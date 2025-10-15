PREP – NCAA Fall Week 9 Recap

Ellsworth has taken control atop both football and volleyball standings as the North Central Activities Association’s 2025 fall season heads into the home stretch of the season.

The Bearcat football team leads the way in the NCAA after defeating Halstead 42-14 this past Friday night to improve to 5-1, 4-0 while Southeast of Saline sits in 2nd place after it’s 52-16 victory against Hillsboro improved the Trojans to 6-0, 3-0 this season.

Beloit defeated Minneapolis 54-6 in the only NCAA football showdown this past Friday night, while Sacred Heart defeated Bennington 44-8, Republic County defeated Remington 22-0 and Nickerson defeated Lyons 35-14 in other NCAA football action.

Sacred Heart sits in 6th place in the NCAA football standings with a 3-3, 0-1 record.

The Ellsworth Lady Bearcats continue to lead the NCAA volleyball standings with a 23-6, 9-1 record while Beloit is in 2nd place with a 22-8, 6-1 record and Minneapolis is in third place with a 13-14, 6-4 record.

Southeast of Saline is in fourth place with a 13-14, 6-4 record and Sacred Heart is in 5th place with a 15-14, 4-7 record.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did in football and volleyball during this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team split an NCAA doubleheader with Ellsworth on Tuesday, losing the opening match 2-0 but winning the second match 2-1. … The Trojan football team defeated Minneapolis 54-6 on Friday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team split an NCAA doubleheader with Beloit on Tuesday, winning the opening match 2-0 but losing the 2nd match 2-1. … The Bearcat football team defeated Halstead 42-14 on Friday.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team split an NCAA doubleheader with Republic County on Thursday. The Lady Lions won the opener 2-0 but lost the 2nd game 2-0. … The Lion football team lost 35-14 against Nickerson on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team swept a non-league triangular on Thursday, defeating Concordia 2-0 and Russell 2-1. The Lady Lions finished 2-3 on Saturday in the Hillsboro tournament. The Lady Lions defeated Chapman 2-0 and Haven 2-0. The Lady Lions lost 2-1 against Hillsboro, 2-0 against Halstead and 2-1 against Rock Creek. … The Lion football team lost 54-6 against Beloit on Friday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team split an NCAA doubleheader with Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The Lady Buffs won the opening match 2-1 but lost the second match 2-0. The Lady Buffs split an NCAA doubleheader with Lyons on Thursday. The Lady Buffs lost the opener 2-0 but won the 2nd match 2-0. … The Buff football team defeated Remington 22-0 on Friday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team split an NCAA doubleheader with Republic County on Tuesday, losing the opening match 2-1 but winning the second match 2-0. The Lady Knights swept a non-league doubleheader against Hutchinson Trinity on Thursday, winning each match 2-0. … The Knight football team defeated Bennington 44-8 on Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team got swept in a non-league doubleheader on Thursday, losing 2-0 against Hesston in both matches. The Lady Trojans split a pair of matches Monday in a non-league triangular as they defeated Smoky Valley 2-1 but lost 2-0 against Halstead. … The Trojan football team defeated Hillsboro 52-16 on Friday.

2025 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 5 1 4 0

SE of Saline 6 0 3 0

Beloit 3 3 2 1

Rep. County 5 1 1 1

Minneapolis 3 3 1 3

Sacred Heart 3 3 0 1

Lyons 0 6 0 5

Friday, October 10

Sacred Heart 44, Bennington 8

SE of Saline 52, Hillsboro 16

Beloit 54, Minneapolis 6

Ellsworth 42, Halstead 14

Nickerson 35, Lyons 14

Republic County 22, Remington 0

Friday, October 17

Ellsworth at Beloit

Russell at Minneapolis

Lyons at Hillsboro

Republic County at Valley Heights

Herington at Sacred Heart

SE of Saline at Halstead

2025 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 23 6 9 1

Beloit 22 8 6 1

Minneapolis 13 14 6 4

SE of Saline 10 22 4 6

Sacred Heart 15 14 4 7

Rep. County 9 21 3 5

Lyons 4 21 1 9