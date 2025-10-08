PREP – NCAA Fall Week 8 Recap

Ellsworth High School sits atop the North Central Activities Association’s fall 2025 standings as the 2025 fall season merges into its midway point.

Ellsworth sits in first place in the NCAA in both football and volleyball.

The Ellsworth Bearcats continue their hold on top of the NCAA football standings, despite suffering their first loss of the season on Friday when they lost 54-32 against Hillsboro, in a non-league showdown.

The Bearcats are 4-1, 4-0 and sit a half game ahead of Southeast of Saline, who sits at 5-0, 4-0 after defeating Lyons 73-7 on Friday.

The Lady Bearcats lead the NCAA volleyball standings with a 22-5, 8-0 record while Beloit is in 2nd place at 21-7, 5-0. Minneapolis is third with a 9-11, 6-4 record. Southeast of Saline (9-19, 4-6) and Sacred Heart (12-13, 3-6) sit in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Republic County and Beloit are in 3rd and 4th place in the NCAA football standings as the Buffs are 4-1, 1-1 while the Trojans are 2-3, 1-1. Sacred Heart earned its second win of the season Friday, when it defeated Sedgwick 12-6 in a non-league contest. The Knights are in 6th place in the NCAA with a 2-3, 0-1 record.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did in football and volleyball during this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team swept an NCAA doubleheader against Southeast of Saline on Tuesday, winning the first match 2-0 and completing the sweep with a 2-1 victory in the 2nd match. The Lady Trojans went 2-3 on Saturday in the Concordia tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Smith Center 2-1 and Minneapolis 2-0. The Lady Trojans lost to Nemaha Central twice, once 2-1 and 2-0 in the other match. The Lady Trojans also lost 2-0 against Clay Cetner. … The Trojan football team defeated Norton 52-22 on Friday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team swept an NCAA doubleheader against Minneapolis on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. … The Bearcat football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday, when it lost 54-32 against Hillsboro.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team got swept in an NCAA dou8blheader against Sacred Heart on Thursday, losing each match 2-0. … The Lions football team suffered its 5th loss, against no wins, Friday when the Lions lost 73-7 against Southeast of Saline.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team got swept in an NCAA doubleheader against Ellsworth on Tuesday, losing each match 2-0. The Lady Lions went 1-2 on Saturday in the Concordia tournament. The Lady Lions defeated Smith Center 2-0. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against Beloit and 2-1 against Nemaha Central. … The Lion football team defeated Halstead 40-21 on Friday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team got swept in a non-league triangular on Thursday, losing 2-0 against Marysville and 2-0 against Smith Center. The Lady Buffs went 2-2 on Saturday in the Rock Hills tournament. The Lady Buffs defeated Lakeside 2-0 and Washington County 2-0. The Lady Buffs lost 2-0 against Linn and 2-0 against Rock Hills. … The Buff football team defeated Herington 60-14 on Friday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team swept an NCAA doubleheader against Lyons on Thursday, winning each match 2-0. … The Knight football team defeated Sedgwick 12-6 on Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team got swept in an NCAA doubleheader against Beloit on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans lost the first match 2-0 and the 2nd match 2-1. The Lady Trojans went 1-3 in the Concordia tournament on Saturday. The Lady Trojans defeated Marysville 2-0. The Lady Trojans lost 2-1 against Riley County, 2-0 against Concordia and 2-0 against Clay Center. … The Trojan football team improved to 5-0 on the season Friday with a 73-7 victory against Lyons.

2025 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 4 1 4 0

SE of Saline 5 0 3 0

Rep. County 4 1 1 1

Beloit 1 3 1 1

Minneapolis 3 2 1 2

Sacred Heart 2 3 0 1

Lyons 0 5 0 5

Friday, October 3

Sacred Heart 12, Sedgwick 6

SE of Saline 73, Lyons 7

Hillsboro 54, Ellsworth 32

Minneapolis 40, Halstead 21

Republic County 60, Herington 14

Friday, October 10

Sacred Heart at Bennington

Hillsboro at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at Beloit

Halstead at Ellsworth

Lyons at Nickerson

Republic County at Remington

2025 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 22 5 8 0

Beloit 21 7 5 0

Minneapolis 9 11 6 4

SE of Saline 9 19 4 6

Sacred Heart 12 13 3 6

Rep. County 7 19 1 3

Lyons 3 20 0 8