PREP – NCAA Fall Week 11 Recap

The 2025 fall postseason is fully underway in the North Cenal Activities Association sports season and the NCAA had three different volleyball teams qualify for this past weekend’s sub-state tournaments but just one, Ellsworth, won a sub-state championship and is still alive in this weekend’s Class 3A state tournament.
On the gridiron, six of the seven NCAA schools qualified for Friday’s opening round of football playoffs and four of those six will serve as hosts in the opening round.
Southeast of Saline, which won the 2025 NCAA football championship as the only undefeated NCAA team with an 8-0, 4-0 record, will play host to Southwestern Heights in the opening round in Class 2A Friday night.
Sacred Heart will serve as host to Marion in the opening round of the Class 1A bracket while Beloit will host Lakin in the Class 2A bracket and Republic County will host Oakley in the 2A playoffs.
Ellsworth will play at Hillsboro in the Class 2A tournament while Minneapolis will play at Phillipsburg in the Class 2A playoffs.
Here is a look at what each NCAA school did in football and volleyball during this past week:
BELOIT
The Lady Trojan volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 2-0 against Ellsworth in the opening round of a Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Trojan football team defeated Russell 26-20 on Friday.
ELLSWORTH
The Lady Bearcat volleyball team qualified for the Class 3A state tournament on Saturday when it went 2-0 and won a Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Lady Bearcats defeated Beloit 2-0 and Holcomb 2-0 to win the title. … The Bearcat football team lost 53-12 against Southeast of Saline on Friday.
LYONS
The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 6-26, 1-11 record. … The Lion football team lost 56-13 against Halstead on Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS
The Lady Lion volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 2-0 against Holcomb in the opening round of a Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Lion football team lost 66-7 against Phillipsburg on Friday.
REPUBLIC COUNTY
The Lady Buff volleyball team finished the season with a 10-27, 3-9 record. … The Buff football team defeated Sacred Heart 8-0 in overtime on Friday.
SACRED HEART
The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the season with a 16-16, 4-11 record. … The Knight football team lost 8-0 against Republic County in overtime on Friday.
SOUTHEAST OF SALINE
The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with an 11-26, 4-8 record. … The Trojan football team defeated Ellsworth 53-12 on Friday.
2025 NCAA Football Standings
Overall NCAA
Team W L W L
SE of Saline 8 0 4 0
Beloit 5 3 3 1
Rep. County 7 1 2 1
Ellsworth 5 3 4 2
Minneapolis 3 5 1 3
Sacred Heart 4 4 0 2
Lyons 0 8 0 5
Friday, October 24
Republic County 8, Sacred Heart 0
SE of Saline 53, Ellsworth 12
Beloit 26, Russell 20
Phillipsburg 66, Minneapolis 7
Halstead 56, Lyons 13
Friday, October 31
Marion at Sacred Heart
Southwestern Heights at Southeast of Saline
Lakin at Beloit
Ellsworth at Hillsboro
Minneapolis at Phillipsburg
Oakley at Republic County
2025 NCAA Volleyball Standings
Overall NCAA
Team W L W L
Ellsworth 31 7 11 1
Beloit 28 10 10 1
Minneapolis 17 16 8 4
Sacred Heart 16 16 4 7
SE of Saline 11 26 4 8
Rep. County 10 27 3 9
Lyons 6 26 1 11