PREP – NCAA Fall Week 12 Recap

The North Central Activities Association has three football teams still alive as the 2025 fall sports season heads down the home stretch.

Southeast of Saline, Republic County and Beloit all saw their football teams continue their respective seasons this past week winning their opening round games in the football playoffs.

Ellsworth was the lone NCAA team to qualify for a state tournament in volleyball, and the Lady Bearcats were unable to advance out of pool play in the Class 3A state tournament.

Southeast of Saline and Republic County will both serve as hosts this Friday night for second round playoff games as the Trojans will host Russell in the Class 2A playoffs while the Buffs will host Hutchinson Trinity in the Class 1A playoffs. The Beloit Trojans will play at Garden Plain in the Class 2A playoffs.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did in football and volleyball during this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with a 28-10, 10-1 record and in 2nd place in the NCAA. … The Trojan football team defeated Lakin 50-0 on Friday in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday in pool play in the Class 3A state tournament when they went 0-3. The Lady Bearcats lost 2-1 against Wichita Trinity, 2-0 against Silver Lake and 2-0 against Hesston. … The Bearcat football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 18-17 against Hillsboro in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 6-26, 1-11 record and in 7th place in the NCAA. … The Lion football team finished the season with an 0-8, 0-5 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 17-16, 8-4 record and in 3rd place in the NCAA. … The Lion football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 49-0 against Phillipsburg in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team finished the season with a 10-27, 3-9 record and in 6th place in the NCAA. … The Buff football team defeated Oakley 42-20 on Friday in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the season with a 16-16, 4-7 record and in 4th place in the NCAA. … The Knight football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 27-20 against Marion in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with an 11-26, 4-8 record and in 5th place in the NCAA. … The Trojan football team defeated Southwestern Heights 74-0 on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.

2025 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 9 0 4 0

Beloit 6 3 3 1

Rep. County 8 1 2 1

Ellsworth 5 4 4 2

Minneapolis 3 6 1 3

Sacred Heart 4 5 0 2

Lyons 0 8 0 5

Thursday, October 30

SE of Saline 74, Southwestern Heights 0

Friday, October 31

Marion 20, Sacred Heart 12

Beloit 50, Lakin 0

Hillsboro 18, Ellsworth 17

Phillipsburg 49, Minneapolis 0

Republic County 42, Oakley 20

Friday, November 6

Class 1A playoffs

Hutch Trinity at Republic County

Class 2A playoffs

Russell at SE of Saline

Beloit at Garden Plain

2025 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 31 10 11 1

Beloit 28 10 10 1

Minneapolis 17 16 8 4

Sacred Heart 16 16 4 7

SE of Saline 11 26 4 8

Rep. County 10 27 3 9

Lyons 6 26 1 11