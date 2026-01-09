PREP – HOA Winter Week 6 Recap

As the Heart of America Conference settles into the midst of the 2025-26 winter sports season, the HOA features four basketball teams, three boys and one girls’, still protecting undefeated seasons.

Moundridge, Ell-Saline and Sterling’s boys’ basketball teams are still undefeated, while Remington is the lone HOA girls’ team still undefeated. lso undefeated as the HOA settles into 2026 action.

Moundridge and Sterling share the HOA boys’ basketball lead with identical 8-0, 2-0 records while Wichita Classical is in third place at 7-1, 2-0 followed by Ell-Saline at 6-0, 1-0.

Moundridge leads the way atop the HOA girls’ standings with the 8-1, 2-0 record, followed by Marion at 4-4, 2-0 and Remington in third place with a 6-0, 1-0 record. Ell-Saline’s Lady Cardinals are currently in 8th place with a 1-5, 0-1 record.

Here is a look at how each HOA team did this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 35-26 against Moundridge on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 52-20 against Moundridge on Tuesday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 71-10 against Inman on Tuesday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Inman 47-37 on Tuesday.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Sedgwick 55-32 on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Sedgwick 70-19 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team lost 54-38 against Sterling on Tuesday. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team lost 81-23 against Sterling on Tuesday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team defeated Ell-Saline 71-10 on Tuesday. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team lost 47-37 against Ell-Saline on Tuesday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Wichita Classical 41-22 on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team lost 62-33 against Wichita Classical on Tuesday. … The Lady Warrior wresting team finished with 4.0 points on Thursday in the Herington tournament. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team finished in 11th place with 36.0 points on Thursday in the Herington tournament.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team defeated Bennington 35-26 on Tuesday. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Bennington 52-20 on Tuesday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team defeated Chaparral 55-30 on Tuesday. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team lost 59-35 against Chaparral on Tuesday. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team will return to action on Friday at Augusta. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Saturday at Augusta.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 55-32 against Berean Academy on Tuesday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 70-19 against Berean Academy on Tuesday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 54-38 on Tuesday. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 81-23 on Tuesday. … The Lady Black Bear wrestling team competed in the Wichita North tournament on Saturday and finished in 6th place with 95.0 points.

WICHITA CLASSICAL

The Lady Saint basketball team lost 41-22 against Marion on Tuesday. … The Saints boys’ basketball team defeated Marion 62-33 on Tuesday.

2025-26 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 2 0 8 1

Marion 2 0 4 4

Remington 1 0 6 0

Berean Academy1 0 5 2

Inman 1 0 5 2

Wichita Classical1 1 4 4

Sterling 1 1 3 5

Ell-Saline 0 1 1 5

Bennington 0 2 4 3

Sedgwick 0 2 1 7

Hutch Trinity 0 2 0 7

2025-26 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 2 0 8 0

Sterling 2 0 8 0

Wichita Classical2 0 7 1

Ell-Saline 1 0 6 0

Berean Academy1 0 6 1

Bennington 1 1 4 3

Inman 0 1 5 2

Remington 0 1 1 4

Sedgwick 0 2 3 5

Marion 0 2 2 6

Hutch Trinity 0 2 2 5