Prep HOA Week 9 Recap

The postseason is now in full swing across the state of Kansas in high school sports with league champions now being determined with those league champions looking to make statements at the state level in state competitions.

The Heart of America has 10 schools, with nine football teams. There is one HOA school competing in the 8-man football playoffs, the Ell-Saline Cardinals, and one competing in the Class 4-3-2-1A state soccer tournament, the Berean Academy Warriors.

The Berean Academy boys’ soccer team will play Independence in the Class 4-3-2-1A regional finals this afternoon.

That leaves seven HOA teams competing at the 11-man football level and six of those seven HOA football teams will begin the 11-man football playoffs Friday night. Remington is the lone 11-man HOA football team that did not advance to the playoffs, but the Broncos will also play a 9th game tonight against Herington.

On the volleyball courts, the HOA has two teams, Inman and Sedgwick, still alive as volleyball prepares for this weekend’s state tournaments.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done or will do thus far in the 2024 fall campaign:

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog football team earned its first victory of the season in its final attempt during the regular season Friday when they defeated Herington 30-22. The Bulldogs will play at Conway Springs Friday in the opening round of the playoffs. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team saw its 2024 season come to an end Saturday when they lost in the opening round of the sub-state volleyball tournament. The Lady Bulldogs, who finished the season with a 26-13 record, lost 25-20, 25-16 against HOA rival Moundridge in the opening match.

ELL-SALINE

After losing the opening game of the season, the Cardinal football team finished the 2024 regular season with its 7th straight victory as the Cardinals defeated Central Plains 58-12. The Cardinals will open the 2024 playoffs on Friday when they host Rock Hills. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the 2024 season with an 11-23 record.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior soccer team kicked to a 0-0 tie against Wichita Classical last Friday in their regular season finale to finish the season with a 9-6-1 record. The Warriors won their Class 4-3-2-1A regional opener on Monday, defeating Circle 4-0. The Warriors will play Independence today. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 20-21 record after seeing the season end Saturday following a 25-23, 25-16 loss against Herington.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic football team lost 41-18 on Friday against Sterling to finish the 2024 regular season. The Celtics will begin the playoffs on Friday when they play at Moundridge. … The Lady Celtic volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 14-20 record.

INMAN

The Teuton football team lost 13-8 against Moundridge Friday to conclude the 2024 regular season. The Teutons will play at Plainville Friday in the opening round of the playoffs. … The Lady Teuton volleyball team qualified for this weekend’s Class 2A state tournament by winning a Class 2A sub-state title with a 25-15, 25-16 victory against Hillsboro and a 25-17, 25-17 victory against HOA rival Moundridge.

MARION

The Warrior football team finished the 2024 season with a 40-26 victory against Valley Heights. The Warriors will begin the 2024 playoffs Friday when they play at Sacred Heart. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team saw its 2024 season come to an end Saturday after a 19-16 record. The Lady Warriors had their season end after a first-round loss against Valley Heights, falling 25-18, 25-18 in the sub-state tournament.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat football team finished the 2024 regular season with a 13-8 victory against Inman. The Wildcats will begin the playoffs on Friday by hosting Hutch Trinity. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team saw its 2024 season come to an end on Saturday when they lost the 2nd match in the sub-state tournament. The Lady Wildcats defeated HOA rival Bennington 25-20, 25-16 in the opening round, but lost 25-17, 25-17 against HOA rival Inman in the title match. The Lady Wildcats finished the season with a 32-9 record.

REMINGTON

The Bronco football lost 69-35 against Sedgwick to finish the 2024 regular season. The Broncos did not qualify for the playoffs but will host Herington Thursday in a contest to finish the season. … The Lady Bronc volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 9-24 record.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal football team earned a 69-35 victory against Remington Friday to finish the 2024 regular season. The Cardinals will play host to Republic County Friday in the opening round of the playoffs. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team qualified for the state tournament by winning the sub-state tournament on Saturday. The Lady Cardinals won the sub-state tournament with a 25-10, 25-17 victory against Northeast and a 25-13, 16-25, 25-16 victory against Conway Springs.

STERLING

The Black Bear football team earned a 41-18 victory against Hutch Trinity Friday to finish the 2024 regular season. The Black Bears will host Hays-Thomas More Prep on Friday in the opening round of the playoffs. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball team saw its 2024 season come to an end after a 13-22 campaign Saturday when they lost 25-13, 25-11 against Ellinwood in the sub-state tournament.

2024 Heart of America Football Standings 8-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Ell-Saline 0 0 7 1

Bennington 0 4 1 7

2024 Heart of America Football Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 6 0 7 0

Sedgwick 5 1 7 1

Marion 3 2 6 2

Sterling 3 2 5 3

Inman 3 4 4 4

Hutch Trinity 1 3 3 7

Remington 1 5 2 6

Friday, October 25

Moundridge 13, Inman 8

Sedgwick 69, Remington 35

Sterling 41, Hutch Trinity 18

Ell-Saline 58, Central Plains 12

Bennington 30, Herington 22

Marion 46, Valley Heights 26

Thursday, October 31

Herington at Remington

Friday, November 1

Bennington at Conway Springs

Marion at Sacred Heart

Inman at Plainville

Republic County at Sedgwick

Hutch Trinity at Moundridge

Hays TMP at Sterling

Rock Hills at Ell-Saline