PREP – HOA Winter Week 3 Recap

In the early stages of the 2025-26 high school winter season each of the Heart of America Conference basketball teams have seen action and most of the HOA wrestling teams have also seen action early in the season, but some wrestling teams, including the Ell-Saline Cardinal boys are still in the preparation stages for the season.

Berean Academy leads the way in the HOA boys’ basketball standings with a 4-0 record while Mounridge is in 2nd place with a 3-0 record, Ell-Saline, Sterling and Inman are next with 2-0 records while Remington is 1-0.

Moundridge and Berean Academy sit atop the HOA girls’ basketball standings with identical 4-0 records while Remington and Bennington are both also undefeated in girls’ basketball. The Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals are in sixth place with a 1-1 record.

Here is a look at how each HOA team did this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Sylvan 48-29 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Republic County 44-31 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Sylvan 50-38 on Friday. The Bulldogs lost 47-20 against Republic County on Tuesday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team defeated Herington 49-20 on Friday. The Lady Cardinals lost 51-20 against Minneapolis on Tuesday in the opening round of the Tri-County tournament. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Herington 71-25 on Friday. The Cardinals defeated Minneapolis 51-22 on Tuesday in the first round of the Tri-County tournament. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team finished in 13th place with 14.0 points on Saturday in the McPherson tournament. … The Cardinal boys’ wrestling team is scheduled to return to the mat on January 8 at the Larned tournament.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Caldwell 47-19 on Friday. The Lady Warriors defeated Conway Springs 43-35 on Monday in the opening round of the Marion tournament. The Lady Warriors defeated Wichita Home School 49-36 on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Caldwell 50-24 on Friday. The Warriors defeated Conway Springs 63-26 on Monday in the opening round of the Marion tournament. The Warriors defeated Wichita Home School 66-44 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team lost 69-14 against Haven on Friday. The Lady Celtics lost 56-26 against Pratt on Monday. The Lady Celtics lost 77-17 against Wellington on Tuesday. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team defeated Haven 55-46 on Friday. The Celtics lost 72-26 against Pratt on Monday. The Celtics lost 43-40 against Wellington on Tuesday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team defeated Minneapolis 55-21 on Friday. The Lady Teutons lost 38-32 against Hillsboro on Tuesday in the Moundridge tournament. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team defeated Minneapolis 46-33 on Friday. The Teutons defeated Hillsboro 52-41 on Tuesday in the first round of the Moundridge tournament.

MARION

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 48-44 in overtime against Goessel on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 48-27 against Halstead on Tuesday in the opening round of the Marion tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Goessel 67-17 on Friday. The Bulldogs lost 49-36 against Halstead on Tuesday in the Marion tournament. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team competed Thursday in the Wellington tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team competed Thursday in the Wellington tournament.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team defeated Garden Plain 51-29 on Thursday. The Lady Wildcats defeated Elyria Christian 54-10 on Friday. The Lady Wildcats defeated Lyons 69-10 on Tuesday in the Moundridge tournament. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Elyria Christian 66-41 on Friday. The Wildcats defeated Lyons 75-34 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Moundridge tournament.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team defeated Bluestem 65-14 on Friday. The Lady Broncos defeated Fredonia 62-19 on Tuesday in the Remington tournament. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team defeated Fredonia 55-39 on Tuesday in the Remington tournament. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team finished in 16th place with 39.0 points on Friday in the Pratt tournament. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished in 19th place with 7.0 points on Saturday in the Pratt tournament.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 51-35 against South Haven on Friday. The Lady Cardinals lost 40-34 against Belle Plaine on Tuesday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated South Haven 38-37 on Friday. The Cardinals defeated Belle Plaine 43-42 on Tuesday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team competed against Hillsboro on Friday. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Hillsboro 84-35 on Friday. … The Lady Black Bear wrestling team is scheduled to begin their season Saturday, December 20 in the Chase County tournament.

WICHITA CLASSICAL

The Lady Saint basketball team lost 58-48 against Central Christian on Friday. The Lady Saints defeated Fredonia 55-23 on Monday in the Remington tournament. … The Saints boys’ basketball team lost 57-47 against Central Christian on Friday. The Saints defeated Fredonia 65-38 on Monday in the opening round of the Remington tournament.

2025-26 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 0 0 4 0

Berean Academy0 0 4 0

Remington 0 0 2 0

Bennington 0 0 2 0

Wichita Classical0 0 2 1

Ell-Saline 0 0 1 1

Inman 0 0 1 1

Sterling 0 0 0 1

Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 4

Marion 0 0 0 3

Sedgwick 0 0 0 3

Friday, December 5

Marion 67, Goessel 17

Bennington 50, Sylvan 38

Berean Academy 60, Caldwell 24

Ell-Saline 71, Herington 25

Hutch Trinity 55, Haven 46

Inman 46, Minneapolis 33

Moundridge 66, Elyria Christian 41

Sedgwick 38, South Haven 37

Sterling 84, Hillsboro 35

Central Christian 57, Wichita Classical 47

Remington at Bluestem

Monday, December 8

Berean Academy 43, Conway Springs 35 – Marion tournament

Wichita Classical 55, Fredonia 23 – Remington tournament

Pratt 56, Hutch Trinity 26

Tuesday, December 9

Bennington 44, Republic County 31

Halstead 48, Marion 27 – Marion tournament

Berean Academy 49, Wichita Home School 36 – Marion tournament

Minneapolis 51, Ell-Saline 20 – Tri-County tournament

Wellington 77, Hutch Trinity 17

Hillsboro 38, Inman 32 – Moundridge tournament

Moundridge 69, Lyons 10 – Moundridge tournament

Remington 62, Fredonia 19 – Remington tournament

Belle Plaine 40, Sedgwick 34

2025-26 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Berean Academy0 0 4 0

Moundridge 0 0 3 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 2 0

Sterling 0 0 2 0

Inman 0 0 2 0

Remington 0 0 1 0

Sedgwick 0 0 2 1

Wichita Classical0 0 2 1

Bennington 0 0 1 1

Marion 0 0 1 2

Hutch Trinity 0 0 1 3

Thursday, December 4

Moundridge at Garden Plain

Friday, December 5

Goessel 48, Marion 44, OT

Bennington 48, Sylvan 29

Berean Academy 47, Caldwell 19

Ell-Saline 42. Herington 20

Haven 69, Hutch Trinity 14

Inman 55, Minneapolis 21

Moundridge 54, Elyria Christian 10

Remington 65, Bluestem 14

South Haven 51, Sedgwick 35

Central Christian 58, Wichita Classical 48

Hillsboro at Sterling

Monday, December 8

Berean Academy 63, Conway Springs 26 – Marion tournament

Wichita Classical 65, Fredonia 38 – Remington tournament

Pratt 72, Hutch Trinity 26

Tuesday, December 9

Republic County 47, Bennington 20

Berean Academy 66, Wichita Home School 44 – Marion tournament

Halstead 49, Marion 36 – Marion tournament

Ell-Saline 51, Minneapolis 22 – Tri-County tournament

Wellington 43, Hutch Trinity 40

Inman 52, Hillsboro 41 – Moundridge tournament

Moundridge 75, Lyons 34 – Moundridge tournament

Remington55, Fredonia 39 – Remington tournament

Sedgwick 43, Belle Plaine 42