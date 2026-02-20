PREP – HOA Winter Week 12 Recap

The postseason has begun in the Heart of America Conference’s 2025-26 winter season as the HOA schools which offer girls’ wrestling competed in regional tournaments this past weekend, while the HOA schools which offer boys’ wrestling will compete in regional tournaments this weekend.

The entire HOA competes in basketball, and those teams are preparing for the home stretch of the 2025-26 season.

Sterling remains atop the HOA boys’ basketball standings with an undefeated, 21-0, 9-0 record while Berean Academy is in 2nd with a 17-2, 7-1 record. Ell-Saline and Moundridge are tied for third and fourth place with identical 16-3, 6-2 records.

The Remington Lady Broncos have taken over the top spot in the HOA girls’ basketball standings as the Lady Broncos are 15-3, 9-0 as they move ahead of Moundridge, who stands at 17-2, 8-0 this season. Inman is in third place with a 13-5, 7-2 record. Ell-Saline is currently in 11th place in the HOA girls’ standings with a 5-14, 2-6 record.

Here is a look at how each HOA team did this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Wichita Classical 47-34 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Hutchinson 53-24 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 45-37 against Wichita Classical on Friday. The Bulldogs lost 52-51 against Hutchinson Trinity on Tuesday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 48-40 in overtime against Central Christian on Friday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Central Christian 61-33 on Friday. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team finished 35th with 9.0 points and one state qualifiers on Saturday in the Trego Community regional. … The Cardinals will compete in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament at Southeast of Saline on February 21.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 43-19 on Friday. The Lady Warriors defeated Marion 51-24 on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 39-10 on Friday. The Warriors defeated Marion 60-27 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team lost 43-19 against Berean Academy on Friday. The Lady Celtics lost 53-24 against Bennington on Tuesday. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team lost 39-10 against Berean Academy on Friday. The Celtics defeated Bennington 52-51 on Tuesday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team lost 54-36 against Moundridge on Friday. The Lady Teutons lost 48-35 against Little River on Tuesday. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team lost 49-41 against Moundridge on Friday. The Teutons lost 55-29 against Little River on Tuesday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Sedgwick 42-26 on Friday. The Lady Warriors lost 51-24 against Berean Academy on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Sedgwick 62-32 on Friday. The Warriors lost 60-27 against Berean Academy on Tuesday. … The Lady Warrior wrestling team saw its season come to an end on Saturday with no state qualifiers from the Trego Community regional tournament. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament at Southeast of Saline on February 21.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team defeated Inman 54-36 on Friday. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Inman 49-41 on Friday. … The Cardinal boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Southeast of Saline regional on Saturday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team defeated Sterling 56-44 on Friday. The Lady Broncos defeated Sedgwick 55-21 on Tuesday. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team lost 56-31 against Sterling on Friday. The Broncos defeated Sedgwick 37-30 on Tuesday. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team saw its season come to an end on Saturday with no state qualifiers in the Trego Community regional. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament at Eureka on February 21.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 42-26 against Mairon on Friday. The Lady Cardinals lost 55-21 against Remington on Tuesday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 62-32 against Marion on Friday. The Cardinals lost 37-30 against Remington on Tuesday. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team finished 40th with 3.0 points and no state qualifiers on Saturday in the Trego Community regional. … The Cardinal boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Southeast of Saline regional on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team lost 56-44 against Remington on Friday. The Lady Black Bears defeated Central Christian 56-46 on Tuesday. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Remington 56-31 on Friday. The Black Bears defeated Central Christian 82-18 on Tuesday. … The Lady Warrior wrestling team finished in 22nd place with 34.0 points and two state qualifiers on Saturday in the Trego Community regional.

WICHITA CLASSICAL

The Lady Saint basketball team lost 47-34 against Bennington on Friday. … The Saints boys’ basketball team defeated Bennington 45-27 on Friday.

2025-26 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Remington 9 0 16 3

Moundridge 8 0 17 2

Inman 7 2 13 5

Bennington 6 3 16 5

Marion 5 5 11 9

Berean Academy4 4 13 6

Sterling 3 6 8 13

Wichita Classical2 7 6 14

Sedgwick 2 7 6 15

Ell-Saline 2 6 5 14

Hutch Trinity 0 8 1 18

2025-26 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 9 0 21 0

Berean Academy7 1 17 2

Ell-Saline 6 2 16 3

Moundridge 6 2 16 3

Wichita Classical6 3 15 5

Remington 4 5 8 11

Hutch Trinity 3 5 7 12

Inman 3 6 8 10

Bennington 2 7 8 12

Marion 2 8 8 12

Sedgwick 0 9 6 15