, Beloit 3, Ex.

Minneapolis 26, Beloit 20, Ex.

Ellsworth 18, Russell 7

Ellsworth 12, Russell 0

Thursday, April 10

Beloit 7, Sylvan 2

Beloit 9, Sylvan 5

Friday, April 11

Sacred Heart 16, Lyons 5

Lyons 26, Sacred Heart 23

SE of Saline 12, Abilene 0

SE of Saline 13, Abilene 8

Minneapolis 13, Republic County 0

Minneapolis 23, Republic County 5

Beloit 19, Ellsworth 2

Beloit 16, Ellsworth 1

Monday, April 14

SE of Saline 11, Sacred Heart 0

SE of Saline 14, Sacred Heart 0

Bennington 16, Republic County 2

Bennington 13, Republic County 2

Ellsworth 13, Ellinwood 6

Ellinwood 15, Ellsworth 9

2025 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 3 1 6 4

Sacred Heart 5 2 5 4

Beloit 2 1 6 5

Minneapolis 4 4 4 4

Lyons 1 1 4 2

Ellsworth 0 2 0 7

Republic Cty 0 4 0 10

Tuesday, April 8

SE of Saline 17, Republic County 4

SE of Saline 17, Republic County 1

Beloit 16, Minneapolis 1

Beloit 10, Minneapolis 0

Russell 9, Ellsworth 8

Russell 13, Ellsworth 4

Thursday, April 10

Beloit 12, Sylvan 0

Beloit 21, Sylvan 6

Friday, April 11

Lyons 5, Sacred Heart 3

Sacred Heart 5, Lyons 1

Abilene 8, SE of Saline 5, Ex.

SE of Saline 11, Abilene 8

Minneapolis 17, Republic County 2

Minneapolis 19, Republic County 8

Monday, April 14

Sacred Heart 4, SE of Saline 3

SE of Saline 4, Sacred Heart 3

Bennington 15, Republic County 0

Bennington 12, Republic County 9

Beloit 15, Plainville 0

Beloit 17, Plainville 0

Ellinwood 13, Ellsworth 12

Ellinwood 11, Ellsworth 10