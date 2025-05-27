PREP – NCAA Spring Week 10 Recap

The 2025 Spring high school sports season in the state of Kansas has entered its final week and the North Central Activities Association is down to just one baseball or softball team remining.

The Minneapolis Lady Lions will represent the NCAA this week in the Class 3A state softball tournament while the rest of the NCAA’s softball team and all seven NCAA baseball teams saw their seasons come to a close last week in regional action.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did this past week o:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost 10-4 against NCAA rival Minneapolis in the Class 3A regional championship game. The Lady Trojans finished the season with a 17-9 record. … The Trojan baseball team finished the season with a 12-8 record.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat softball team finished the season with an 11-14 record. … The Bearcat baseball team finished the season with a 9-15 record.

LYONS

The Lady Lion softball team finished the season with a 5-18 record. … The Lions baseball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 6-1 against Hoisington in the opening round of the Class 4A tournament. The Lions finished the season with a 13-10 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team qualified for the Class 3A state tournament on Wednesday with an 10-4 victory against NCAA rival Beloit in the Class 3A regional championship game. The Lady Lions will play Riverside on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament. … The Lion baseball team finished the season with a 5-14 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball team finished the season with a 9-16 record. … The Buff baseball team finished the season with a 2-21 record.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight softball team saw its season end on Tuesday when it lost 16-2 against Inman in the opening round of the Class 2-1A regional tournament. The Lady Knights finished the season with a 6-14 record. … The Knight baseball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost 4-3 against Ellis in the Class 2-1A regional tournament. The Knights finished the season with a 15-8 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team played their way into the Class 3A regional championship game on Tuesday when they opened the tournament with a pair of victories. The Lady Trojans defeated Herington 16-0 in the opening round and Council Grove 5-2 in the semifinals. The Lady Trojans saw their season come to an end on Thursday after a 4-3 loss against Silver Lake in the regional championship game. The Lady Trojans finished the season with a 22-5 record. … The Trojan baseball team finished the season with a 14-7 record.

2025 NCAA Softball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 11 1 22 5

Minneapolis 10 2 21 4

Beloit 7 3 16 8

Republic Cty 4 8 9 16

Sacred Heart 3 7 6 14

Lyons 3 9 5 18

Ellsworth 2 10 11 13

Tuesday, May 20

Inman 13, Sacred Heart 2

SE of Saline 16, Herington 0

SE of Saline 5, Council Grove 2

Wednesday, May 21

Minneapolis 10, Beloit 4

Thursday, May 22

Silver Lake 4, SE of Saline 3

2025 NCAA Baseball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 9 1 14 7

Sacred Heart 9 2 15 8

Beloit 5 2 12 10

Lyons 7 5 13 10

Minneapolis 4 8 5 16

Ellsworth 3 7 7 14

Republic Cty 0 12 1 20

Tuesday, May 20

Hoisington 6, Lyons 1

Wednesday, May 21

Ellis 4, Sacred Heart 3