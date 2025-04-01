PREP – NCAA Spring Week 2 Recap

The spring high school sports season in the state of Kansas in 2025 is no different than any other years in the state of Kansas. There are at least three competitors for most events. The two teams battling on the field along with Mother Nature.

Mother Nature has already scored her share of victories in 2025, with no doubt she will continue to leave her mark across the state, throughout the entire spring season.

While Mother Nature has already won some games, she has also been defeated by numerous North Central Activities Association teams thus far as the NCAA has seen its share of competitions played to completion.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did this past week or when they are scheduled to begin the season:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team begins its season on Friday with an NCAA doubleheader at Ellsworth. … The Trojan baseball team opened its season on Thursday losing 12-2 against Sacred Heart. The Trojans were swept by Concordia on Monday, losing 8-1 and 5-2.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat softball team opened the season on Friday suffering an NCAA sweep against Minneapolis. The Lady Bearcats lost the first game 11-0 and 11-1 in the second game. … The Bearcat baseball team got swept by Minneapolis on Friday, losing 15-5 and 13-11.

LYONS

The Lady Lion softball team opened the season on Friday splitting a doubleheader with Nickerson. The Lady Lions lost the opener 14-13 but bounced back to win the 2nd game 16-9. … The Lion baseball team swept Nickerson on Friday, winning 12-5 and 10-2.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team opened the season with an NCAA sweep against Ellsworth on Friday. The Lady Lions won 11-0 and 11-1. … The Lion baseball team swept Ellsworth on Friday, winning 15-5 and 13-11.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball team got swept by Concordia on Friday, losing 8-5 and 15-4. … The Buff baseball team split a doubleheader with Blue Valley on Tuesday, losing the first game 17-0, but winning the 2nd game 12-8. The Buffs got swept by Concordia on Friday, losing 16-0 and 18-0.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight softball team was scheduled to begin its season on Friday with a doubleheader at Ellinwood, but those games were postponed due to inclement weather. The Lady Knights are now scheduled to begin their season Tuesday by hosting Minneapolis in an NCAA doubleheader. … The Knight baseball team’s season opener scheduled for Friday at Ellinwood was postponed due to inclement weather. The Knights opened their season on Thursday defeating Beloit 12-2.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team split its season-opening doubleheader against Hesston on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans won the opener 4-3 but lost the 2nd game 4-3 in extra innings. … The Trojan baseball team lost 5-4 against Sedgwick in a single game on Tuesday.

2025 NCAA Softball Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Minneapolis 2 0 2 0

SE of Saline 0 0 1 1

Lyons 0 0 1 1

Republic Cty 0 0 1 3

Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0

Beloit 0 0 0 0

Ellsworth 0 2 0 2

Tuesday, March 25

SE of Saline 4, Hesston 3

Hesston 4, SE of Saline 3 Ex.

Blue Valley 17, Republic County 0

Republic County 12, Blue Valley 8

Friday, March 28

Minneapolis 11, Ellsworth 0

Minneapolis 11, Ellsworth 1

Concordia 8, Republic County 5

Concordia 15, Republic County 4

Nickerson 14, Lyons 13

Lyons 16, Nickerson 9

2025 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Minneapolis 2 0 2 0

Sacred Heart 1 0 1 0

Lyons 0 0 2 0

Republic Cty 0 0 0 2

SE of Saline 0 0 0 1

Beloit 0 1 0 3

Ellsworth 0 2 0 2

Tuesday, March 25

Sedgwick 5, SE of Saline 4

Thursday, March 27

Sacred Heart 12, Beloit 2

Friday, March 28

Minneapolis 15, Ellsworth 5

Minneapolis 13, Ellsworth 11

Lyons 12, Nickerson 5

Lyons 10, Nickerson 2

Concordia 16, Republic County 0

Concordia 18, Republic County 0

Monday, March 31

Concordia 8, Beloit 1

Concordia 5, Beloit 2