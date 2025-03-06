PREP – HOA Winter Week 14 recap

With the 2025 winter postseason fully underway in the Heart of America Conference, the HOA is now guaranteed to have at least four basketball teams qualify for the Class 2A state tournaments.

The HOA is guaranteed to have two girls’ teams and two boys’ teams play in the 2025 Class 2A state tournaments next week.

The HOA earned that distinction Tuesday and Wednesday nights when it was determined eight HOA teams, will meet up in head-to-head sub-state championship games both Friday for the boys and Saturday night for the girls.

Friday night’s boys’ Class 2A sub-state championship games will see the HOA’s Ell-Saline battle Bennington in one sub-state championship game while Moundridge will play Berean Academy in a different sub-state championship game.

The Moundridge Lady Wildcats, the HOA girls’ regular season champion, will play Remington in one sub-state girls’ championship game Saturday night while Bennington will battle Inman in another sub-state championship game.

All this comes one week after the HOA made its presence known on the wrestling mats in both the girls’ and boys’ Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

The HOA girls’ wrestlers were led by the Remington Lady Broncos, who placed 12th in the tournament with 42 points, two state medalists and one individual champion. The HOA boys’ wrestlers were led by Marion, which finished 42nd as a team with one state medalist.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog girls basketball team kept its season alive on Friday with a 65-19 victory against Hutchinson Trinity. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Wichita Classical 49-36 on Wednesday to earn their way into the sub-state championship game. The Lady Bulldogs will play HOA rival Inman Saturday in the sub-state championship. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team kept its season alive on Thursday with a 52-41 victory against Solomon in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Bulldogs handed Sacred Heart its first loss of the season on Tuesday, winning 67-56 to advance to the sub-state championship game against Ell-Saline on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team placed 34th with 20 points and one state medalist this past weekend in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team had its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 64-26 against Moundridge in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Lady Cardinals finished the season with a 1-20 record. … The Cardinal basketball team kept its season alive on Thursday by defeating Sedgwick 57-35 in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Cardinals defeated Hutchinson Trinity 70-42 in the semifinals on Tuesday. The Cardinals will play HOA rival Bennington in the championship game on Friday. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team competed in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament this past weekend but were unable to score any points.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team kept its season alive on Friday when it defeated Central Christian 38-23 in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Lady Warriors saw their season come to an end on Wednesday when they lost 36-23 against Inman. The Lady Warriors finished the season with a 15-7, 5-4 record. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team kept its season alive on Thursday with a 60-18 victory against Central Christian in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Warriors defeated Hillsboro 44-43 on Tuesday and will play HOA rival Moundridge on Friday in the sub-state championship game.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team had its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 65-19 against Bennington in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Lady Celtics finished the season with a 2-19 record. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team kept its season alive on Thursday with a 45-42 victory in double overtime against Remington in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Celtics saw their season end on Tuesday when they lost 70-42 against HOA rival Ell-Saline in the sub-state semifinals. The Celtics finished the season with an 8-14, 4-5 record.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team kept its season alive on Friday with a 62-18 victory against Sedgwick in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Lady Teutons qualified for the Class 2A sub-state championship game with a 36-23 victory against HOA rival Berean Academy on Wednesday. The Lady Teutons will face HOA rival Bennington for the sub-state championship Saturday. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 58-42 against Sacred Heart in the opening round of the 2A sub-state tournament. The Teutons finished the season with a 4-16, 1-8 record.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team had its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 43-35 against Wichita Classical. The Lady Warriors finished the season with a 12-9 record. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 60-27 against Hillsboro in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Warriors finished the season with an 8-13, 2-7 record. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team placed 42nd with 10 points and one state medalist this past weekend in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team kept its season alive on Friday with a 64-26 victory against Ell-Saline in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Lady Wildcats defeated Hillsboro 43-33 on Wednesday and will play HOA rival Remington in the Class 2A sub-state championship game on Saturday. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team kept its season alive on Thursday with a 58-25 victory against Republic County in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Wildcats defeated Wichita Classical 55-25 in the semifinals on Tuesday and will play HOA rival Berean Academy on Friday in the sub-state championship game. … The Lady Wildcat wrestling team competed in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament this past weekend but was unable to score any points. … The Wildcat boys’ wrestling team finished in 56th place with 3 points this past weekend in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team kept its season alive on Friday with a 46-26 victory against Udall in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Lady Broncos defeated Conway Springs 47-29 on Wednesday and will play HOA rival Moundridge on Saturday in the Class 2A sub-state championship game. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 45-42 in double overtime against Hutchinson Trinity in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Broncos finished the season with a 13-8, 5-4 record. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team finished in 12th place with 47 points, two state medalists and one individual champion this past weekend in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished in 54th place with 4 points this past weekend in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 62-18 against Inman in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Lady Cardinals finished the season with a 3-17 record. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 57-35 against Ell-Saline in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Cardinals finished the season with a 4-17, 0-9 record.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 77-41 against Hoxie in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Lady Black Bears finished the season with a 5-16 record. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team kept its season alive on Thursday with a 67-27 victory against Phillipsburg in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Black Bears will play Medicine Lodge on Thursday in the Class 2A sub-state semifinals. … The Lady Black Bear wrestling team finished in 34th place with 20 points and one state medalist this past weekend in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

2024-25 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 9 0 20 2

Inman 8 1 18 2

Bennington 7 2 19 3

Remington 6 3 17 5

Berean Aca. 5 4 15 7

Marion 4 5 12 9

Sterling 3 6 5 16

Hutch Trinity 2 7 2 19

Sedgwick 1 8 3 17

Ell-Saline 0 9 1 20

Friday, February 28

Moundridge 64, Ell-Saline 26 – 2A sub-state

Bennington 65, Hutch Trinity 19 – 2A sub-state

Inman 62, Sedgwick 18 – 2A sub-state

Wichita Classical 43, Marion 35 – 2A sub-state

Berean Academy 38, Central Christian 23 – 2A sub-state

Hoxie 77, Sterling 41 – 2A sub-state

Remington 46, Udall 26 – 2A sub-state

Wednesday, March 5

Inman 36, Berean Academy 23 – 2A sub-state

Remington 47, Conway Springs 29 – 2A sub-state

Moundridge 43, Hillsboro 33 – 2A sub-state

Bennington 49, Wichita Classical 36 – 2A sub-state

2024-25 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 9 0 22 0

Sterling 8 1 18 3

Ell-Saline 6 3 19 3

Berean Aca. 5 4 15 7

Remington 5 4 13 8

Bennington 5 4 15 7

Hutch Trinity 4 5 8 14

Marion 2 7 8 13

Inman 1 8 4 16

Sedgwick 0 9 3 18

Thursday, February 27

Ell-Saline 57, Sedgwick 35 – 2A sub-state

Hutch Trinity 45, Remington 42 (2 OT) – 2A sub-state

Bennington 52, Solomon 41 – 2A sub-state

Hillsboro 60, Marion 27 – 2A sub-state

Berean Academy 60, Central Christian 18 – 2A sub-state

Sacred Heart 58, Inman 43 – 2A sub-state

Moundridge 58, Republic County 25 – 2A sub-state

Sterling 67, Phillipsburg 27 – 2A sub-state

Tuesday, March 4

Ell-Saline 70, Hutch Trinity 42 – 2A sub-state

Bennington 67, Sacred Heart 56 – 2A sub-state

Berean Academy 44, Hillsboro 43 – 2A sub-state

Moundridge 55, Wichita Classical 25 – 2A sub-state