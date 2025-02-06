PREP – HOA Winter Week 10 recap

With the Ell-Saline Cardinal boys’ basketball team suffering its first loss of the 2024-25 season this past Tuesday, the Heart of America Conference is reduced to one team still protecting an undefeated season, which is the Moundridge Wildcat boys.

The loss by the Cardinals also dropped the Ell-Saline boys’ basketball team off the top spot in the HOA boys’ basketball standings as Moundridge High School now controls the lead in both boys and girls’ HOA basketball standings.

The Moundridge Lady Wildcats currently lead the HOA girls’ standings with a 12-2, 4-0 record while Bennington sits in 2nd place with 12-2, 4-1 record and Inman sits in 3rd place with a n 11-2, 4-1 record. The Ell-Saline girls’ basketball team is in 10th place with a 1-13, 0-6 record.

The Moundridge Wildcat boys’ basketball team moves into the top spot in the HOA boys’ basketball standings with a 13-0, 3-0 record while Sterling sits in 2nd place with a 10-2, 2-0 record and Ell-Saline sits in 3rd place with a 13-1, 5-1 record.

The HOA wrestling teams are preparing for the home stretch of the 2024-25 season with wrestling postseason tournaments beginning later this month. As the wrestling teams are wrapping up their 2025 postseason tournaments, the HOA basketball teams will be settling into their postseason tournaments.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 54-50 against Inman on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Ell-Saline 67-34 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Inman 66-31 on Friday. The Bulldogs defeated Ell-Saline 64-50 on Tuesday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished in 7th place with 53.0 points on Friday in the Hoisington tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished in 5th place with 75.0 points on Friday in the Hoisington tournament.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 57-32 against Remington on Saturday. The Lady Cardinals lost 67-34 against Bennington on Tuesday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Remington 54-31 on Saturday. The Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday, falling 64-50 against Bennington. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team finished in 9th place with 9.0 points on Friday in the Remington tournament. … The Cardinal boys’ wrestling team finished in 8th place with 35.0 points on Friday in the Remington tournament.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Elyria Christian 39-32 on Friday. The Lady Warriors lost 49-22 against Moundridge on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Elyria Christian 50-48 on Friday. The Warriors lost 51-41 against Moundridge on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team lost 51-36 against Sacred Heart on Friday. The Lady Celtics lost 39-35 against Central Christian on Tuesday. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team lost 60-44 against Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The Celtics defeated Central Christian 67-28 on Tuesday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team defeated Bennington 54-50 on Friday. The Lady Teutons defeated Sedgwick 66-25 on Tuesday. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team lost 66-31 on Friday. The Teutons defeated Sedgwick 45-40 on Tuesday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Council Grove 29-24 on Friday. The Lady Warriors lost 49-14 against Remington on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team lost 66-44 against Council Grove on Friday. The Warriors lost 39-27 against Remington on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team finished in 15th place with 20.0 points on Friday in the Hoisington tournament.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team defeated Berean Academy 49-22 on Tuesday. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Berean Academy 51-41 on Tuesday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team defeated Central Christian 42-31 on Friday. The Lady Broncs defeated Ell-Saline 57-32 on Saturday. The Lady Broncos defeated Marion 49-14 on Tuesday. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team defeated Elyria Christian 51-43 on Friday. The Broncos lost 54-31 against Ell-Saline on Saturday. The Broncos defeated Marion 39-27 on Tuesday. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team finished 6th with 57.5 points in their own tournament on Friday. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished in 7th place with 39.5 points on Friday in their own tournament.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 35-33 against Goessel on Friday. The Lady Cardinals lost 66-25 against Inman on Tuesday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Goessel 50-16 on Friday. The Cardinals lost 45-40 against Inman on Tuesday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team defeated Wichita Classical 61-43 on Tuesday. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Wichita Classical 61-41 on Tuesday.

2024-25 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 4 0 12 2

Bennington 4 1 12 2

Inman 4 1 11 2

Remington 3 1 12 3

Marion 3 3 9 6

Berean Academy2 2 10 4

Hutch Trinity 1 2 1 13

Sedgwick 1 3 3 9

Sterling 0 3 2 11

Ell-Saline 0 6 1 13

Friday, January 31

Inman 54, Bennington 50

Berean Academy 39, Elyria Christian 32

Sacred Heart 51, Hutch Trinity 36

Marion 29, Council Grove 24

Remington 42, Central Christian 31

Goessel 35, Sedgwick 33

Saturday, February 1

Remington 57, Ell-Saline 32

Tuesday, February 4

Bennington 67, Ell-Saline 34

Moundridge 49, Berean Academy 22

Remington 49, Marion 14

Inman 66, Sedgwick 25

Sterling 61, Wichita Classical 43

Central Christian 39, Hutch Trinity 35

2024-25 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 3 0 13 0

Sterling 2 0 10 2

Ell-Saline 5 1 13 1

Remington 3 1 11 4

Bennington 3 2 9 5

Berean Academy2 2 9 5

Hutch Trinity 1 2 4 10

Marion 1 5 6 9

Inman 1 4 4 9

Sedgwick 0 4 4 9

Friday, January 31

Bennington 66, Inman 31

Berean Academy 50, Elyria Christian 48

Sacred Heart 60, Hutch Trinity 44

Council Grove 66, Marion 44

Remington 51, Central Christian 43

Sedgwick 50, Goessel 16

Saturday, February 1

Ell-Saline 54, Remington 31

Tuesday, February 4

Bennington 64, Ell-Saline 50

Moundridge 51, Berean Academy 41

Remington 39, Marion 27

Inman 45, Sedgwick 40

Sterling 64, Wichita Classical 41

Hutch Trinity 67, Central Christian 28