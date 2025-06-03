PREP – NCAA Final 2025 Spring Recap

The 2025 North Central Activities Association’s spring season is now complete and the NCAA had just one of its 14 baseball and softball teams qualify for last week’s state tournaments in their respective classifications.

That lone NCAA team, however, was the Minneapolis Lady Lion softball team, which saw its season come to an end after the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament.

Mother Nature had her say in how the 2025 NCAA spring standings would look as she stepped in late in the season and caused some games, and doubleheaders, to be cancelled.

Overall, Southeast of Saline High School won both the 2025 baseball and softball regular season titles.

The Lady Trojan softball team won the NCAA title

Southeast of Saline won the NCAA baseball title in 2025 as the Trojans posted a 14-7, 9-1 record, a half-game better than Sacred Heart, which finished 15-8, 9-2. Beloit finished third with a 12-8, 5-2 record.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did this past week o:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team finished in third place in the NCAA with a 17-9, 7-3 record. … The Trojan baseball team finished in third place in the NCAA with a 12-8, 5-2 record.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat softball team finished in 7th place in the NCAA with an 11-14, 2-10 record. … The Bearcat baseball team finished in 6th place in the NCAA with a 9-15, 3-7 record.

LYONS

The Lady Lion softball team finished in 6th place in the NCAA with a 5-18, 3-9 record. … The Lions baseball team finished in fourth place in the NCAA team with a 13-10, 7-5 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 6-5 against Riverside in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament. The Lady Lions finished the season with a 21-5 record. … The Lion baseball team finished in 5th place in the NCAA with a 5-14, 4-6 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball team finished in fourth place in the NCAA with a 9-16, 4-8 record. … The Buff baseball team finished in 7th place in the NCAA with a 2-21, 0-12 record.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight softball team finished in 5th place in the NCAA with a 6-14, 3-7 record. … The Knight baseball team finished in 2nd place in the NCAA with a 15-8, 9-2 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team won the NCAA regular season title with a 22-5, 11-1 record. … The Trojan baseball team won the 2025 NCAA title with a 14-7, 9-1 record.

2025 NCAA Softball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 11 1 22 5

Minneapolis 10 2 22 5

Beloit 7 3 17 9

Republic Cty 4 8 9 16

Sacred Heart 3 7 6 14

Lyons 3 9 5 18

Ellsworth 2 10 11 14

Thursday, May 29

Riverside 6, Minneapolis 5

2025 NCAA Baseball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 9 1 14 7

Sacred Heart 9 2 15 8

Beloit 5 2 12 8

Lyons 7 5 13 10

Minneapolis 4 6 5 14

Ellsworth 3 7 9 15

Republic Cty 0 12 2 21