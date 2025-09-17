PREP – NCAA Fall Week 4 Recap

xxx

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did in football and volleyball during this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team lost 3-2 against Minden, Nebraska on Thursday. The Lady Trojans went 5-0 on Saturday in the Southeast of Saline tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Concordia 2-0, Hillsboro 2-0, Smoky Valley 2-0, Salina South 2-1 and Circle 2-0. The Lady Trojan volleyball team swept an NCAA doubleheader against Minneapolis on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. … The Trojan football team lost 27-26 on Friday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team hosted a tournament on Saturday where they finished with a 4-1 record. The Lady Bearcats defeated Republic County 2-0, Central Plains 2-0, Nickerson 2-0 and Sacred Heart 2-0. The Lady Bearcats lost 2-0 against Ellinwood. The Lady Bearcats traveled to Sacred Heart on Tuesday and earned an NCAA sweep, winning each match 2-0. … The Bearcat football team defeated Republic County 40-16 on Friday.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team got swept in a triangular on Thursday, losing 2-0 against Wichita Trinity and 2-0 against Halstead. The Lady Lions got swept at Haven on Monday, losing each match by the same 2-0 count. … The Lions football team lost 16-6 against Minneapolis on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team hosted Beloit in an NCAA doubleheader on Tuesday and got swept, losing each match 2-0. … The Lion football team defeated Lyons 16-6 on Friday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team lost 2-0 against Bennington on Thursday. The Lady Buffs competed in the Ellsworth tournament on Saturday and finished with a 1-4 record. The Lady Buffs defeated Nickerson 2-0. The Lady Buffs lost 2-0 against Ellsworth, 2-0 against Ellinwood, 2-1 against Central Heights and 2-1 against Sacred Heart. The Lady Buff volleyball team split an NCAA doubleheader with Southeast of Saline on Tuesday, winning the first match 2-0 but dropping the second match 2-1. … The Buff football team lost 40-16 against Ellsworth on Friday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team finished with a 3-2 record on Saturday in the Ellsworth tournament. The Lady Knights defeated Republic County 2-1, Central Plains 2-0 and Nickerson 2-0. The Lady Knights lost 2-0 against Ellsworth and 2-0 against Ellinwood. The Lady Knights hosted Ellsworth for an NCAA doubleheader on Tuesday and got swept, losing each match 2-0. … The Knight football team lost 51-7 against Plainville on Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team hosted a tournament on Saturday and finished with a 1-4 record. The Lady Trojans defeated Abilene 2-0. The Lady Trojans lost 2-0 against Concordia, 2-1 against Hillsboro, 2-0 against Salina South and 2-0 against Circle. The Lady Trojans split an NCAA doubleheader with Republic County on Tuesday, losing the first match 2-0 but rebounding and winning the second match 2-1. … The Trojan football team defeated Clay Center 46-7 on Friday.

2025 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 2 0 2 0

SE of Saline 2 0 1 0

Beloit 1 1 1 0

Minneapolis 1 1 1 1

Rep. County 1 1 0 1

Sacred Heart 0 2 0 1

Lyons 0 2 0 2

Friday, September 12

Concordia 27, Beloit 26

Minneapolis 16, Lyons 6

Ellsworth 40, Republic County 16

Plainville 51, Sacred Heart 7

SE of Saline 46, Clay Center 7

Friday, September 19

Sacred Heart at Pleasanton

SE of Saline at Beloit

Ellsworth at Minneapolis

Lyons at Republic County

2025 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 12 2 4 0

Beloit 12 2 2 0

SE of Saline 5 6 3 1

Minneapolis 6 5 4 2

Rep. County 2 8 1 3

Sacred Heart 5 10 1 5

Lyons 0 8 0 4