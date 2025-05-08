PREP – HOA Spring Week 7 Recap

The 2025 spring high school sports season has entered its final month of action and separation has developed in the Heart of America Conference baseball and softball standings.

The Bennington Lady Bulldogs are standing alone atop the HOA softball standings with a 17-1, 11-1 record while Inman is in second place with a 13-1, 9-1 record. The Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals earned their second victory of the season this past week and their first HOA victory of the season when they split a doubleheader with Hutchinson Trinity, but the Lady Cardinals are still in 8th place with a 2-12, 1-9 record.

The Sedgwick Cardinal baseball team sits atop the HOA baseball standings as the Cardinals are still protecting an undefeated season with a 20-0, 12-0 record. The Remington Broncos are in 2nd place in the HOA with a 10-6, 8-4 record while the Ell-Saline Cardinals are still searching for their first victory and sit in 8th place with an 0-16, 0-12 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog softball team swept Ell-Saline 12-6 and 3-2 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs swept Canton-Galve 10-0 and 22-0 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog baseball team swept a doubleheader from Ell-Saline on Friday, winning both games in extra innings as they won 6-5 in the first game 5-4 in the second game. The Bulldogs swept Canton-Galva 7-0 and 7-0 on Tuesday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal softball team got swept 12-6 and 3-2 by Bennington on Friday. The Lady Cardinals earned their second win of the season on Tuesday when they split an HOA doubleheader against Hutchinson Trinity, losing the first game 15-1 but winning the second game 12-8. … The Cardinal baseball team got swept by Bennington on Friday, forcing both games to go to extra innings but losing the first game 6-5 and the second game 5-4. The Cardinals were swept 7-3 and 9-0 by Hutchinson Trinity on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic softball team got swept 15-0 and 15-0 by Inman on Friday. The Lady Celtics split a doubleheader with Ell-Saline on Tuesday, winning the first game 15-1, but losing the second game 12-8. … The Celtic baseball team split a doubleheader with Inman on Friday, losing the first game 8-7 but winning the second game 7-2. The Celtics swept Ell-Saline 7-3 and 9-0 on Tuesday.

INMAN

The Lady Teutons swept Hutchinson Trinity 15-0 and 15-0 on Friday. The Lady Teutons swept Sterling 17-1 and 8-4 on Tuesday. … The Teuton baseball team split a doubleheader with Hutchinson Trinity on Friday, winning the first game 8-7 but losing the second game 7-2.

MARION

The Warrior baseball team got swept 12-5 and 6-3 by Sedgwick on Friday. The Warrior baseball team got swept 20-19 in extra innings and 6-2 by Remington on Tuesday.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat softball team got swept 7-1 and 16-8 by Remington on Friday. … The Wildcat baseball team split a doubleheader with Remington on Friday, winning the first game 11-8 but losing the second game 7-6.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team swept Moundridge 7-1 and 16-8 on Friday. … The Bronco baseball team split a doubleheader with Moundridge on Friday, losing the first game 11-8 but winning the second game 7-6. The Broncos swept Marion 20-19 in extra innings and 6-2 on Tuesday.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal softball team swept Little River 13-0 and 10-0 on Tuesday. … The Cardinal baseball team swept Marion 12-5 and 6-3 on Friday. The Cardinals swept Little River 12-8 and 10-9 in extra innings on Tuesday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team split a doubleheader with Little River on Friday, winning the first 9-7 but losing the second game 10-9 in extra innings. The Lady Black Bears were swept 17-1 and 8-4 by Inman on Tuesday.

2025 Heart of America Softball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Bennington 11 1 17 1

Inman 9 1 13 1

Remington 10 2 12 2

Moundridge 7 7 12 7

Hutch Trinity 4 8 5 9

Sedgwick 2 8 6 8

Sterling 2 10 3 11

Ell-Saline 1 9 2 12

Friday, May 2

Bennington 12, Ell-Saline 6

Bennington 3, Ell-Saline 2

Inman 15, Hutch Trinity 0

Inman 15, Hutch Trinity 0

Remington 7, Moundridge 1

Remington 16, Moundridge 8

Sterling 9, Little River 7

Little River 10, Sterling 9, Extra innings

Tuesday, May 6

Hutch Trinity 12, Ell-Saline 2

Ell-Saline 15, Hutch Trinity 8

Inman 17, Sterling 1

Inman 8, Sterling 4

Bennington 10, Canton-Galva 0

Bennington 22, Canton-Galva 0

Sedgwick 13, Little River 0

Sedgwick 10, Little River 0

2025 Heart of America Baseball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sedgwick 12 0 20 0

Remington 8 4 10 6

Marion 8 6 11 11

Inman 6 6 10 8

Moundridge 7 7 10 7

Hutch Trinity 6 6 11 7

Bennington 3 9 7 11

Ell-Saline 0 12 0 16

Friday, May 2

Bennington 6, Ell-Saline 5, Extra innings

Bennington 5, Ell-Saline 4, Extra innings

Inman 8, Hutch Trinity 7

Hutch Trinity 7, Inman 2

Sedgwick 12, Marion 5

Sedgwick 6, Marion 3

Moundridge 11, Remington 8

Remington 7, Moundridge 6

Tuesday, May 6

Hutch Trinity 7, Ell-Saline 3

Hutch Trinity 9, Ell-Saline 6

Bennington 7, Canton-Galva 0

Bennington 7, Canton-Galva 0

Remington 20, Marion 19, extra innings

Remington 6, Marion 2

Sedgwick 12, Little River 8

Sedgwick 10, Little River 9, Extra innings