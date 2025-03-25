PREP – NCAA Spring Week 1 Recap

The North Central Activities Association’s 2025 spring season begins this week and the NCAA has some things to prove in 2025 as only one of its 14 baseball and softball teams qualified for their respective state tournament last year, and that lone state qualifier, the Southeast of Saline Lady Trojan softball team, got eliminated in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament.

The Lady Trojans are the defending NCAA champions after going 10-0 in NCAA action last year, while the Beloit Lady Trojans finished 2nd with an 8-2 record. The NCAA adds Lyons to its scene in 2025, but the Lady Lions are coming off an 0-19 season in 2024.

On the baseball field, the NCAA was won by the Sacred Heart Knights, who went 10-0 in NCAA action and 20-3 overall and came up one win shy of the Class 2A state tournament. Beloit, Southeast of Saline and Ellsworth shared 2nd place in the NCAA baseball standings a year ago, but only Ellsworth was able to match Sacred Heart’s post-season advancement as the Bearcats also came up one win shy of qualifying for the Class 3A state tournament.

Here is a look at when each NCAA team did last year and when they are scheduled to begin the season:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team finished last season with a 16-6, 8-2 record and is scheduled to begin this season April 4 at Ellsworth. … The Trojan baseball team finished last year 12-9, 6-4 and is scheduled to begin this season Tuesday at Sacred Heart.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat softball team finished last season with a 14-8, 4-6 record and is scheduled to begin this season Friday in Minneapolis. … The Bearcat baseball team finished last year 16-5, 6-4 and is scheduled to begin this year Friday against Minneapolis.

LYONS

The Lady Lion softball team finished last season with an 0-19 record and is scheduled to begin this season Friday against Nickerson. … The Lions baseball team finished last year with a 12-5 record and is scheduled to begin this season Friday against Nickerson.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team finished last season with a 14-9, 6-4 record and is scheduled to begin this season Friday hosting Ellsworth. … The Lion baseball team finished last season with a 2-19, 2-8 record and is scheduled to begin this season Friday hosting Ellsworth.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball team finished last season with a 7-16, 1-9 record and is scheduled to begin this season Tuesday hosting Blue Valley Randolph. … The Buff baseball team finished 2024 without a victory as it went 0-20, 0-10. The Buffs are scheduled to begin this season Tuesday hosting Blue Valley Randolph.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight softball team finished last year with a 7-12, 1-9 record and is scheduled to begin this season Friday in Ellinwood. … The Knight baseball team is the defending NCAA champion after posting a 20-3, 10-0 record last year and is scheduled to begin this season Tuesday hosting Beloit.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team is coming off a 2024 season where they qualified for the Class 3A state tournament but lost in the opening round and finished the season with a 21-3, 10-0 record. The Lady Trojans are scheduled to begin this season Friday at Hesston. … The Trojan baseball team finished last season with a 14-10, 6-4 record and is scheduled to begin this season Saturday at Kingman.

