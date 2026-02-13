PREP – HOA Winter Week 11 Recap

As teams prepare for the home stretch of the 2025-26 winter athletic season, the Heart of America Conference teams are working putting things together.

Sterling and Berean Academy moved ahead of Ell-Saline in the HOA boys’ basketball standings as Sterling is in 1st place with a 19-0, 8-0 record followed by Berean Academy at 15-2, 5-1 and Ell-Saline is in third place with a 15-3, 6-2 record.

Moundridge and Remington overtook Inman in the HOA girls’ basketball standings after the Lady Teutons suffered their first HOA loss of the season Friday at Remington.

Moundridge is in 1st place in the HOA girls’ standings with a 16-2, 7-0 record while Remington is in 2nd at 14-3, 7-0 followed by Inman at 13-3, 7-1. Ell-Saline is in 10th place with a 5-13, 2-6 record.

Here is a look at how each HOA team did this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Washington County 45-28 on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Central Christian 44-38 on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Washington County 45-29 on Thursday. The Bulldogs defeated Central Christian 37-24 on Friday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team defeated Wichita Classical 40-30 on Friday. The Lady Cardinals lost 66-15 against Moundridge on Tuesday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 56-49 against Wichita Classical on Friday. The Cardinals lost 65-47 against Moundridge on Tuesday. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team will compete in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament at Trego Community on Saturday. … The Cardinals will compete in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament at Southeast of Saline on February 21.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Sterling 46-30 on Friday. The Lady Warriors lost 30-24 against Remington on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team lost 59-50 against Sterling on Friday. The Warriors defeated Remington 52-41 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team lost 49-38 against Sedgwick on Friday. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team defeated Sedgwick 52-50 in overtime on Friday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team lost 44-41 against Remington on Friday. The Lady Teutons defeated Sterling 70-53 on Tuesday. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team lost 52-43 against Remington on Friday. The Teutons lost 84-46 against Sterling on Tuesday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 72-12 against Moundridge on Friday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team lost 70-50 against Moundridge on Friday. … The Lady Warrior wrestling team will compete in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament at Silver Lake on Saturday. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament at Southeast of Saline on February 21.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team defeated Marion 72-12 on Friday. The Lady Wildcats defeated Ell-Saline 66-15 on Tuesday. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Marion 70-50 on Friday. The Wildcats defeated Ell-Saline 65-47 on Tuesday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team defeated Inman 44-41 on Friday. The Lady Broncos defeated Berean Academy 30-24 on Tuesday. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team defeated Inman 52-43 on Friday. The Broncos lost 52-41 against Berean Academy on Tuesday. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team will compete in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament at Silver Lake on Saturday. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament at Eureka on February 21.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 55-35 against Sterling on Thursday. The Lady Cardinals defeated Hutchinson Trinity 49-39 on Friday. The Lady Cardinals lost 62-44 against Wichita Classical on Tuesday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 71-25 against Sterling on Thursday. The Cardinals lost 52-50 in overtime against Hutchinson Trinity on Friday. The Cardinals lost 52-43 against Wichita Classical on Tuesday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team defeated Sedgwick 55-35 on Thursday. The Lady Black Bears lost 46-30 against Berean Academy on Friday. The Lady Black Bears lost 70-53 against Inman on Tuesday. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Sedgwick 71-25 on Thursday. The Black Bears defeated Berean Academy 59-50 on Friday. The Black Bears defeated Inman 84-46 on Tuesday.

WICHITA CLASSICAL

The Lady Saint basketball team lost 40-30 against Ell-Saine on Friday. The Lady Saints defeated Sedgwick 62-44 on Tuesday. … The Saints boys’ basketball team defeated Ell-Saline 56-49 on Friday. The Saints defeated Sedgwick 52-43 on Tuesday.

2025-26 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 7 0 16 2

Remington 7 0 14 3

Inman 7 1 13 3

Bennington 4 3 14 5

Marion 4 4 9 8

Sterling 3 5 7 12

Berean Academy2 4 11 6

Sedgwick 2 5 6 13

Wichita Classical2 6 6 13

Ell-Saline 2 6 5 13

Hutch Trinity 0 6 1 16

2025-26 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 8 0 19 0

Berean Academy5 1 15 2

Ell-Saline 6 2 15 3

Moundridge 5 2 15 3

Wichita Classical5 3 14 5

Remington 3 4 7 10

Inman 3 5 8 8

Hutch Trinity 2 4 6 11

Bennington 2 5 8 10

Marion 1 7 6 11

Sedgwick 0 7 6 13