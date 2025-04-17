PREP – HOA Spring Week 4 Recap

While the Heart of America Conference is like most high school leagues around the state of Kansas, settling into the midst of the 2025 spring season, the HOA is different in the sense that it is not completely separating itself as four different teams sit atop the standings in baseball and softball midway through the month of April.

While there are teams lumped at the top, that can’t be said, however, for the Ell-Saline teams who are each still searching for their first wins of the season.

The HOA softball standings are led by Bennington and Inman, who are both still undefeated with 8-0, 4-0 records while Sedgwick leads the HOA baseball standings with a 10-0, 6-0 record while Marion sits in 2nd place with a 5-5, 5-1 record.

The Ell-Saline softball team is currently in 8th place with an 0-6, 0-4 record while the Cardinal baseball team is also in 8th place with an 0-8, 0-6 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog softball team swept Sterling on Friday, winning 7-0 and 8-7. The Lady Bulldogs swept Republic County 16-2 and 13-2 on Monday. … The Bulldog baseball team swept Republic County 15-0 and 12-9 on Monday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal softball team got swept by Remington on Friday, losing 13-0 and 22-7. The Lady Cardinals were swept 8-1 and 16-1 by Inman on Tuesday. … The Cardinal baseball team got swept 11-4 and 15-0 by Remington on Friday. The Cardinals got swept 9-4 and 15-1 by Inman on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic softball team split a doubleheader with Sedgwick on Monday, winning the opener 10-4 but losing the second game 22-4. … The Celtic baseball team got swept by Sedgwick on Monday, losing 15-2 and 5-2.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton softball team swept Moundridge 10-0 and 18-4 on Friday. The Lady Teutons swept Ell-Saline 8-1 and 16-1 on Tuesday. … The Teuton baseball team split a doubleheader with Moundridge on Friday, winning the first game 13-1 but losing the second game 13-7. The Teutons swept Ell-Saline 9-4 and 15-1 on Tuesday.

MARION

The Warrior baseball team got swept by Little River 19-2 and 18-4 on Friday. The Warriors split a doubleheader with Moundridge on Tuesday, winning the first game 6-2 but losing the 2nd game 13-12.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat softball team got swept by Inman on Friday, losing 10-0 and 18-4. … The Wildcat baseball team split a doubleheader with Inman on Friday, losing the first game 13-1, but winning the second game 13-7. The Wildcats split a doubleheader with Marion on Tuesday, losing the first game 6-2 but winning the second game 13-12.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team swept Ell-Saline 13-0 and 22-7 on Friday. … The Bronco baseball team swept Ell-Saline 11-0 and 15-4 on Friday.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal softball team swept Canton-Galva on Friday, winning 10-0 and 21-10. The Lady Cardinals split a doubleheader with Hutchinson Trinity on Monday, losing the opener 10-4 but rebounding and winning the second game 22-4. … The Cardinal baseball team swept Canton-Galva 15-4 and 16-0 on Friday. The Cardinals swept Hutchinson Trinity 15-2 and 5-2 on Monday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team got swept by Bennington Friday, losing 7-0 and 8-7.

2025 Heart of America Softball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Bennington 4 0 8 0

Inman 4 0 8 0

Remington 6 2 6 2

Moundridge 3 3 6 3

Hutch Trinity 1 1 2 2

Sterling 1 5 1 5

Sedgwick 1 5 3 5

Ell-Saline 0 4 0 6

Friday, April 11

Remington 13, Ell-Saline 0

Remington 22, Ell-Saline 7

Bennington 7, Sterling 0

Bennington 8, Sterling 7

Inman 10, Moundridge 0

Inman 18, Moundridge 4

Sedgwick 10, Canton-Galva 0

Sedgwick 21, Canton-Galva 10

Monday, April 14

Bennington 16, Republic County 2

Bennington 13, Republic County 2

Hutch Trinity 10, Sedgwick 4

Sedgwick 22, Hutch Trinity 4

Tuesday, April 15

Inman 8, Ell-Saline 1

Inman 16, Ell-Saline 1

2025 Heart of America Baseball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sedgwick 6 0 10 0

Marion 5 1 5 5

Remington 4 2 4 2

Inman 4 2 8 4

Moundridge 2 4 5 4

Bennington 1 3 3 5

Hutch Trinity 0 4 2 4

Ell-Saline 0 6 0 8

Friday, April 11

Remington 11, Ell-Saline 4

Remington 15, Ell-Saline 0

Inman 13, Moundridge 1

Moundridge 13, Inman 7

Little River 19, Marion 2

Little River 18, Marion 4

Sedgwick 15, Canton-Galva 4

Sedgwick 16, Canton-Galva 0

Monday, April 14

Bennington 15, Republic County 0

Bennington 12, Republic County 9

Sedgwick 15, Hutch Trinity 2

Sedgwick 5, Hutch Trinity 2

Tuesday, April 15

Inman 9, Ell-Saline 4

Inman 14, Ell-Saline 1

Marion 6, Moundridge 2

Moundridge 13, Marion 12