PREP – HOA Winter Week 5 Recap

While most of the Heart of America Conference winter sports teams will continue their 2025-26 Christmas break, one HOA team, the Sterling Lady Black Bear wrestling team, will see its 2026 winter campaign begin this weekend in the Wichita North tournament.

Here is a look at when each HOA team is scheduled to return to action:

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog boys and Lady Bulldog basketball teams will return to action on January 6 against Moundridge.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal boys’ and Lady Cardinal basketball teams will return to action on January 6 against Inman.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior boys’ and Lady Warrior basketball teams will return to action on January 6 against Sedgwick.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic boys’ and Lady Celtic basketball teams will return to action on January 6 against Sterling.

INMAN

The Teuton boys’ and Lady Teuton basketball teams will return to action on January 6 against Ell-Saline.

MARION

The Warrior boys’ and Lady Warrior basketball teams will return to action on January 6 against Wichita Classical. … The Lady Warrior wrestling team will return to action on January 8 at Herington. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team will return to action on January 8 at Herington.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat boys’ and Lady Wildcat basketball teams will return to action on January 6 against Bennington.

REMINGTON

The Bronco boys’ and Lady Bronco basketball teams will return to action on January 6 against Chaparral. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team will return to action on January 9 at Augusta. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team will return to action on January 10 at Augusta.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal boys’ and Lady Cardinal basketball teams will return to action on January 6 against Berean Academy.

STERLING

The Black Bear boys’ and Lady Black Bear basketball teams will return to action on January 6 against Hutchinson Trinity. … The Lady Black Bear wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Wichita North tournament.

WICHITA CLASSICAL

The Saints boys’ and Lady Saint basketball teams will return to action on January 6 against Marion.

2025-26 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Remington 1 0 5 0

Moundridge 1 0 7 1

Wichita Classical1 0 4 3

Marion 1 0 3 4

Berean Academy0 0 4 2

Inman 0 0 4 2

Ell-Saline 0 0 1 4

Bennington 0 1 4 2

Sterling 0 1 2 5

Sedgwick 0 1 1 6

Hutch Trinity 0 1 0 6

2025-26 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 1 0 7 0

Sterling 1 0 7 0

Wichita Classical1 0 6 1

Bennington 1 0 4 2

Ell-Saline 0 0 5 0

Berean Academy0 0 5 1

Inman 0 0 5 1

Sedgwick 0 1 3 4

Marion 0 1 2 5

Hutch Trinity 0 1 2 4

Remington 0 1 1 3