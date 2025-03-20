PREP – HOA Winter Week 16 Recap

The 2024-25 Heart of America Conference winter sports season is complete and the HOA saw it’s top three boys’ teams during the regular season, finish as the top three teams in the entire state of Kansas, at the Class 2A level.

While the top 3 HOA teams from the regular season finished as the top three teams at the state tournament in 2025, one thing was learned and that is that once postseason begins, regular season results don’t mean anything.

The Moundridge Wildcat boys won the 2025 HOA conference title with an undefeated season, which included a 58-47 victory against Sterling on January 10. That result, however, got flipped in the 2A state tournament championship game when the Sterling Black Bears earned revenge and picked up a 56-45 victory to win the state championship.

The Ell-Saline Cardinal boys were the other HOA team competing in the Class 2A state tournament and the Cardinals were able to earn third place in the tournament.

The HOA girls had two members, Moundridge and Inman, representing the conference in the girls’ state tournament and the two also had a showdown in the state tournament, but this time the regular season battle proved to be the same as Moundridge defeated Inman 60-47 on December 10 in the regular season and the Lady Wildcats won the rematch 46-23 in the semifinals of the Class 2A state tournament.

Both teams rebounded from that HOA state tournament showdown and won their state tournament finales on Saturday as Moundridge won the Class 2A state championship while Inman finished third by winning the consolation game.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team finished the season with a 19-4, 7-2 record. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 15-8, 5-4 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team finished the season with a 1-20, 0-9 record. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 76-59 against HOA rival Sterling in the semifinals of the Class 2A state tournament on Friday. The Cardinals defeated Valley Falls 109-74 on Saturday in the consolation game. The Cardinals finished the season in 3rd place in the 2A state tournament with a 22-4, 6-3 record.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team finished the season with a 15-7, 5-4 record. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 15-8, 5-4 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team finished the season with a 2-19, 2-7 record. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 8-14, 4-5 record.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team opened Class 2A state tournament play on Thursday with a 54-35 victory against Phillipsburg. The Lady Teutons suffered a 46-26 loss against Moundridge in the semifinals on Friday. The Lady Teutons defeated St. Mary’s Colgan 60-57 on Saturday in the consolation game to finish in third place. The Lady Teutons finished the season with a 21-4, 8-1 record. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 4-16, 1-8 record.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team finished the season with a 12-9, 4-5 record. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 8-13, 2-7 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team opened the Class 2A state tournament on Thursday with a 62-50 victory against Hays Thomas More Prep-Marian. The Lady Wildcats defeated HOA rival Inman 46-26 in the semifinals on Friday. The Lady Wildcats won the state championship on Saturday with a 62-51 victory against Doniphan West. The Lady Wildcats finished the season as the state champions with a 24-2, 9-0 record. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team earned a 76-46 victory against Valley Falls on Friday in the semifinals of the Class 2A state tournament. The Wildcats lost 56-45 against HOA rival Sterling on Saturday in the championship game. The Wildcats finished the season as the 2A state runner-up with a 25-1, 9-0 record.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team finished the season with a 17-6, 6-3 record. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 13-8, 5-4 record.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team finished the season with a 3-17, 1-8 record. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 4-17, 0-9 record.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team finished the season with a 5-16, 3-6 record. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated HOA rival Ell-Saline 76-59 on Friday in the semifinals of the Class 2A state tournament. The Black Bears won the state championship on Saturday with a 56-45 victory against HOA rival Moundridge. The Black Bears finished the season as the 2A state champions with a record of 23-3, 8-1 record.

2024-25 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 9 0 24 2

Inman 8 1 21 3

Bennington 7 2 19 4

Remington 6 3 17 6

Berean Aca. 5 4 15 7

Marion 4 5 12 9

Sterling 3 6 5 16

Hutch Trinity 2 7 2 19

Sedgwick 1 8 3 17

Ell-Saline 0 9 1 20

Thursday, March 13

Moundridge 62, Hays TMP 50 – 2A state

Inman 54, Phillipsburg 35 – 2A state

Friday, March 14

Moundridge 46, Inman 26 – 2A state

Saturday, March 15

Moundridge 62, Doniphan West 51 – 2A state championship

Inman 60, St. Mary’s Colgan 57 – 2A state consolation

2024-25 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 9 0 25 1

Sterling 8 1 23 3

Ell-Saline 6 3 22 4

Berean Aca. 5 4 15 8

Remington 5 4 13 8

Bennington 5 4 15 8

Hutch Trinity 4 5 8 14

Marion 2 7 8 13

Inman 1 8 4 16

Sedgwick 0 9 3 18

Friday, March 14

Moundridge 74, Valley Falls 46 – 2A state

Sterling 76, Ell-Saline 59 – 2A state

Saturday, March 15

Sterling 56, Moundridge 45 – 2A state championship

Ell-Saline 109, Valley Falls 74 – 2A state consolation