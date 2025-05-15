PREP – HOA Spring Week 8 Recap

The regular season is now complete in the 2025 Heart of America Conference spring season for baseball and softball.

The Bennington Lady Bulldogs and Inman Lady Teutons shared the 2025 HOA softball title as they both finished with identical 13-1 HOA records as Bennington gets the tiebreaker because they finished with a 19-1 overall record while Inman finished with a 17-1 record.

Ell-Saline finished tied for 6th, 7th and 8th in softball with Sterling and Sedgwick as all three teams finished with identical 3-11 HOA records. Sedgwick finished with a 7-11 overall record while Sterling finished 4-12 overall and Ell-Saline finished 4-14 overall.

Sedgwick finished the regular season undefeated to claim the HOA baseball title with a 22-0, 14-0 record while Ell-Saline finished in 8th place without a win as the Cardinals finished the season with a 0-18, 0-14 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog softball team swept Hutchinson Trinity 11-1 and 12-0 on Friday. … The Bulldog baseball team got swept 6-2 and 11-1 by Hutchinson Trinity on Friday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal softball team split a doubleheader with Sedgwick on Friday, winning the first game 11-4, but losing the second game 17-7. The Lady Cardinals split with Sterling on Tuesday, losing the first game 11-4, but winning the second game 15-2. … The Cardinal baseball team got swept 11-1 and 11-1 by Sedgwick on Friday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic softball team got swept 11-1 and 12-0 by Bennington on Friday. The Lady Celtics swept Canton-Galva 8-7 and 14-13 on Tuesday. … The Celtic baseball team swept Bennington 6-2 and 11-1 on Friday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton softball team swept Remington 15-1 and 25-11 on Friday. The Lady Teutons swept Sedgwick 10-0 and 10-6 on Tuesday. … The Teuton baseball team got swept 9-5 and 16-5 by Remington on Friday.

MARION

The Warrior baseball team finished the regular season with a 10-11, 8-6 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat softball team swept Little River 18-8 and 16-4 on Friday. … The Wildcat baseball team split a doubleheader with Little River on Friday, winning the first game 10-4 but losing the second game 8-0.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team got swept 15-1 and 25-11 by Inman on Friday. … The Bronco baseball team swept Inman 9-5 and 16-5 on Friday.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal softball team split a doubleheader with Ell-Saline on Friday, losing the first game 11-4, but winning the second game 17-7. The Lady Cardinals were swept 10-0 and 10-6 by Inman on Tuesday. … The Cardinal baseball team swept Ell-Saline 11-1 and 11-1 on Friday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team swept a doubleheader against Canton-Galva 13-4 and 7-4 on Friday. The Lady Black Bears split a doubleheader with Ell-Saline on Tuesday, winning the first game 14-4 but losing the second game 15-2.

2025 Heart of America Softball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Bennington 13 1 19 1

Inman 13 1 17 1

Remington 10 4 12 4

Moundridge 7 7 14 7

Hutch Trinity 4 12 7 11

Sedgwick 3 11 7 11

Sterling 3 11 4 12

Ell-Saline 3 11 4 14

Friday, May 9

Ell-Saline 11, Sedgwick 4

Sedgwick 17, Ell-Saline 7

Sterling 13, Canton-Galva 4

Sterling 7, Canton-Galva 4

Bennington 11, Hutch Trinity 1

Bennington 12, Hutch Trinity 0

Inman 15, Remington 1

Inman 25, Remington 11

Moundridge 18, Little River 8

Moundridge 16, Little River 4

Tuesday, May 13

Sterling 14, Ell-Saline 4

Ell-Saline 15, Sterling 2

Inman 10, Sedgwick 0

Inman 10, Sedgwick 6

Hutch Trinity 8, Canton-Galva 7

Hutch Trinity 16, Canton-Galva 14

2025 Heart of America Baseball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sedgwick 14 0 22 0

Remington 10 4 12 6

Marion 8 6 11 11

Hutch Trinity 8 6 13 7

Moundridge 7 7 11 8

Inman 6 8 10 10

Bennington 3 11 7 13

Ell-Saline 0 14 0 18

Friday, May 9

Sedgwick 11, Ell-Saline 1

Sedgwick 11, Ell-Saline 1

Remington 9, Inman 5

Remington 16, Inman 5

Hutch Trinity 6, Bennington 2

Hutch Trinity 11, Bennington 1

Moundridge 10, Little River 4

Little River 8, Moundridge 0