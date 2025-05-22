PREP – HOA Spring Week 9 Recap

The first round of the 2025 Spring postseason action is complete for baseball and softball in the Heart of America Conference and the HOA has two teams, one softball and one baseball still alive for next week’s state tournaments.

Those two teams, the Inman Lady Teuton softball team, and the Remington Bronco baseball team, both won their regional championships at the hands of a fellow HOA squad.

The Inman Lady Teuton softball team met up with fellow HOA rival Bennington in the regional championship and the Lady Teutons emerged to advance to the Class 2-1A state tournament next week.

The Remington Bronco baseball team met up with HOA rival Hutchinson Trinity in their Class 2-1A regional championship and the Broncos were the team that kept their season alive to compete in next week’s Class 2-1A state baseball tournament.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog softball team kept its season alive on Monday with a 7-2 victory against Little River in the Class 2-1A regional tournament. The Lady Bulldogs saw their season come to an end on Tuesday when they lost 8-1 against Inman in the regional championship game. The Lady Bulldogs had played their way into the championship game with a 17-3 victory against HOA rival Sterling in the semifinals. The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 21-2 record. … The Bulldog baseball team had its season come to an end on Friday as it lost 19-11 against Ellinwood in the opening round of the Class 2-1A regional tournament. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 7-13 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal softball team saw its season come to an end on Monday when it lost 15-0 against HOA rival Inman in the Class 2-1A regional tournament. The Lady Cardinals finished the season with a 4-15 record. … The Cardinal baseball team earned its first victory of the season on Friday when they defeated Oberlin 15-0 in a playoff game to get into the Class 2-1A regional tournament. The Cardinals, however, were not able to build a winning streak as the victory propelled them against Hays-Thomas More Prep, the regional’s #1 seed, who defeated the Cardinals 21-0 to end the Cardinals season with a 1-19 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic softball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 16-4 against Moundridge in the Class 2-1A regional tournament. The Lady Celtics finished the season with a 7-12 record. … The Celtic baseball team defeated HOA rival Inman 5-4 on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 2-1A regional tournament. The Celtics defeated Little River 5-4 on Tuesday in the regional semifinals before seeing their season come to an end after losing 8-5 to HOA rival Remington in the championship game. The Celtics finished the season with a 15-8 record.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton softball team defeated Ell-Saline 15-0 on Monday in the Class 2-1A regional tournament. The Lady Teutons qualified for the Class 2-1A state tournament on Tuesday with a pair of victories to win the Class 2-1A regional tournament. The Lady Teutons opened Tuesday with a 16-2 victory over Sacred Heart before winning the championship game 8-1 against Bennington. … The Teuton baseball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost 5-4 to HOA rival Hutchinson Trinity in the opening round of the Class 2-1A regional tournament

MARION

The Warrior baseball team finished the season with a 10-12 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat softball team lost 15-0 against Haven on Thursday. The Lady Wildcats saw their season come to an end on Tuesday when they lost 3-2 against HOA rival Remington 3-2 in the semifinals of the Class 2-1A regional tournament. The Lady Wildcats had played their way into the semifinals with a 16-4 victory against HOA rival Hutchinson Trinity in the opening round. The Lady Wildcats finished the season with a 15-9 record. … The Wildcat baseball team finished the season with a 12-9 record.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday after playing its way into the Class 2-1A regional championship game before losing 12-2 against Leon-Bluestem. The Lady Broncos had played their way into the championship with a pair of victories on Tuesday as they defeated Wichita Independent 16-2 and HOA rival Moundridge 3-2 in the semifinals. The Lady Broncos finished the season with a 14-5 record. … The Bronco baseball team qualified for the Class 2-1A state tournament on Wednesday when they earned a pair of victories to win the Class 2-1A regional championship. The Broncos opened Wednesday with a 2-1 victory against Sedgwick to propel their way into an all-HOA championship game against Hutchinson Trinity, which the Broncos won 8-5.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal softball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday when it finished second in the Class 2-1A regional. The Lady Cardinals defeated Hillsboro 7-0 in the opening round but lost 7-6 against Leon-Bluestem in the championship game. The Lady Cardinals finished the season with an 8-21 record. … The Cardinal baseball team suffered their only loss of the season on Wednesday, losing 2-1 against Remington in the Class 2-1A regional semifinals. The Cardinals finished the season with a 25-1 record.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team kept its season alive on Monday with a 20-11 victory against Ellinwood in the Class 2-1A regional tournament. The Lady Black Bears saw their season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 17-3 against Inman in the opening round of the Class 2-1A regional tournament. The Lady Black Bears finished the season with a 7-13 record.

2025 Heart of America Softball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 13 1 20 1

Bennington 13 1 21 2

Remington 10 4 14 4

Moundridge 7 7 15 9

Hutch Trinity 4 12 7 11

Sedgwick 3 11 8 12

Sterling 3 11 5 12

Ell-Saline 3 11 4 15

Thursday, May 15

Haven 15, Moundridge 0

Monday, May 19

Inman 15, Ell-Saline 0

Sterling 20, Ellinwood 11

Bennington 7, Little River 2

Tuesday, May 20

Sedgwick 7, Hillsboro 0

Bluestem 7, Sedgwick 6

Remington 16, Wichita Independent 2

Moundridge 16, Hutch Trinity 4

Remington 3, Moundridge 2

Bennington 17, Sterling 3

Inman 13, Sacred Heart 2

Inman 8, Bennington 1

2025 Heart of America Baseball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sedgwick 14 0 22 0

Remington 10 4 14 6

Marion 8 6 11 11

Hutch Trinity 8 6 14 8

Moundridge 7 7 11 8

Inman 6 8 10 10

Bennington 3 11 7 13

Ell-Saline 0 14 1 19

Wednesday, May 14

Sedgwick 8, Flint Hills 0

Remington 8, Moundridge 6

Little River 4, Marion 3

Hutch Trinity 5, Inman 4

Monday, May 19

Sedgwick vs. Remington

Hutch Trinity vs. Little River

Friday, May 16

Ell-Saline 15, Oberlin 0

Hays TMP 21, Ell-Saline 0

Ellinwood 19, Bennington 11

Wednesday, May 21

Remington 2, Sedgwick 1

Hutch Trinity 5, Little River 4

Remington 8, Hutch Trinity 5