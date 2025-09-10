PREP – NCAA Fall Week 3 Recap

Ellsworth High School is the North Central Activities Association school which is off to the best start for the seven NCAA schools in the 2025 fall season.

The Ellsworth Bearcat football team opened its 2025 season this past Friday night with a 49-8 victory against Sacred Heart, making the Bearcats one of three NCAA teams to open the season with an intra-league victory, joining Southeast of Saline and Beloit.

The thing that makes Ellsworth stand above the rest of the NCAA early on s the Lady Bearcat volleyball team is also protecting an undefeated NCAA record of its own. The Lady Bearcats have started the 2025 volleyball season with a 6-1, 2-0 record.

The Minneapolis Lady Lion volleyball team currently sits above Ellsworth in the NCAA standings because Minneapolis has a 6-3, 4-0 record. Ellsworth and Minneapolis are the only two NCAA volleyball teams undefeated in league play.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did in football and volleyball during this past week:

BELOIT

The Trojan football team opened its season on Friday with a 52-8 victory against Lyons. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team lost 2-1 against Ellinwood on Thursday.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team opened its season on Friday with a 49-8 victory against Sacred Heart. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team is scheduled to return to the court on Saturday when they host the annual Ellsworth Invitational tournament.

LYONS

The Lion football team opened its season on Friday suffering a 52-8 loss against Beloit. … The Lady Lion volleyball team got swept in an NCAA doubleheader by Southeast of Saline Tuesday night, losing 2-0 and 2-0.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team opened its season on Friday suffering a 60-21 loss against Southeast of Saline. … The Lady Lion volleyball team split two matches in a triangular on Thursday, as they defeated Kingman 2-0 but lost 2-0 against Hesston. The Lady Lions defeated Sacred Heart in an NCAA match-up Tuesday night.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team opened its season on Friday with a 34-28 victory against Troy. … The Lady Buff volleyball team is scheduled to return to the court on Saturday when they compete in the Ellsworth tournament.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team opened its season on Friday suffering a 49-8 loss against Ellsworth. … The Lady Knight volleyball team split an NCAA doubleheader with Saline County rival Southeast of Saline. The Lady Knights dropped the opener 2-0 but bounced back to win the second game 2-1. The Lady Knights lost an NCAA match-up at Minneapolis Tuesday night.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team opened its season on Friday with a 60-21 victory against Minneapolis. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team split with Saline County rival Sacred Heart on Thursday in an NCAA doubleheader. The Lady Trojans won the opener 2-0 but lost the 2nd game 2-1. The Lady Trojans swept an NCAA doubleheader against Lyons on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0.

2025 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 1 0 1 0

Ellsworth 1 0 1 0

SE of Saline 1 0 1 0

Rep. County 1 0 0 0

Minneapolis 0 1 0 1

Lyons 0 1 0 1

Sacred Heart 0 1 0 1

Friday, September 5

Beloit 52, Lyons 8

Republic County 34, Troy 28

Ellsworth 49, Sacred Heart 8

SE of Saline 60, Minneapolis 21

Friday, September 12

Sacred Heart at Plainville

Clay Center at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at Lyons

Republic County at Ellsworth

2025 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Minneapolis 6 3 4 0

Ellsworth 6 1 2 0

SE of Saline 4 2 3 1

Sacred Heart 2 6 1 3

Beloit 5 1 0 0

Lyons 0 4 0 4

Rep. County 0 2 0 2