PREP – HOA Winter Week 7 Recap

As the 2025-26 winter high school athletic season settles into the 2026 portion of the schedule, the Heart of America Conference still features three undefeated basketball teams.

The Ell-Saline Cardinal boys, Sterling Black Bear boys and Remington Lady Broncos are all still protecting undefeated seasons as the teams settle into the middle portion of the season.

Sterling continues to lead the HOA boys’ basketball standings with a 10-0, 3-0 record while Ell-Saline is in 2nd place with a 9-0, 3-0 record and Berean Academy is in third with an 8-1, 3-0 record.

Remington leads the HOA girls’ basketball standings with an 8-0, 3-0 record while Moundridge is in 2nd place with a 10-1, 3-0 record and Inman is in third place with a 7-2, 3-0 record. The Ell-Saline girls are currently in 7th place with a 3-6, 1-2 record.

Here is a look at how each HOA team did this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Berean Academy 31-27 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Marion 43-33 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 59-22 against Berean Academy on Friday. The Bulldogs defeated Marion 47-44 on Tuesday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 59-21 against Remington on Friday. The Lady Cardinals defeated Rural Vista 55-40 on Saturday. The Lady Cardinals defeated Hutchinson Trinity 53-34 on Tuesday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Remington 69-41 on Friday. The Cardinals defeated Rural Vista 57-33 on Saturday. The Cardinals defeated Hutchinson Trinity 64-33 on Tuesday. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team finished in 15th place with 4.0 points on Thursday in the Larned tournament. … The Cardinal boys’ wresting team finished in 15th place with 4.0 points on Thursday in the Larned tournament. The Cardinals finished 14th with 4.0 points on Saturday in the Ellsworth tournament.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 31-27 against Bennington on Friday. The Lady Warriors lost 47-19 against Inman on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Bennington 59-22 on Friday. The Warriors defeated Inman 63-38 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team lost 38-20 against Marion on Friday. The Lady Celtics lost 53-34 against Ell-Saline on Tuesday. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team defeated Marion 53-30 on Friday. The Celtics lost 64-33 against Ell-Saline on Tuesday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team defeated Wichita Classical 69-40 on Friday. The Lady Teutons defeated Berean Academy 47-19 on Tuesday. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team lost 53-20 against Wichita Classical on Friday. The Teutons lost 63-38 against Berean Academy on Tuesday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 38-20 on Friday. The Lady Warriors lost 43-33 against Bennington on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team lost 53-30 against Hutchinson Trinity on Friday. The Warriors lost 47-44 against Bennington on Tuesday. … The Lady Warrior wrestling team finished in 12th place with 4.0 points in the Herington tournament on Thursday. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team finished in 11th place with 36.0 points on Thursday in the Herington tournament.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team defeated Sterling 54-23 on Friday. The Lady Wildcats defeated Central Christian 58-14 on Tuesday. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team lost 70-50 against Sterling on Friday. The Wildcats defeated Central Christian 64-29 on Tuesday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team defeated Ell-Saline 59-21 on Friday. The Lady Broncos defeated Wichita Classical 55-31 on Tuesday. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team lost 69-41 against Ell-Saline on Friday. The Broncos defeated Wichita Classical 50-39 on Tuesday. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team placed 15th with 28.0 points on Friday in the Augusta tournament. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished 16th with 5.0 points on Saturday in the Augusta tournament.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 38-21 against Central Christian on Friday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 57-43 against Central Christian on Friday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team lost 54-23 against Moundridge on Friday. The Lady Black Bears lost 48-30 against Central Plains on Tuesday. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Moundridge 70-50 on Friday. The Black Bears defeated Central Plains 64-38 on Tuesday.

WICHITA CLASSICAL

The Lady Saint basketball team lost 69-40 against Inman on Friday. The Lady Saints lost 55-31 against Remington on Tuesday. … The Saints boys’ basketball team defeated Inman 53-20 on Friday. The Saints lost 50-39 against Remington on Tuesday.

2025-26 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Remington 3 0 8 0

Moundridge 3 0 10 1

Inman 3 0 7 2

Marion 3 1 5 5

Bennington 2 2 6 3

Berean Academy1 2 5 4

Ell-Saline 1 2 3 6

Sterling 1 2 3 7

Wichita Classical1 3 4 6

Sedgwick 0 2 1 8

Hutch Trinity 0 4 0 9

2025-26 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 3 0 10 0

Ell-Saline 3 0 9 0

Berean Academy3 0 8 1

Wichita Classical3 1 8 2

Moundridge 2 1 9 1

Bennington 2 2 5 4

Remington 1 2 2 5

Hutch Trinity 1 3 3 6

Sedgwick 0 2 3 6

Inman 0 3 5 4

Marion 0 4 2 8