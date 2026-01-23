PREP – HOA Winter Week 8 Recap

As the Heart of America Conference settles into the midst of the 2026 mid-season basketball tournament portion of the 2025-26 winter season, there is some moving among the middle portions of the HOA basketball standings, but the teams at the top remain the same.

Sterling continues to lead the HOA boys’ basketball standings with a 12-0, 4-0 record, followed by Ell-Saline at 11-0, 4-0 while Berean Academy is in third place with a 10-1, 3-0 record.

Moundridge moves ahead of Remington in the girls’ HOA standings as Moundridge is 12-1, 4-0 while Remington is 10-1, 4-0. Inman is in third place with a 9-2, 4-0 record. Ell-Saline is in 8th place with a 3-8, 1-3 record.

Here is a look at how each HOA team did this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Sterling 44-27 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Solomon 59-10 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Berean Academy tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 87-24 against Sterling on Friday. The Bulldogs lost 57-37 against Ell-Saline on Tuesday in the opening round of the Beran Academy tournament.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 53-41 against Sedgwick on Friday. The Lady Cardinals lost 44-12 against Republic County on Tuesday in the opening round of the Berean Academy tournament. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Sedgwick 72-19 on Friday. The Cardinals defeated Bennington 57-37 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Berean Academy tournament. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team finished 18th with 4.0 points on Saturday in the Hays tournament. … The Cardinal boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Tuesday against Herington.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Central Christian 45-9 on Friday. The Lady Warriors defeated Wichita Classical 52-35 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Berean Academy tournament. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Central Christian 67-27 on Friday. The Warriors defeated Central Christian 56-23 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Berean Academy tournament.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team lost 52-31 against Remington on Friday. The Lady Celtics lost 79-28 against Southeast of Saline on Tuesday in the opening round of the Sterling tournament. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team lost 58-53 against Remington on Friday. The Celtics defeated Smoky Valley 59-48 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Sterling tournament

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team defeated Marion 54-24 on Friday. The Lady Teutons defeated Macksville 52-39 on Monday in the opening round of the St. John tournament. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team defeated Marion 44-34 on Friday. The Teutons lost 41-39 against Larned on Monday in the opening round of the St. John tournament.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 54-24 against Inman on Friday. The Lady Warriors received a 2-0 forfeit victory on Tuesday against Wakefield in the opening round of the Centre tournament. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team lost 44-34 against Inman on Friday. The Warriors defeated Peabody 71-42 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Centre tournament. … The Lady Warrior wrestling team finished 20th with 2.0 points on Friday in the Halstead tournament. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team finished 18th with 13.0 points on Saturday in the Halstead tournament.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team defeated Wichita Classical 67-20 on Friday. The Lady Wildcats defeated Hesston 54-36 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Hillsboro tournament. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Wichita Classical 63-56 on Friday. The Wildcats defeated Clay Center 58-44 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Hillsboro tournament.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team lost 39-32 against Garden Plain on Thursday. The Lady Broncos defeated Hutchinson Trinity 52-31 on Friday. The Lady Broncos defeated Clay Center 42-35 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Hillsboro tournament. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team lost 70-41 against Garden Plain on Thursday. The Broncos defeated Hutchinson Trinity 58-53 on Friday. The Broncos lost 54-29 against Hesston on Tuesday in the opening round of the Hillsboro tournament. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team finished 11th with 43.0 points on Friday in the Halstead tournament. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished 17th with 16.0 points on Saturday in the Clearwater tournament.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team defeated Ell-Saline 53-41 on Friday. The Lady Cardinals defeated Reno County Homeschool 30-27 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Reno County Shootout. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 72-19 against Ell-Saline on Friday. The Cardinals defeated Reno County Homeschool 56-50 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Reno County Shootout.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team lost 44-27 against Bennington on Friday. The Lady Black Bears defeated Lyons 60-27 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Sterling tournament. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Bennington 87-24 on Friday. The Black Bears defeated Kingman 81-35 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Sterling tournament.

WICHITA CLASSICAL

The Lady Saint basketball team lost 67-20 against Moundridge on Friday. The Lady Saints lost 52-35 against Berean Academy on Tuesday in the opening round of the Berean Academy tournament. … The Saints boys’ basketball team lost 63-56 against Moundridge on Friday. The Saints defeated Elyria Christian 47-25 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Berean Academy tournament.

2025-26 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 4 0 12 1

Remington 4 0 10 1

Inman 4 0 9 2

Marion 3 2 6 6

Bennington 3 2 8 3

Berean Academy1 2 7 4

Sedgwick 1 2 3 8

Ell-Saline 1 3 3 8

Sterling 1 3 4 8

Wichita Classical1 4 4 8

Hutch Trinity 0 5 0 11

2025-26 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 4 0 12 0

Ell-Saline 4 0 11 0

Berean Academy3 0 10 1

Moundridge 3 1 11 1

Wichita Classical3 2 9 3

Remington 2 2 3 7

Bennington 2 3 5 6

Inman 1 3 6 5

Hutch Trinity 1 4 4 7

Sedgwick 0 3 4 7

Marion 0 5 3 9