PREP – NCAA Spring Week 4 Recap

The North Central Activities Association has advanced beyond the 2026 Easter break in the spring season and the teams are looking to put together a foundation which will carry them through the heart of the season.

Here is a look at when each NCAA baseball and softball team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team split with Ellsworth on Thursday, winning the 1st game 9-8 and losing the 2nd game 13-3. … The Trojan baseball team split with Ellsworth on Thursday, losing the first game 13-3 and winning the 2nd game 11-1.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat softball team split with Beloit on Thursday, losing the 1st game 9-8 and winning the 2nd game 13-3. … The Bearcat baseball team split with Beloit on Thursday, winning the 1st game 13-3 and losing the 2nd game 11-1.

LYONS

The Lady Lion softball team got swept 20-0, 20-4 by Larned on Tuesday. The Lady Lions were swept by Minneapolis 19-0, 23-5 on Thursday. … The Lions baseball team swept Larned 11-4, 9-8 on Tuesday. The Lions swept Minneapolis 12-2, 4-1 on Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team swept Sacred Heart 6-2, 18-8 on Tuesday. The Lady Lions swept Lyons 19-0, 23-5 on Thursday. … The Lion baseball team got swept 20-17, 13-1 by Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The Lions were swept by Lyons 12-2, 4-1 on Thursday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball team split with Sylvan on Tuesday, winning the first game 17-6, and losing the 2nd game 20-0. … The Buff baseball team got swept 9-3, 28-12 by Sylvan on Tuesday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight softball team got swept by Minneapolis 6-2, 18-8 on Tuesday. The Lady Knights swept Concordia 7-6, 7-6 on Monday. … The Knight baseball team swept Minneapolis 20-17, 13-1 on Tuesday. The Knights were swept by Concordia 8-0, 9-0 on Monday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team split with Clay Center on Thursday, winning the 1st game 2-0 and losing the 2nd game 9-1. … The Trojan baseball team swept Clay Center 4-3, 9-6 on Thursday.