PREP – HOA Spring Week 5 Recap

As the Heart of America Conference is amid the 2025 spring seasons, there are still three HOA baseball and softball teams protecting undefeated seasons, but that number will be reduced by at least one later today when the Inman Lady Teuton softball team plays an HOA doubleheader at Bennington

The Bennington Lady Bulldogs currently lead the HOA softball standings with a 10-0, 6-0 record, just ahead of Inman by games played ahead of Inman, which is 8-0, 4-0 this season.

The Sedgwick Cardinal baseball team is the lone HOA baseball team still protecting an undefeated season as the Cardinals currently lead the HOA baseball standings with a 12-0, 6-0 record while Marion sits in 2nd place with a 9-5, 7-1 record.

Ell-Saline is still searching for its first win in either baseball or softball as the Lady Cardinals are in 8th place in the HOA with an 0-6, 0-4 record while the Cardinal baseball team is also in 8th place with an 0-8, 0-6 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog softball team swept Moundridge 12-1 and 21-1 on Thursday. … The Bulldog baseball team got swept by Moundridge 6-4 and 17-7 on Thursday. The Bulldogs got swept 13-6 and 6-5 by Marion on Tuesday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal softball team has been off for Spring Break and will return to action on Friday with a doubleheader against Moundridge. … The Cardinal baseball team has been off for Spring Week and will return to action on Friday when they play at doubleheader at Moundridge.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic softball team got swept 16-0 and 16-4 by Remington on Thursday. The Lady Celtics got swept 18-3 and 15-3 by Moundridge on Tuesday. … The Celtic baseball team split a doubleheader with Remington on Thursday, losing the first game 13-1 but winning the 2nd game 3-1. The Celtics swept Moundridge 7-3 and 10-5 on Tuesday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton softball team has been off for Spring Break and will return to action today (Thursday) with a doubleheader at Bennington. … The Teuton baseball team has been off this past week for Spring Break and will return to action on Friday with a doubleheader against Marion.

MARION

The Warrior baseball team swept Canton-Galve 15-0 and 7-2 on Thursday. The Warriors swept Bennington 13-6 and 6-5 on Tuesday.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat softball team got swept 12-1 and 21-1 by Bennington on Thursday. The Lady Wildcats swept Hutchinson Trinity 18-3 and 15-3 on Tuesday. … The Wildcat baseball team swept Bennington 6-4 and 17-7 on Thursday. The Wildcats were swept 7-3 and 10-5 by Hutchinson Trinity on Tuesday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team swept Hutchinson Trinity 16-0 and 16-4 on Thursday. … The Bronco baseball team split a doubleheader with Hutchinson Trinity on Thursday, winning the first game 13-1 but losing the second game 3-1. The Broncos were swept by Little River 15-0 and 6-5 on Tuesday.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal softball team split a doubleheader with Sterling on Thursday, winning the first game 11-1 but losing the 2nd game 12-11. … The Cardinal baseball team swept Chase County 2-1 and 6-0 on Monday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team split a doubleheader with Sedgwick on Thursday, losing the first game 11-1 but winning the second game 12-11.

2025 Heart of America Softball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Bennington 6 0 10 0

Inman 4 0 8 0

Remington 8 2 8 2

Moundridge 5 5 8 5

Sedgwick 2 6 4 6

Sterling 2 6 2 6

Hutch Trinity 1 5 2 6

Ell-Saline 0 4 0 6

Thursday, April 17

Bennington 12, Moundridge 1

Bennington 21, Moundridge 1

Remington 16, Hutch Trinity 0

Remington 16, Hutch Trinity 4

Sedgwick 11, Sterling 1

Sterling 12, Sedgwick11

Tuesday, April 22

Moundridge 18, Hutch Trinity 3

Moundridge 15, Hutch Trinity 3

2025 Heart of America Baseball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sedgwick 6 0 12 0

Marion 7 1 9 5

Remington 5 3 5 5

Inman 4 2 8 4

Moundridge 4 6 7 6

Hutch Trinity 3 5 5 5

Bennington 1 7 3 9

Ell-Saline 0 6 0 8

Thursday, April 17

Moundridge 6, Bennington 4

Moundridge 17, Bennington 17

Remington 15, Hutch Trinity 3

Hutch Trinity 3, Remington 1

Marion 15, Canton-Galva 0

Marion 7, Canton-Galva 2

Monday, April 21

Sedgwick 2, Chase County 1

Sedgwick 6, Chase County 0

Tuesday, April 22

Marion 13, Bennington 6

Marion 6, Bennington 5

Hutch Trinity 7, Moundridge 3

Hutch Trinity 10, Moundridge 5

Little River 15, Remington 0

Little River 6, Remington 5