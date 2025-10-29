PREP – NCAA Fall Week 11 Recap

The 2025 fall postseason is fully underway in the North Cenal Activities Association sports season and the NCAA had three different volleyball teams qualify for this past weekend’s sub-state tournaments but just one, Ellsworth, won a sub-state championship and is still alive in this weekend’s Class 3A state tournament.

On the gridiron, six of the seven NCAA schools qualified for Friday’s opening round of football playoffs and four of those six will serve as hosts in the opening round.

Southeast of Saline, which won the 2025 NCAA football championship as the only undefeated NCAA team with an 8-0, 4-0 record, will play host to Southwestern Heights in the opening round in Class 2A Friday night.

Sacred Heart will serve as host to Marion in the opening round of the Class 1A bracket while Beloit will host Lakin in the Class 2A bracket and Republic County will host Oakley in the 2A playoffs.

Ellsworth will play at Hillsboro in the Class 2A tournament while Minneapolis will play at Phillipsburg in the Class 2A playoffs.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did in football and volleyball during this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 2-0 against Ellsworth in the opening round of a Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Trojan football team defeated Russell 26-20 on Friday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team qualified for the Class 3A state tournament on Saturday when it went 2-0 and won a Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Lady Bearcats defeated Beloit 2-0 and Holcomb 2-0 to win the title. … The Bearcat football team lost 53-12 against Southeast of Saline on Friday.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 6-26, 1-11 record. … The Lion football team lost 56-13 against Halstead on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 2-0 against Holcomb in the opening round of a Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Lion football team lost 66-7 against Phillipsburg on Friday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team finished the season with a 10-27, 3-9 record. … The Buff football team defeated Sacred Heart 8-0 in overtime on Friday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the season with a 16-16, 4-11 record. … The Knight football team lost 8-0 against Republic County in overtime on Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with an 11-26, 4-8 record. … The Trojan football team defeated Ellsworth 53-12 on Friday.

2025 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 8 0 4 0

Beloit 5 3 3 1

Rep. County 7 1 2 1

Ellsworth 5 3 4 2

Minneapolis 3 5 1 3

Sacred Heart 4 4 0 2

Lyons 0 8 0 5

Friday, October 24

Republic County 8, Sacred Heart 0

SE of Saline 53, Ellsworth 12

Beloit 26, Russell 20

Phillipsburg 66, Minneapolis 7

Halstead 56, Lyons 13

Friday, October 31

Marion at Sacred Heart

Southwestern Heights at Southeast of Saline

Lakin at Beloit

Ellsworth at Hillsboro

Minneapolis at Phillipsburg

Oakley at Republic County

2025 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 31 7 11 1

Beloit 28 10 10 1

Minneapolis 17 16 8 4

Sacred Heart 16 16 4 7

SE of Saline 11 26 4 8

Rep. County 10 27 3 9

Lyons 6 26 1 11