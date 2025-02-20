PREP – HOA Winter Week 12 recap

The 2025 postseason has begun in the Heart of America Conference with the HOA teams fielding wrestling teams competing in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament this past weekend.

The HOA had 7 different individuals qualify for the Class 3-2-1A girls’ state wrestling tournament and the HOA basketball teams are working on the home stretch of the 2024-25 regular season as Moundridge High School continues leading both HOA boys and girls’ basketball standings.

The HOA boys’ wrestlers will be competing in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament this coming weekend.

The Moundridge Lady Wildcats currently lead the HOA girls’ basketball standings with a 16-2, 8-0 record while Inman sits in 2nd place with a 14-2, 6-1 record and Ell-Saline is currently in 10th place with a 1-17, 0-7 record.

The Moundridge Wildcat boys currently lead the HOA boys’ record as the lone HOA team still protecting an undefeated season with a 17-0, 8-0 record while Sterling sits in 2nd place with a 14-2, 6-0 record and Ell-Saline sits in 3rd place with a 16-2, 5-2 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Wichita Classical 55-43 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Hutchinson Trinity 60-20 on Monday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Wichita Classical 60-37 on Friday. The Bulldogs lost 59-50 against Hutchinson Trinity on Monday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished in 30th place with 15.0 points and one state qualifier in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 56-46 against Rural Vista on Thursday. The Lady Cardinals lost 49-40 against Central Christian on Friday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Rural Vista 69-48 on Thursday. The Cardinals defeated Central Christian 67-35 on Friday. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team placed 32nd with 12.0 points and one state qualifiers in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament on Saturday.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 58-17 on Friday. The Lady Warriors defeated Marion 29-20 on Monday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 54-30 on Friday. The Warriors defeated Marion 41-30 on Monday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team lost 50-17 against Berean Academy on Friday. The Lady Celtics lost 60-20 against Bennington on Monday. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team lost 54-30 against Berean Academy on Friday. The Celtics defeated Bennington 59-50 on Monday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team lost 48-32 against Moundridge on Friday. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team lost 66-26 against Moundridge on Friday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Sedgwick 37-20 on Friday. The Lady Warriors lost 29-20 against Berean Academy on Monday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Sedgwick 50-43 on Friday. The Warriors lost 41-30 against Berean Academy on Monday.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team defeated Inman 58-42 on Friday. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Inman 66-26 on Friday. … The Lady Wildcat wrestling team finished in 31st place with 12.5 points and one state qualifier in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament in Russell.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team defeated Sterling 57-28 on Friday. The Lady Broncos defeated Sedgwick 43-16 on Monday. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team lost 78-54 against Sterling on Friday. The Broncos defeated Sedgwick 47-25 on Monday. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team finished in 14th place as a team with 63.5 points, with three state qualifiers and one champion in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament on Saturday.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 37-20 against Marion on Friday. The Lady Cardinals lost 43-16 against Remington on Monday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 50-43 against Marion on Friday. The Cardinals lost 47-25 against Remington on Monday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team lost 57-28 against Remington on Friday. The Lady Black Bears lost 54-43 against Central Christian on Monday. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Remington 78-54 on Friday. The Black Bears defeated Central Christian 74-33 on Monday. … The Lady Black Bear wrestling team finished in 29th place with 22.0 points with one champion on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament.

2024-25 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 8 0 16 2

Inman 6 1 14 2

Bennington 6 2 16 3

Remington 6 2 15 4

Berean Aca. 6 4 13 6

Marion 4 5 11 8

Hutch Trinity 2 5 2 16

Sedgwick 1 6 3 13

Sterling 1 6 3 15

Ell-Saline 0 7 1 17

Thursday, February 13

Rural Vista 56, Ell-Saline 46

Friday, February 14

Central Christian 49, Ell-Saline 40

Moundridge 48, Inman 32

Berean Academy 50, Hutch Trinity 17

Marion 37, Sedgwick 20

Remington 57, Sterling 28

Bennington 55, Wichita Classical 43

Monday, February 17

Bennington 60, Hutch Trinity 20

Berean Academy 29, Marion 20

Remington 43, Sedgwick 16

Central Christian 54, Sterling 43

2024-25 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 8 0 17 0

Sterling 6 0 14 2

Ell-Saline 5 2 16 2

Berean Aca. 5 4 12 7

Remington 5 3 13 6

Bennington 4 4 12 7

Hutch Trinity 3 4 6 12

Marion 2 7 7 12

Inman 1 7 4 13

Sedgwick 0 7 4 13

Thursday, February 13

Ell-Saline 69, Rural Vista 48

Friday, February 14

Ell-Saline 67, Central Christian 35

Moundridge 66, Inman 26

Berean Academy 54, Hutch Trinity 30

Marion 50, Sedgwick 43

Sterling 78, Remington 54

Bennington 60, Wichita Classical 37

Monday, February 17

Hutch Trinity 59, Bennington 50

Berean Academy 41, Marion 30

Remington 47, Sedgwick 25

Sterling 74, Central Christian 33

Tuesday, February 18

xxx