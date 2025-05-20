PREP – NCAA Spring Week 9 recap

The postseason has begun for the 2025 North Central Activities Association spring season and the NCAA is already guaranteed to be represented with at least one school in the baseball or softball Kansas State High School Activities Association state tournaments.

That guaranteed was secured on Monday with the opening two rounds of the Class 3A regional softball tournament where both Beloit and Minneapolis went 2-0 setting up an NCAA showdown in Tuesday’s championship game with the winner representing the Class 3A Minneapolis Regional and the NCAA in next week’s Class 3A state tournament.

The NCAA also has Sacred Heart’s softball team still alive in the Class 2-1A regional in Inman, where the Lady Knights will play host Inman in the regional semifinals on Tuesday.

All this action comes following last week’s regular season conclusion where Southeast of Saline secured the 2025 regular season baseball and softball NCAA titles.

The Lady Trojans won the NCAA softball title with a 20-4, 11-1 record while Sacred Heart finished in 5th place with a 5-13, 3-7 record.

The Trojan baseball team won the NCAA title with a 14-7, 9-1 record while Sacred Heart finished in 2nd place with a 15-7, 9-2 record.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did this past week o:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team opened play in the Minneapolis Class 3A regional tournament with a pair of victories on Monday, setting up an all-NCAA showdown in the championship game against Minneapolis. The Lady Trojans opened regional play with a 7-6 victory against Nickerson before topping NCAA rival Lyons 7-0 in the semifinal contest. … The Trojan baseball team opened the Class 3A regional tournament on Wednesday with a 5-1 victory against Nickerson. The Trojans saw their season end on Monday with a 10-0 loss against Hesston in the semifinals of the regional tournament. The Trojans had played their way into the semifinals with a 7-5 victory against Ellsworth in the opening round earlier on Monday. The Trojans finished the season with a 12-8 record.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat softball team saw its season end on Monday when it lost 7-5 against NCAA rival Lyons in the opening round of the Class 3A regional tournament in Minneapolis. The Lady Bearcats finished the season with a 7-14 record. … The Bearcat baseball team scored a 10-0 victory against Smoky Valley on Wednesday to open the Class 3A regional tournament. The Bearcats saw their season end on Monday when they lost 8-5 against NCAA rival Beloit in the opening round of the regional tournament. The Bearcats finished the season with a 9-15 record.

LYONS

The Lady Lion softball team saw its season come to an end on Monday going 1-1 in the Class 3A Minneapolis regional tournament. The Lady Lions opened regional play with a 7-5 victory over NCAA rival Ellsworth but saw their season end in the semifinals losing 7-0 to NCAA rival Beloit. The Lady Lions finished the season with a 5-18 record. … The Lions baseball team is scheduled to play Hoisington in the opening round of the Class 4A regional tournament on Tuesday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team opened play in the Class 3A regional tournament on Monday with a pair of victories setting up an all-NCAA showdown in the regional championship game against Beloit. The Lady Lions opened regional play with a 16-0 victory against Plainville and defeated Smoky Valley 13-3 in the regional semifinals. … The Lion baseball team had its season come to an end on Wednesday after an 11-0 loss against Hesston in the opening round of the 3A Regional tournament. The Lions finished the season with a 5-16 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball team saw its season come to an end on Monday when it lost 7-3 against Doniphan West in the opening round of the Class 2-1A regional tournament. The Lady Buffs finished the season with a 9-16 record. … The Buff baseball team lost 15-0 against Sacred Heart on Friday in the opening round of the Class 2-1A regional tournament and ended their season after a 1-20 record.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight softball team opened Class 2-1A regional action on Monday with a 2-1 victory against Sylvan, which propels the Lady Knights into the semifinals where they will play regional-host Inman on Tuesday. … The Knight baseball team defeated NCAA rival Republic County 15-0 on Friday in the opening round of the Class 2-1A regional tournament. The Knights will play Ellis on Wednesday in the regional semifinals.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team is scheduled to play Herington in the opening round of the Class 3A regional tournament on Tuesday. … The Trojan baseball team lost 8-4 against Riley County on Friday in the opening round of the Class 3A regional tournament and ended their season with a 14-7 record.

2025 NCAA Softball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 11 1 20 4

Minneapolis 10 2 20 4

Beloit 7 3 16 7

Republic Cty 4 8 9 16

Sacred Heart 3 7 6 13

Lyons 3 9 5 18

Ellsworth 2 10 11 13

Monday, May 19

Sacred Heart 7, Sylvan 2

Minneapolis 16, Plainville 0

Minneapolis 13, Smoky Valley 3

Beloit 7, Nickerson 6

Lyons 7, Ellsworth 5

Beloit 15, Lyons 0

Doniphan West 7, Republic County 3

2025 NCAA Baseball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 9 1 14 7

Sacred Heart 9 2 15 7

Beloit 5 2 12 10

Lyons 7 5 13 9

Minneapolis 4 8 5 16

Ellsworth 3 7 7 14

Republic Cty 0 12 1 20

Wednesday, May 14

Beloit 5, Nickerson 1

Hesston 11, Minneapolis 0

Friday, May 16

Riley County 8, SE of Saline 4

Sacred Heart 15, Republic County 0

Monday, May 19

Beloit 8, Ellsworth 5

Hesston 10, Beloit 0