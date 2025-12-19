PREP – HOA Winter Week 3 Recap

Thanks to a doubleheader sweep against Hutchinson Trinity, the Wichita Classical Saint and Lady Saint basketball teams currently stand alone atop the Heart of America Conference basketball standings as the HOA prepares to enter the 2025 Christmas Break.

Wichita Classical stands atop the HOA boys’ basketball standings with a 5-1, 1-0 ahead of Moundridge (6-0), Sterling (6-0) and Ell-Saline (5-0) who are all protecting undefeated seasons thus far.

Wichita Classical is atop the HOA girls’ standings with a 3-3, 1-0 record while Remington is the only HOA girls’ team still undefeated this season at 4-0. Moundridge is in third place at 6-1 while Bennington is in 4th place at -1. Ell-Saline is in 9th place at 1-4.

Here is a look at how each HOA team did this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 61-59 in overtime against Minneapolis on Thursday in the Tri-County tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Lakeside 58-20 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Minneapolis 48-46 on Thursday in the Tri-County tournament. The Bulldogs defeated Lakeside 67-52 on Tuesday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 45-32 against Republic County on Friday in the Tri-County tournament. The Lady Cardinals lost 50-18 against Bennington on Saturday. The Lady Cardinals lost 68-12 against Ellinwood on Tuesday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Republic County 59-42 on Friday in the Tri-County tournament. The Cardinals defeated Bennington 78-53 on Saturday. The Cardinals defeated Ellinwood 61-23 on Tuesday. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team finished 33rd with 18.0 points on Friday in the Great Bend tournament. … The Cardinal boys’ wrestling team will begin its season after the Christmas break.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 40-22 against Halstead on Saturday. The Lady Warriors lost 48-29 against Sacred Heart on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Halstead 73-25 on Saturday. The Warriors lost 50-47 against Sacred Heart on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team lost 51-39 against Chaparral on Saturday. The Lady Celtics lost 57-36 against Wichita Classical on Tuesday. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team defeated El Dorado 46-44 on Saturday. The Celtics lost 55-27 against Wichita Classical on Tuesday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team defeated Lyons 71-34 on Thursday in the Moundridge tournament. The Lady Teutons lost 63-39 against Moundridge on Friday. The Lady Teutons defeated Kingman 57-18 on Tuesday. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team defeated Lyons 58-54 on Thursday in the Moundridge tournament. The Teutons lost 62-18 against Moundridge on Friday. The Teutons defeated Kingman 54-43 on Tuesday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Central Christian 39-34 on Friday in the Marion tournament. The Lady Warriors lost 54-25 against Conway Springs on Saturday. The Lady Warriors defeated Canton-Galva 37-30 on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Central Christian 43-26 on Friday in the Marion tournament. The Warriors lost 70-43 against Wichita Home School on Saturday. The Warriors lost 58-50 against Canton-Galva on Tuesday. … The Lady Warrior wrestling team competed in the Wellington tournament on Friday. The Lady Warrior finished 15th with 6.0 points on Saturday in the Hesston tournament. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team competed in the Wellington tournament on Friday. The Warriors went 4-1 on Wednesday in the Marion dual tournament.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team defeated Hillsboro 38-27 on Thursday in the Moundridge tournament. The Lady Wildcats defeated Inman 63-39 on Friday. The Lady Wildcats lost 52-40 against Little River on Tuesday. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Hillsboro 69-29 on Thursday in the Moundridge tournament. The Wildcats defeated Inman 62-18 on Friday. The Wildcats defeated Little River 60-35 on Tuesday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team defeated Wichita Classical 57-29 on Thursday in the Remington tournament. The Lady Broncos defeated Elyria Christian 54-24 on Tuesday. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team lost 59-26 against Wichita Classical on Thursday in the Remington tournament. The Broncos lost 48-45 in overtime against Elyria Christian on Tuesday. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team finished 18th with 39.0 points on Friday in the Douglass tournament. The Lady Broncos finished 15th with 26.0 points on Saturday in the Minneapolis tournament. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished in 16th place with 19.0 points on Saturday in the Minneapolis tournament.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team defeated Attica 53-34 on Thursday. The Lady Cardinals lost 44-29 against Wichita Classical on Friday. The Lady Cardinals lost 54-52 against Lyons on Tuesday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Attica 40-28 on Thursday. The Cardinals lost 53-32 against Wichita Classical on Friday. The Cardinals lost 56-43 against Lyons on Tuesday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team defeated Meade 50-41 on Thursday in the Kingman tournament. The Lady Black Bears defeated Kingman 55-33 on Friday. The Lady Black Bears lost 35-32 against Clearwater on Saturday. The Lady Black Bears lost 60-51 against Hoisington on Tuesday. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Meade 73-44 on Thursday in the Kingman tournament. The Black Bears defeated Kingman 78-35 on Friday. The Black Bears defeated Great Bend 74-62 on Saturday. The Black Bears defeated Hoisington 65-26 on Tuesday. … The Lady Black Bear wrestling team begins its season on Saturday in the Chase County tournament.

