PREP – HOA Winter Week 8 recap

The mid-season tournament time has arrived for the high school scene across the state of Kansas and the Heart of America Conference has all of its teams in the midst of different tournaments around the area.

Going into the mid-season tournament time, however, the HOA is being led by the Ell-Saline boys and Moundridge boys’ basketball teams as they are the lone HOA teams, either boys or girls, still undefeated this season. The Ell-Saline Cardinal boys currently sit atop the HOA boys’ standings with a 10-0, 2-0 record while Moundridge sits at 9-0 overall and 2-0 in HOA action.

The Moundridge girls lead the HOA girls’ standings with a 9-1, 2-0 record while Berean Academy sits at 7-1, 1-0 while the Ell-Saline girls are still searching for their initial victory of the season and stand with an 0-9, 0-2 record.

The HOA wrestling teams have also entered their mid-season stretch and are competing in different tournaments around the area.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Sterling 49-43 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Solomon 69-24 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Berean Academy tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 59-55 against Sterling on Friday. The Bulldogs defeated Solomon 74-34 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Berean Academy tournament.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 59-45 against Sedgwick on Friday. The Lady Cardinals lost 45-40 against Republic County on Tuesday in the opening round of the Berean Academy tournament. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Sedgwick 68-22 on Friday. The Cardinals defeated Republic County 59-42 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Berean Academy tournament.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Central Christian 36-17 on Friday. The Lady Warriors defeated Central Christian 29-19 on Tuesday in the opening round of their own tournament. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Central Christian 51-32 on Friday. The Warriors defeated Wichita Classical 75-28 on Tuesday in the opening round of their own tournament.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team lost 55-31 against Remington on Friday. The Lady Celtics lost 61-19 against Scott City on Tuesday in the opening round of the Sterling tournament. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team lost 62-60 against Remington on Friday. The Celtics lost 79-27 against Scott City on Tuesday in the opening round of the Sterling tournament.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team defeated Marion 69-23 on Friday. The Lady Teutons defeated Macksville 70-26 on Tuesday in the opening round of the St. John tournament. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team lost 56-43 against Marion on Friday. The Teutons lost 45-33 against St. John on Tuesday in the opening round of the St. John tournament.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 69-23 against Inman on Friday. The Lady Warriors defeated Newton Home School 56-8 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Centre tournament. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Inman 56-43 on Friday. The Warriors defeated Herington 61-29 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Centre tournament. … The Lady Warrior wrestling team finished in 19th place on Friday with 0.0 points in the Halstead tournament. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team finished in 17th place with 29.0 points on Saturday in the Halstead tournament.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team defeated Garden Plain 73-43 in a single game on Thursday. The Lady Wildcats defeated Wichita Classical 65-36 on Friday. The Lady Wildcats defeated Holcomb 46-33 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Hillsboro tournament. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Wichita Classical 58-28 on Friday. The Wildcats defeated Riley County 56-26 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Hillsboro tournament.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 55-31 on Friday. The Lady Broncos lost 41-33 against Hesston on Tuesday in the opening round of the Hillsboro tournament. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 62-60 on Friday. The Broncos suffered their first loss of the season, falling 61-28 on Tuesday against Hillsboro in the opening round of the Hillsboro tournament. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team finished in 9th place with 47.0 points on Friday in the Halstead tournament. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished in 19th place with 18.0 points on Saturday in the Halstead tournament.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team defeated Ell-Saline 59-45 on Friday. The Lady Cardinals defeated Pretty Prairie 53-36 on Monday in the opening round of the Pretty Prairie tournament. The Lady Cardinals lost 40-33 against Central Christian in the 2nd round of the Pretty Prairie tournament on Tuesday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 68-22 against Ell-Saline on Friday. The Cardinals defeated Pretty Prairie 56-42 on Monday in the opening round of the Pretty Prairie tournament. The Cardinals lost 59-44 against Central Chirstian on Tuesday in the 2nd round of the Pretty Prairie tournament.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team lost 49-43 against Bennington on Friday. The Lady Black Bears lost 53-17 against Southeast of Saline on Tuesday in the opening round of their own tournament. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Bennington 59-55 on Friday. The Black Bears defeated Smoky Valley 87-32 on Tuesday in the opening round of their own tournament.

2024-25 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 2 0 9 1

Berean Aca. 1 0 7 1

Bennington 3 1 8 2

Inman 2 1 7 1

Marion 2 2 6 4

Remington 1 1 7 2

Sedgwick 1 1 3 5

Hutch Trinity 1 2 1 8

Sterling 0 2 0 8

Ell-Saline 0 3 0 9

Thursday, January 16

Moundridge 73, Garden Plain 43

Friday, January 17

Sedgwick 59, Ell-Saline 45

Bennington 49, Sterling 43

Remington 56, Hutch Trinity 31

Inman 69, Marion 23

Berean Academy 36, Central Christian 17

Moundridge 65, Wichita Classical 36

Monday, January 20

Sedgwick 53, Pretty Prairie 36 – Pretty Prairie Tournament

Tuesday, January 21

Republic County 45, Ell-Saline 40 – Berean Academy Tournament

Bennington 69, Solomon 24 – Berean Academy Tournament

Berean Academy 29, Central Christian 19 – Berean Academy tournament

Marion 56, Newton Home School 8 – Centre tournament

Moundridge 46, Holcomb 33 – Hillsboro tournament

Hesston 41, Remington 33 – Hillsboro tournament

Central Christian 40, Sedgwick 33 – Pretty Prairie Tournament

Inman 70, Macksville 26 – St. John tournament

Scott City 61, Hutch Trinity 19 – Sterling Tournament

SE of Saline 53, Sterling 17 – Sterling tournament

2024-25 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 2 0 9 0

Ell-Saline 2 0 10 0

Remington 1 0 7 1

Sterling 2 0 7 1

Bennington 1 1 6 3

Berean Aca. 2 2 7 4

Marion 1 2 4 4

Sedgwick 0 3 2 7

Inman 0 3 2 6

Hutch Trinity 0 2 0 8

Friday, January 17

Ell-Saline 68, Sedgwick 22

Sterling 59, Bennington 55

Remington 62, Hutch Trinity 60

Marion 58, Inman 43

Berean Academy 51, Central Christian 32

Moundridge 58, Wichita Classical 28

Monday, January 20

Sedgwick 56, Pretty Prairie 42 – Pretty Prairie Tournament

Tuesday, January 21

Ell-Saline 59, Republic County 42 – Berean Academy Tournament

Bennington 74, Solomon 34 – Berean Academy tournament

Berean Academy 57, Wichita Classical 28 – Berean Academy tournament

Marion 61, Herington 29 – Centre tournament

Moundridge 56, Riley County 26 – Hillsboro tournament

Hillsboro 61, Remington 28 – Hillsboro tournament

Central Christian 59, Sedgwick 44 – Pretty Prairie Tournament

St. John 45, Inman 33 – St. John tournament

Scott City 79, Hutch Trinity 27 – Sterling tournament

Sterling 87, Smoky Valley 32 – Sterling Tournament