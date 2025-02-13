PREP – HOA Winter Week 11 recap

Some schools in the Heart of America Conference will see their 2025 postseason action begin this weekend as Bennington, Ell-Saline, Marion and Remington will all see their girls’ wrestling teams compete in the Class 4-3-2-1A regional tournament at different locations.

Those same schools will see their boys’ wrestling post-seasons begin next weekend.

The entire HOA is seeing their basketball teams prepare for the home stretch of the 2024-25 season and with less than a month remaining in the regular season, the Moundridge basketball teams continue to hold the edge in both the boys and girls HOA standings.

The Moundridge Lady Wildcats currently lead the HOA with a 15-2, 7-0 record while the Inman Lady Teutons sit in 2nd place with a 13-2, 6-1 record. The Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals are currently in 10th place with a 1-15, 0-7 record.

The Moundridge Wildcat boys are the lone HOA basketball team still protecting an undefeated season as the Wildcats lead the HOA with a 16-0, 7-0 record. The Sterling Black Bears are currently in 2nd place with a 13-2, 5-0 record while the Ell-Saline Cardinals sit in third place with a 14-2, 5-2 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Berean Academy 51-49 on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Central Christian 57-25 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 49-35 against Moundridge on Monday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Berean Academy 53-50 on Thursday. The Bulldogs defeated Central Christian 54-39 on Friday. The Bulldogs lost 64-44 against Moundridge on Monday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 56-22 against Wichita Classical on Friday. The Lady Cardinals lost 71-32 against Moundridge on Tuesday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Wichita Classical 59-39 on Friday. The Cardinals lost 53-41 against Moundridge on Tuesday.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 51-49 against Bennington on Thursday. The Lady Warriors defeated Sterling 44-20 on Friday. The Lady Warriors lost 46-28 against Remington on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team lost 53-50 against Bennington on Thursday. The Warriors lost 58-42 against Sterling on Friday. The Warriors defeated Remington 44-38 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team defeated Sedgwick 53-40 on Friday. The Lady Celtics lost 66-42 against Sterling on Monday. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team defeated Sedgwick 76-49 on Friday. The Celtics lost 65-42 against Sterling on Monday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team defeated Remington 37-35 on Friday. The Lady Teutons defeated Sterling 63-29 on Tuesday. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team lost 37-21 against Remington on Friday. The Teutons lost 72-26 against Sterling on Tuesday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 62-17 against Moundridge on Friday. The Lady Warriors defeated Wichita Classical 55-54 in overtime on Monday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team lost 72-37 against Moundridge on Friday. The Warriors lost 53-49 against Wichita Classical on Monday. … The Lady Warrior wrestling team finished 6th with 31.0 points in the Onaga tournament on Friday. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team went 0-5 in the Onaga Dual tournament on Friday. The Warriors lost 51-6 against Onaga, 30-12 against Ellinwood, 66-11 against Southeast of Saline, 35-11 against Nemaha Central and 30-18 against Pleasant Ridge.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team defeated Marion 62-17 on Friday. The Lady Wildcats defeated Bennington 49-35 on Monday. The Lady Wildcats defeated Ell-Saline 71-32 on Tuesday. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Marion 72-37 on Friday. The Wildcats defeated Bennington 64-44 on Monday. The Wildcats defeated Ell-Saline 53-41 on Tuesday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team lost 37-35 against Inman on Friday. The Lady Broncos defeated Berean Academy 46-28 on Tuesday. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team defeated Inman 37-21 on Friday. The Broncos lost 44-38 against Berean Academy on Tuesday. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team finished in 18th with 45.0 points on Saturday in the Circle tournament. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished in 25th place with 18.0 points on Saturday in the Circle tournament.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 53-40 against Hutchinson Trinity on Friday. The Lady Cardinals lost 56-51 against Wichita Classical on Tuesday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 76-49 against Hutchinson Trinity on Friday. The Cardinals lost 45-41 against Wichita Classical on Tuesday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team lost 44-20 against Berean Academy on Friday. The Lady Black Bears defeated Hutchinson Trinity 66-42 on Monday. The Lady Black Bears lost 63-29 against Inman on Tuesday. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Berean Academy 58-42 on Friday. The Black Bears defeated Hutchinson Trinity 65-42 on Monday. The Black Bears defeated Inman 72-26 on Tuesday.

2024-25 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 7 0 15 2

Inman 6 1 13 2

Bennington 5 2 14 3

Remington 4 2 13 4

Berean Academy3 4 11 6

Marion 3 4 10 7

Hutch Trinity 2 3 2 14

Sedgwick 1 4 3 11

Sterling 1 5 3 13

Ell-Saline 0 7 1 15

Thursday, February 6

Bennington 51, Berean Academy 49

Friday, February 7

Berean Academy 44, Sterling 20

Hutch Trinity 53, Sedgwick 46

Inman 37, Remington 35

Moundridge 62, Marion 17

Wichita Classical 56, Ell-Saline 22

Bennington 57, Central Christian 25

Monday, February 10

Sterling 66, Hutch Trinity 42

Moundridge 49, Bennington 35

Marion 55, Wichita Classical 54, OT

Tuesday, February 11

Moundridge 71, Ell-Saline 32

Remington 46, Berean Academy 28

Inman 63, Sterling 29

Wichita Classical 56, Sedgwick 51

2024-25 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 7 0 16 0

Sterling 5 0 13 2

Ell-Saline 5 2 14 2

Remington 4 2 12 5

Bennington 4 3 11 6

Hutch Trinity 2 3 5 11

Berean Academy3 4 10 7

Marion 1 6 6 11

Inman 1 6 4 11

Sedgwick 0 5 4 11

Thursday, February 6

Bennington 53, Berean Academy 50

Friday, February 7

Sterling 58, Berean Academy 42

Hutch Trinity 76, Sedgwick 49

Remington 37, Inman 21

Moundridge 72, Marion 37

Ell-Saline 59, Wichita Classical 39

Bennington 54, Central Christian 39

Monday, February 10

Sterling 65, Hutch Trinity 45

Moundridge 64, Bennington 44

Wichita Classical 53, Marion 49

Tuesday, February 11

Moundridge 53, Ell-Saline 41

Berean Academy 44, Remington 38

Sterling 72, Inman 26

Wichita Classical 45, Sedgwick 41