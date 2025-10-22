PREP – NCAA Fall Week 10 Recap

The postseason has begun for the 2025 fall season in the North Central Activities Association and Minneapolis, Beloit and Ellsworth High Schools have qualified to see extra competition in the sport of volleyball when their volleyball team finished in the top two on Monday in different regional tournaments around the area.

The Ellsworth Lady Bearcats won their Class 3A regional tournament while Beloit and Minneapolis each finished 2nd in their respective regional tournaments. The remainder of the NCAA volleyball teams saw their 2025 seasons come to an end on Monday.

Southeast of Saline remains the lone NCAA football team still protecting an undefeated 2025 season after the Trojans moved to 7-0 on Friday with a 55-14 victory against Halstead.

Beloit defeated Ellsworth 16-6 in the lone NCAA showdown on Friday as Beloit improved to 4-3, 3-1 and remains in third place in the NCAA while Ellsworth suffered its first NCAA loss this season and drops to 5-2, 4-1.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did in football and volleyball during this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team swept Lyons in an NCAA doubleheader on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. The Lady Trojans swept an NCAA doubleheader against Republic County on Thursday, winning each match 2-0. The Trojans advanced to a Class 3A sub-state tournament on Monday when they finished in 2nd place with a 2-1 record in a Class 3A regional tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Colby 2-0 and Larned 2-0 but lost 2-1 against Hoisington. The Trojan football team defeated Ellsworth 16-6 on Friday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team swept an NCAA doubleheader against Southeast of Saline on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. The Lady Bearcats split a non-league triangular on Thursday, defeating Central Plains 2-0 but losing 2-1 against Hoisington. The Lady Bearcats for a Class 3A sub-state tournament on Monday when they finished 3-0 and won a Class 3A regional tournament. The Lady Bearcats defeated Phillipsburg 2-0, Scot City 2-0 and Goodland 2-0. … The Bearcat football team lost 16-6 against Beloit on Friday.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team got swept in an NCAA doubleheader by Beloit on Tuesday, losing each match 2-0. The Lady Lions swept a non-league triangular on Thursday, defeating Larned 2-0 and Hutchinson Trinity 2-0. The Lady Lions saw their season come to an end on Monday when they finished 0-3 in a Class 3A regional tournament. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against Lakin, 2-1 against Norton and 2-0 against Minneapolis. … The Lion football team lost 48-21 against Hillsboro on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team swept an NCAA doubleheader against Republic County on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. The Lady Lions advanced to a Class 3A sub-state tournament on Monday when they finished in 2nd place with a 2-1 record in a Class 3A regional tournament. The Lady Lions defeated Lyons 2-0 and Norton 2-1 but lost 2-1 against Laking. … The Lion football team lost 37-36 against Russell on Friday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team got swept in an NCAA doubleheader against Minneapolis on Tuesday, losing each match 2-0. The Lady Buffs were swept in an NCAA doubleheader against Beloit on Thursday, losing each match 2-0. The Lady Buffs saw their season come to an end on Monday when they finished 1-2 in a Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Buffs defeated Remington 2-1 but lost 2-0 against Valley Heights and 2-0 against Hillsboro. … The Buff football team defeated Valley Heights 36-11 on Friday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Monday when they finished 1-2 in a Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Knights defeated Herington 2-0 but lost 2-1 against Sedgwick and 2-0 against Bennington. … The Knight football team defeated Herington 41-0 on Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team got swept by Ellsworth in an NCAA doubleheader on Tuesday, losing each match 2-0. The Lady Trojans saw their season come to an end on Monday when they finished 1-2 in a Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Smoky Valley 2-0 but lost 2-0 against Wichita Trinity and 2-1 against Garden Plain. … The Trojan football team defeated Halstead 55-14 on Friday.

2025 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 7 0 3 0

Ellsworth 5 2 4 1

Beloit 4 3 3 1

Rep. County 6 1 1 1

Minneapolis 3 4 1 3

Sacred Heart 4 3 0 1

Lyons 0 7 0 5

Friday, October 17

Sacred Heart 41, Herington 0

SE of Saline 55, Halstead 14

Beloit 16, Ellsworth 6

Russell 37, Minneapolis 36

Hillsboro 48, Lyons 21

Republic County 36, Valley Heights 11

Friday, October 24

Sacred Heart at Republic County

Ellsworth at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at Phillipsburg

Halstead at Lyons

2025 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 29 7 11 1

Beloit 28 9 10 1

Minneapolis 17 15 8 4

Sacred Heart 16 16 4 7

SE of Saline 11 26 4 8

Rep. County 10 27 3 9

Lyons 6 26 1 11