PREP – HOA Winter Week 10 Recap

As the calendar continues to march forward, the teams in the Heart of America Conference are preparing things for the home stretch of the 2025-26 winter athletic season.

The HOA basketball standings are like what they have been in recent weeks.

The Ell-Saline Cardinal boys continue to lead the HOA boys’ standings with a 15-1, 6-0 record while Sterling is in 2nd at 16-0, 5-0 and Berean Academy is in third place with a 14-1, 4-0 record.

Inman has moved into the top spot in the HOA girls’ basketball standings with a 12-2, 6-0 record while Moundridge is in 2nd place with a 14-2, 5-0 record and Remington is in 3rd place with a 12-3, 5-0 record. Ell-Saline is currently 9th with a 4-12, 1-5 record.

Here is a look at how each HOA team did this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Herington 36-16 on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 63-46 against Inman on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Ell-Saline 44-10 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Herington 55-32 on Thursday. The Bulldogs lost 50-43 in overtime on Friday against Inman. The Bulldogs lost 65-35 against Ell-Saline on Tuesday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 46-14 against Hoisington on Friday. The Lady Cardinals lost 44-10 against Bennington on Tuesday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Hoisington 69-45 on Friday. The Cardinals defeated Bennington 65-35 on Tuesday. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team finished 8th with 0.0 points on Friday in the Remington tournament. The Lady Cardinals competed in the Larned tournament on Saturday. … The Cardinal boys’ wrestling team finished 7th with 21.0 points on Friday in the Remington tournament.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Elyria Christian 41-22 on Friday. The Lady Warriors lost 55-22 against Moundridge on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Elyria Christian 51-44 on Friday. The Warriors defeated Moundridge 64-40 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team lost 54-23 against Sacred Heart on Friday. The Lady Celtics defeated Central Christian 36-34 on Tuesday. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team lost 55-32 against Sacred Heart on Friday. The Celtics defeated Central Christian 50-46 on Tuesday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team defeated Bennington 63-46 on Friday. The Lady Teutons defeated Sedgwick 82-27 on Tuesday. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team defeated Bennington 50-43 in overtime on Friday. The Teutons defeated Sedgwick 50-29 on Tuesday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Council Grove 28-27 on Friday. The Lady Warriors lost 55-34 against Remington on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Council Grove 57-45 on Thursday. The Warriors defeated Remington 45-38 on Tuesday. … The Lady Warriors were scheduled to compete in the Hoisington tournament on Friday, but weather prevented the team from competing in the tournament. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team was scheduled to compete in the Hoisington tournament on Friday, but weather prevented the Warriors from competing in the event.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team lost 47-41 against Sacred Heart on Saturday in the final round of the Hillsboro tournament. The Lady Wildcats defeated Berean Academy 55-22 on Tuesday. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team lost 71-65 in overtime against Hesston on Saturday in the final round of the Hillsboro tournament. The Wildcats lost 64-40 against Berean Academy on Tuesday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team lost 48-38 against Holcomb on Saturday in the final round of the Hillsboro tournament. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team defeated Hillsboro 54-45 on Saturday in the final round of the Hillsboro tournament. The Broncos lost 45-38 against Marion on Tuesday. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team finished 7th with 40.0 points on Friday in the Remington tournament. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished 3rd with 80.0 points on Friday in the Remington tournament.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 44-34 against Goessel on Friday. The Lady Cardinals lost 82-27 against Inman on Tuesday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Goessel 50-21 on Friday. The Cardinals lost 50-29 against Inman on Tuesday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team defeated Nickerson 57-31 on Friday. The Lady Black Bears defeated Wichita Classical 51-47 on Tuesday. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Nickerson 89-58 on Friday. The Black Bears defeated Wichita Classical 68-39 on Tuesday.

WICHITA CLASSICAL

The Lady Saints basketball team lost 39-25 against Central Christian on Friday. The Lady Saints lost 51-47 against Sterling on Tuesday. … The Saints boys’ basketball team defeated Central Christian 51-35 on Friday. The Saints lost 68-39 against Sterling on Tuesday.

2025-26 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 6 0 12 2

Moundridge 5 0 14 2

Remington 5 0 12 3

Bennington 4 3 12 5

Marion 4 3 9 7

Sterling 2 3 6 10

Berean Academy1 3 10 5

Sedgwick 1 3 5 11

Ell-Saline 1 5 4 12

Wichita Classical1 5 5 12

Hutch Trinity 0 5 1 15

2025-26 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Ell-Saline 6 0 15 1

Sterling 5 0 16 0

Berean Academy4 0 14 1

Moundridge 3 2 13 3

Wichita Classical3 3 12 5

Inman 3 3 8 6

Remington 2 3 6 9

Bennington 2 5 6 10

Hutch Trinity 1 4 5 11

Marion 1 6 6 10

Sedgwick 0 4 6 10