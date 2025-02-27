PREP – HOA Winter Week 13 Recap

The 2024-25 regular season is complete in the Heart of America Conference with champions declared and each HOA school is preparing for postseason action this weekend.

The HOA has five teams with girls competing in the Class 3-2-1A state wrestling tournament and three boys’ teams with wrestlers competing in the Class 3-2-1A state boys’ tournament. The 10 HOA schools will also see their basketball teams begin competition in sub-state play on Thursday and Friday with five of those matchups being HOA teams battling each other to see their seasons continue.

Moundridge captured HOA titles in both boys’ and girls’ HOA divisions with the Wildcat boys looking to keep their undefeated season alive when sub-state play begins on Thursday. The Wildcats topped Sterling in the HOA standings as Sterling finished in 2nd place with a 17-3, 8-1 record while Ell-Saline finished third with a 17-3, 6-3 record.

The Moundridge Lady Wildcats won the HOA girls’ title with a 18-2, 9-0 record while Inman finished 2nd with a 16-2, 8-1 record and Ell-Saline finished 10th with a 1-19, 0-9 record.

In the girls’ sub-state tournaments, Bennington and Hutchinson Trinity will meet up Friday in the opening round while Ell-Saline will battle Moundridge and Inman will play Sedgwick. The HOA boys’ first-round pairing see Ell-Saline go up against Sedgwick on Friday and Hutchinson Trinity battle Remington on Friday.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Sedgwick 46-9 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs will play Hutchinson Trinity on Friday in the opening round of sub-state. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Sedgwick 69-41 on Friday. The Bulldogs will play Solomon on Thursday in the opening round of sub-state.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 79-33 against Inman on Thursday. The Lady Cardinals lost 53-34 against Sterling on Friday. The Lady Cardinals will play Moundridge on Friday in the opening round of sub-state. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Inman 51-35 on Thursday. The Cardinals lost 62-46 against Sterling on Friday. The Cardinals will play Sedgwick on Thursday in the opening round of sub-state. … The Cardinal boys’ wrestling team finished in 22nd place with 6.0 points on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament but did not have any wrestlers qualify for the state tournament.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Wichita Classical 36-27 on Friday. The Lady Warriors will play Central Christian in the first round of sub-state on Friday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Wichita Classical 43-30 on Friday. The Warriors will play Central Christian on Thursday in the opening round of sub-state.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team lost 74-11 against Moundridge on Thursday. The Lady Celtics lost 79-16 against Inman on Friday. The Lady Celtics will play Bennington on Friday in the opening round of sub-state. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team lost 66-40 against Moundridge on Thursday. The Celtics defeated Inman 65-45 on Friday. The Celtics will play Remington on Thursday in the opening round of sub-state.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team defeated Ell-Saline 79-33 on Thursday. The Lady Teutons defeated Hutchinson Trinity 79-16 on Friday. The Lady Teutons will play Sedgwick on Friday in the opening round of sub-state. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team lost 51-35 against Ell-Saline on Thursday. The Teutons lost 65-45 against Hutchinson Trinity on Friday. The Teutons will play Inman on Thursday in the opening round of sub-state.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Central Christian 40-34 on Friday. The Lady Warriors will play Wichita Classical on Friday in the opening round of sub-state. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Central Christian 56-42 on Friday. The Warriors will play Hillsboro on Thursday in the opening round of sub-state. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team finished in 14th place with 31.0 points on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament with one state qualifier.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 74-11 on Thursday. The Lady Wildcats defeated Remington 46-32 on Friday. The Lady Wildcats will play Ell-Saline on Friday in the opening round of sub-state. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 66-40 on Thursday. The Wildcats defeated Remington 57-31 on Friday. The Wildcats will play Republic County on Thursday in the opening round of sub-state. … The Wildcat boys’ wrestling team finished in 18th place with 18.5 points on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament and had one individual qualify for the state tournament.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team lost 46-32 against Moundridge on Friday. The Lady Broncos will play Udall on Friday in the opening round of sub-state. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team lost 57-31 against Moundridge on Friday. The Broncos will play Hutchinson Trinity on Thursday in the opening round of sub-state. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished in 12th place with 48.0 points on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament with two state qualifiers.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 47-38 against Central Christian on Thursday. The Lady Cardinals lost 46-9 against Bennington on Friday. The Lady Cardinals lost 59-38 against Sterling on Tuesday. The Lady Cardinals will open sub-state Friday against Inman. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 46-37 against Central Christian on Thursday. The Cardinals lost 69-41 against Bennington on Friday. The Cardinals lost 64-28 against Sterling on Tuesday. The Cardinals will play Ell-Saline on Thursday in the opening round of sub-state. … The Cardinal boys’ wrestling team finished in 23rd place with 4.0 points on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament but did not have any wrestlers qualify for the state tournament.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team defeated Ell-Saline 53-34 on Friday. The Lady Black Bears defeated Sedgwick 59-38 on Tuesday. The Lady Black Bears will open sub-state on Friday Hoxie. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Ell-Saline 62-46 on Friday. The Black Bears closed out the regular season on Tuesday with a 64-28 victory against Sedgwick. The Black Bears will play Phillipsburg on Thursday in the opening round of sub-state.

2024-25 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 9 0 18 2

Inman 8 1 16 2

Bennington 7 2 17 3

Remington 6 3 15 5

Berean Aca. 5 4 14 6

Marion 4 5 12 8

Sterling 3 6 5 15

Hutch Trinity 2 7 2 18

Sedgwick 1 8 3 16

Ell-Saline 0 9 1 19

Thursday, February 20

Inman 79, Ell-Saline 33

Moundridge 74, Hutch Trinity 11

Central Christian 47, Sedgwick 38

Friday, February 21

Sterling 53, Ell-Saline 34

Bennington 46, Sedgwick 9

Inman 79, Hutch Trinity 16

Moundridge 46, Remington 32

Marion 40, Central Christian 34

Berean Academy 36, Wichita Classical 27

Tuesday, February 25

Sterling 53, Sedgwick 38

2024-25 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 9 0 20 0

Sterling 8 1 17 3

Ell-Saline 6 3 17 3

Berean Aca. 5 4 13 7

Remington 5 4 13 7

Bennington 5 4 13 7

Hutch Trinity 4 5 7 13

Marion 2 7 8 12

Inman 1 8 4 15

Sedgwick 0 9 3 17

Thursday, February 20

Ell-Saline 51, Inman 35

Moundridge 66, Hutch Trinity 40

Central Christian 46, Sedgwick 37

Friday, February 21

Sterling 62, Ell-Saline 46

Bennington 69, Sedgwick 41

Hutch Trinity 65, Inman 45

Moundridge 57, Remington 31

Marion 56, Central Christian 42

Berean Academy 43, Wichita Classical 30

Tuesday, February 25

Sterling 64, Sedgwick 28