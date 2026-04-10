PREP – HOA Spring Week 4 Recap

The Heart of America Conference teams have advanced through the 2026 Easter break and the spring baseball and softball teams are looking to put things together for the home stretch of the 2026 spring season.

Here is a look at what each HOA school baseball and softball team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog softball team was swept 8-3, 8-3 by Inman on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs swept Sylvan 6-1, 5-1 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog baseball team was swept 11-1, 15-8 by Inman on Thursday. The Bulldogs split with Little River on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 4-3 and losing the 2nd game 11-4.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal softball swept Hutch Trinity 36-24, 21-13 on Thursday. … The Cardinal baseball team swept Canton-Galva 13-0, 10-0 on Thursday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic softball team was swept 36-24, 21-13 by Ell-Saline on Thursday. The Lady Celtics swept Marion 15-5, 25-10 on Tuesday. … The Celtic baseball team split with Little River on Thursday, winning the 1st game 14-1 and losing the 2nd game 15-5. The Celtics swept Marion 13-2, 7-0 on Tuesday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton softball team swept Bennington 8-3, 8-3 on Thursday. … The Teuton baseball team swept Bennington 11-1, 15-8 on Thursday. The Teutons swept Canton-Galva 15-2, 15-1 on Tuesday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior softball team was swept 21-1, 18-1 by Sterling on Thursday. The Lady Warriors were swept 15-5, 25-10 by Hutchinson Trinity on Tuesday. … The Warrior baseball team got swept 13-2, 7-0 by Hutchinson Trinity on Tuesday.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat softball team swept Sedgwick 10-6, 8-4 on Thursday. The Lady Wildcats split a doubleheader with Sterling on Monday, losing the 1st game 4-3 and winning the 2nd game 12-4. The Lady Wildcats defeated Hillsboro 7-6 on Tuesday. … The Wildcat baseball team swept Sedgwick 12-11, 7-4 on Thursday. The Wildcats defeated Hillsboro 15-0 on Tuesday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team split with Sedgwick on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 15-0 and losing the 2nd game 15-5. … The Bronco baseball team swept Sedgwick 21-1, 23-11 on Tuesday.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal softball team was swept 10-6, 8-4 by Moundridge on Thursday. The Lady Cardinals split with Remington on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 15-0 and winning the 2nd game 15-5. … The Cardinal baseball team was swept 12-11, 7-4 by Moundridge on Thursday. The Cardinals were swept 21-1, 23-11 by Remington on Tuesday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team swept Marion 21-1, 18-1 on Thursday. The Lady Black Bears split with Moundridge on Monday, winning the 1st game 4-3 and losing the 2nd game 12-4.