WICHITA CLASSICAL

The Lady Saints basketball team lost 57-29 against Remington on Thursday in the Remington tournament. The Lady Saints defeated Sedgwick 44-29 on Friday. The Lady Saints defeated Hutchinson Trinity 57-36 on Tuesday. … The Saints boys’ basketball team defeated Remington 59-26 on Thursday in the Remington tournament. The Saints defeated Sedgwick 53-32 on Friday. The Saints defeated Hutchinson Trinity 55-27 on Tuesday.

2025-26 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Wichita Classical1 0 3 3

Remington 0 0 4 0

Moundridge 0 0 6 1

Bennington 0 0 4 1

Berean Academy0 0 4 2

Inman 0 0 3 2

Sterling 0 0 2 4

Marion 0 0 2 4

Ell-Saline 0 0 1 4

Sedgwick 0 0 1 5

Hutch Trinity 0 1 0 6

Thursday, December 11

Sedgwick 55, Attica 34

Minneapolis 61, Bennington 59 – Tri County tournament

Inman 71, Lyons 34 – Moundridge tournament

Moundridge 38, Hillsboro 27 – Moundridge tournament

Remington 57, Wichita Classical 29 – Remington Tournament

Sterling 50, Meade 41 – Kingman tournament

Friday, December 12

Marion 39, Central Christian 24 – Marion tournament

Republic County 45, Ell-Saline 32 – Tri County tournament

Moundridge 63, Inman 39 – Moundridge tournament

Wichita Classical 44, Sedgwick 29 – Remington tournament

Sterling 55, Kingman 33 – Kingman tournament

Tuesday, December 16

Bennington 58, Lakeside 20

Sacred Heart 48, Berean Academy 29

Ellinwood 68, Ell-Saline 12

Wichita Classical 57, Hutch Trinity 36

Inman 57, Kingman 18

Marion 37, Canton-Galva 30

Little River 52, Moundridge 40

Remington 54, Elyria Christian 24

Lyons 54, Sedgwick 52

Hoisington 60, Sterling 51

2025-26 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Wichita Classical1 0 5 1

Moundridge 0 0 6 0

Sterling 0 0 6 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 5 0

Berean Academy0 0 5 1

Inman 0 0 4 1

Bennington 0 0 3 2

Sedgwick 0 0 3 3

Marion 0 0 2 4

Remington 0 0 1 2

Hutch Trinity 0 1 2 4

Thursday, December 11

Sedgwick 40, Attica 28

Bennington 48, Minneapolis 46- Tri County tournament

Inman 58, Lyons 54 – Moundridge tournament

Moundridge 69, Hillsboro 29 – Moundridge tournament

Remington 59, Wichita Classical 26 – Remington touranment

Sterling 73, Meade 44 – Kingman tournament

Friday, December 12

Marion 43, Central Christian 26 – Marion tournament

Ell-Saline 59, Republic County 42 – Tri County tournament

Moundridge 62, Inman 18 – Moundridge tournament

Wichita Classical 53, Sedgwick 32 – Remington tournament

Sterling 78, Kingman 35 – Kingman tournament

Tuesday, December 16

Bennington 67, Lakeside 52

Sacred Heart 50, Berean Academy 47

Ell-Saline 61, Ellinwood 23

Wichita Classical 55, Hutch Trinity 27

Inman 54, Kingman 43

Canton-Galva 58, Marion 50

Moundridge 60, Little River 35

Elyria Christian 48, Remington 45, OT

Lyons 56, Sedgwick 43

Sterling 65, Hoisington 26