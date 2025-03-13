PREP – HOA Winter Week 15 recap

The top three Heart of America Conference boys’ basketball teams from the 2024-25 regular season have all qualified for the final four in the 2025 Class 2A state championship and the HOA is guaranteed to have at least one play for a state championship Saturday night.

Moundridge won the HOA regular season boys’ title with an undefeated 20-0, 9-0 record while Sterling finished 2nd with a 17-3, 8-1 record and Ell-Saline finished third with a 17-3, 6-3 record.

All three won their respective sub-state championships last week and all three won their Class 2A state tournament opening round games Wednesday night.

Ell-Saline will play Sterling in the semifinals on Friday while Moundridge will play Valley Falls in the other semifinal contest. Sterling defeated Ell-Saline 62-46 during the regular season contest.

The HOA will be represented by Moundridge and Inman when the girls begin play in the Class 2A state tournament on Thursday. Moundridge will play Hays Thomas More Prep-Marian while Inman will play Phillipsburg in the opening round.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 61-44 against HOA rival Inman in the Class 2A sub-state championship game. The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 19-4, 7-2 record. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Friday after a 69-68 loss against HOA rival Ell-Saline in the championship game of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 15-8, 5-4 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team finished the season with a 1-20, 0-9 record. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team qualified for the Class 2A state tournament on Friday with a 69-68 victory against HOA rival Bennington in the championship game of the sub-state tournament. The Cardinals defeated Rossville 72-68 in the opening round on Wednesday and will play HOA rival Sterling in the semifinals on Friday.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team finished the season with a 15-7, 5-4 record. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Friday after a 42-30 loss against HOA rival Moundridge. The Warriors finished the season with a 15-8, 5-4 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team finished the season with a 2-19, 2-7 record. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 8-14, 4-5 record.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team qualified for the Class 2A state tournament on Saturday with a 61-44 victory against HOA rival Bennington. The Lady Teutons will play Phillipsburg in the opening round on Thursday. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 4-16, 1-8 record.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team finished the season with a 12-9, 4-5 record. … The Warrior boys’ basketball finished the season with an 8-13, 2-7 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team qualified for the Class 2A state tournament on Saturday with a 53-31 victory against HOA rival Remington. The Lady Wildcats will play Hays-Thomas More Prep in the opening round on Thursday. …

The Wildcat boys’ basketball team kept its undefeated season alive and qualified for the Class 2A state tournament on Friday with a 42-30 victory against HOA rival Berean Academy. The Wildcats defeated St. Mary’s Colgan 58-25 in the opening round on Wednesday and will play Valley Falls in the semifinals on Friday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 53-31 against HOA rival Moundridge. The Lady Broncos finished the season with a 17-6, 6-3 record. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 13-8, 5-4 record.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team finished the season with a 3-17, 1-8 record. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 9-17, 0-9 record.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team finished the season with a 5-16, 3-6 record. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team kept its season alive on Thursday with a 70-44 victory against Medicine Lodge in the semifinals of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Black Bears qualified for the Class 2A state tournament on Saturday with an 86-53 victory against Stanton County. The Black Bears defeated Chase County 97-48 in the opening round on Wednesday and will play HOA rival Ell-Saline on Friday in the semifinals.

2024-25 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 9 0 21 2

Inman 8 1 19 2

Bennington 7 2 19 4

Remington 6 3 17 6

Berean Aca. 5 4 15 7

Marion 4 5 12 9

Sterling 3 6 5 16

Hutch Trinity 2 7 2 19

Sedgwick 1 8 3 17

Ell-Saline 0 9 1 20

Saturday, March 8

Moundridge 53, Remington 31 – 2A sub-state

Inman 61, Bennington 44 – 2A sub-state

2024-25 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 9 0 24 0

Sterling 8 1 21 3

Ell-Saline 6 3 21 3

Berean Aca. 5 4 15 8

Remington 5 4 13 8

Bennington 5 4 15 8

Hutch Trinity 4 5 8 14

Marion 2 7 8 13

Inman 1 8 4 16

Sedgwick 0 9 3 18

Thursday, March 6

Sterling 70, Medicine Lodge 44 – 2A sub-state

Friday, March 7

Ell-Saline 69, Bennington 68 – 2A sub-state

Moundridge 42, Berean Academy 30 – 2A sub-state

Saturday, March 8

Sterling 86, Stanton County 53 – 2A sub-state

Wednesday, March 12

Moundridge 58, St. Mary’s Colgan 25 – 2A state

Sterling 97, Chase County 48 – 2A state

Ell-Saline 82, Rossville 78 – 2A state