PREP – NCAA Fall Week 15 Recap

Thanks to the Southeast of Saline football team, the North Central Activities Association saw action all the way to the final day of the 2025 fall athletic season.

But the Trojan football team came up one win shy of handing the NCAA another state championship as the Trojans lost their bid to repeat as state champions Saturday when they lost 35-6 against Nemaha Central in the Class 2A state championship game.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did in football and volleyball during this past season:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with a 28-10, 10-1 record and in 2nd place in the NCAA. … The Trojan football team finished the season with a 6-4, 3-1 record.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the season with a 31-10, 11-1 record. … The Bearcat football team finished the season with a 5-4, 4-2 record.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 6-26, 1-11 record and in 7th place in the NCAA. … The Lion football team finished the season with an 0-8, 0-5 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 17-16, 8-4 record and in 3rd place in the NCAA. … The Lion football team finished the season with a 3-6, 1-3 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team finished the season with a 10-27, 3-9 record and in 6th place in the NCAA. … The Buff football team finished the season with an 8-2, 2-1 record.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the season with a 16-16, 4-7 record and in 4th place in the NCAA. … The Knight football team finished the season with a 4-5, 0-2 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with an 11-26, 4-8 record and in 5th place in the NCAA. … The Trojan football team lost 35-6 against Nemaha Central on Saturday in the Class 2A state championship game. The Trojans finished the season with a 12-1, 4-0 record.

2025 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 12 1 4 0

Beloit 6 4 3 1

Rep. County 8 2 2 1

Ellsworth 5 4 4 2

Minneapolis 3 6 1 3

Sacred Heart 4 5 0 2

Lyons 0 8 0 5

Saturday, November 29

Class 2A state championship

Nemaha Central 35, SE of Saline 6

2025 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 31 10 11 1

Beloit 28 10 10 1

Minneapolis 17 16 8 4

Sacred Heart 16 16 4 7

SE of Saline 11 26 4 8

Rep. County 10 27 3 9

Lyons 6 26 1 11