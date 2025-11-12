PREP – NCAA Fall Week 13 Recap

As the 2025 fall sports season across the state of Kansas heads down the home stretch, the North Central Activities Association is down to one team remaining during the season: the Southeast of Saline Trojan football team.

The Trojans were one of three NCAA football teams to play in the second round of their respective classification playoff games this past Friday night, but the Trojans were the lone NCAA team to keep its season alive with a victory.

Southeast of Saline defeated Russell 44-12 in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs and advanced to this Friday night where they will play against Phillipsburg in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did in football and volleyball during this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with a 28-10, 10-1 record and in 2nd place in the NCAA. … The Trojan football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 33-14 against Garden Plain in the 2nd round of the Class 2A playoffs.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the season with a 31-10, 11-1 record. …

The Bearcat football team finished the season with a 5-4, 4-2 record.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 6-26, 1-11 record and in 7th place in the NCAA. … The Lion football team finished the season with an 0-8, 0-5 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 17-16, 8-4 record and in 3rd place in the NCAA. … The Lion football team finished the season with a 3-6, 1-3 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team finished the season with a 10-27, 3-9 record and in 6th place in the NCAA. … The Buff football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 43-14 against Hutchinson Trinity in the 2nd round of the Class 1A playoffs.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the season with a 16-16, 4-7 record and in 4th place in the NCAA. … The Knight football team finished the season with a 4-5, 0-2 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with an 11-26, 4-8 record and in 5th place in the NCAA. … The Trojan football team defeated Russell 44-12 on Friday night.

2025 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 10 0 4 0

Beloit 6 4 3 1

Rep. County 8 2 2 1

Ellsworth 5 4 4 2

Minneapolis 3 6 1 3

Sacred Heart 4 5 0 2

Lyons 0 8 0 5

Friday, November 7

Class 1A playoffs

Hutch Trinity 43, Republic County 14

Class 2A playoffs

SE of Saline 44, Russell 12

Garden Plain 33, Beloit 14

Friday, November 14

Class 2A playoffs

Phillipsburg at SE of Saline

2025 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 31 10 11 1

Beloit 28 10 10 1

Minneapolis 17 16 8 4

Sacred Heart 16 16 4 7

SE of Saline 11 26 4 8

Rep. County 10 27 3 9

Lyons 6 26 1 11