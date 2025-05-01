PREP – HOA Spring Week 6 Recap

As the calendar turns to May 2025, the Heart of America Conference 2025 Spring standings are beginning to see some separation.

The Bennington Lady Bulldogs currently lead the HOA softball standings with a 13-1, 9-1 record while Inman is in second place with a 9-1, 5-1 record. Ell-Salina’s softball team recorded its first victory of the season this past week, but the Lady Cardinals are still in 8th place in the HOA standings with a 1-9, 0-6 record.

The Sedgwick Cardinals lead the HOA baseball standings with a 16-0, 10-0 record while the Marion Warriors are currently in 2nd place with an 11-7, 8-2 record. The Ell-Saline baseball team is still searching for its first win of the season and is currently in 8th place with an 0-12, 0-8 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog softball team split an HOA doubleheader with Inman on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs lost the first game 3-0 but rebounded to win the 2nd game 6-5. The Lady Bulldogs swept Sedgwick 8-4 and 17-0 on Friday. … The Bulldog baseball team got swept 9-1 and 14-0 by Sedgwick on Friday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal softball team got swept 13-3 and 13-7 by Moundridge on Friday. The Lady Cardinals earned their first win of the season on Monday when they split a doubleheader with Sacred Heart. The Lady Cardinals opened the doubleheader with a 10-5 victory but lost the second game 11-10. … The Cardinal baseball team got swept 12-0 and 15-5 by Moundridge on Friday. The Cardinals got swept by Sacred Heart 10-8 and 25-12 on Monday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic softball team swept Sterling 16-15 and 18-8 on Friday. … The Celtic baseball team swept Canton-Galva 7-0 and 7-0 on Tuesday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton softball team split an HOA doubleheader with Bennington on Thursday. The Lady Teutons won the opener 3-0 but lost the 2nd game 6-5. … The Teuton baseball team split a doubleheader with Marion on Friday, losing the first game 12-9 but winning the second game 11-10. The Teutons were swept 12-0 and 10-4 on Tuesday.

MARION

The Warrior baseball team split a doubleheader with Inman on Friday, winning the first game 12-9, but losing the second game 11-10. The Warriors lost 6-1 against Hillsboro on Tuesday.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat softball team swept Ell-Saline 13-3 and 13-7 on Friday. The Lady Wildcats swept Hering 15-0 and 19-4 on Tuesday. … The Wildcat baseball team swept Ell-Saline 12-0 and 15-5 on Friday. The Wildcat baseball team defeated Herington 15-0 on Tuesday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team swept Canton-Galva 8-0 and 14-2 on Friday. … The Bronco baseball team swept Canton-Galva 7-0 and 7-0 on Friday.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal softball team got swept 8-4 and 17-0 by Bennington on Friday. … The Cardinal baseball team swept Bennington 9-1 and 14-0 on Friday. The Cardinals swept Inman 12-0 and 10-4 on Tuesday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team got swept 16-15 and 18-8 by Hutchinson Trinity on Friday.

2025 Heart of America Softball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Bennington 9 1 13 1

Inman 5 1 9 1

Remington 8 2 10 2

Moundridge 7 5 12 5

Sedgwick 2 8 4 8

Sterling 2 8 2 8

Hutch Trinity 3 5 4 6

Ell-Saline 0 6 1 9

Thursday, April 24

Inman 3, Bennington 0

Bennington 6, Inman 5

Friday, April 25

Moundridge 13, Ell-Saline 3

Moundridge 13, Ell-Saline 7

Hutch Trinity 16, Sterling 15

Hutch Trinity 18, Sterling 8

Remington 8, Canton-Galva 0

Remington 14, Canton-Galva 2

Bennington 8, Sedgwick 4

Bennington 17, Sedgwick 0

Monday, April 28

Ell-Saline 10, Sacred Heart 5

Sacred Heart 11, Ell-Saline 10

Tuesday, April 29

Moundridge 15, Herington 0

Moundridge 19, Herington 4

2025 Heart of America Baseball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sedgwick 10 0 16 0

Marion 8 2 11 7

Remington 5 3 7 5

Inman 5 5 9 7

Moundridge 6 6 9 6

Hutch Trinity 3 5 7 5

Bennington 1 9 3 11

Ell-Saline 0 8 0 12

Friday, April 25

Moundridge 12, Ell-Saline 0

Moundridge 15, Ell-Saline 5

Sedgwick 9, Bennington 1

Sedgwick 14, Bennington 0

Inman 12, Marion 9

Marion 11, Inman 10

Remington 7, Canton-Galva 0

Remington 7, Canton-Galva 0

Monday, April 28

Sacred Heart 10, Ell-Saline 8

Sacred Heart 25, Ell-Saline 12

Tuesday, April 29

Sedgwick 12, Inman 0

Sedgwick 10, Inman 4

Hillsboro 6, Marion 1

Hutch Trinity 7, Canton-Galva 0

Hutch Trinity 7, Canton-Galva 0

Moundridge 15, Herington 0