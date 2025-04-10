PREP – HOA Spring Week 3 Recap

The Heart of America Conference has settled into the 2025 spring season.

The Bennington Lady Bulldog softball team has taken early steps towards controlling the HOA softball campaign as they currently lead the HOA with a 4-0, 2-0 record while Moundridge sits a half-game back at 6-1, 3-1. Ell-Saline has played just two games thus far this season and is still looking for their first win of 2025.

Sedgwick and Marion sit atop the HOA baseball standings as the Cardinals are still undefeated at 6-0, 4-0 while Marion is 4-2 and 4-0. Ell-Saline is still searching for its first baseball win of the season and sits at 0-4, 0-2.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog softball team was scheduled to host Inman for an HOA doubleheader on Friday, but those games were postponed due to inclement weather and have been rescheduled for April 24. The Lady Bulldogs swept Little River on Tuesday, winning 20-3 and 12-2. … The Bulldog baseball team split a doubleheader with Inman on Friday, losing the first game 16-1 but bouncing back to win the 2nd game 6-4. The Bulldogs got swept by Little River on Tuesday, losing 8-5 and 15-0.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal softball team was scheduled to play a doubleheader against Canton-Galva on Friday, but those games were postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up later. … The Cardinal baseball team was scheduled to play a doubleheader against Canton-Galva on Friday, but those games were postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled later.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic softball team was scheduled to host Little River for a doubleheader on Friday, but those games were postponed to a later date due to inclement weather. … The Celtic baseball team was scheduled to host Little River in a doubleheader on Friday, but those games were postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled later. The Celtics got swept by Marion on Tuesday, losing 6-2 and 5-4.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton softball team was scheduled to play a doubleheader at Bennington on Friday, but those games were postponed due to inclement weather and have been rescheduled for April 24. The Lady Teutons swept Canton-Galva on Tuesday, winning 24-0 and 15-0. …. The Teuton baseball team split a doubleheader with Bennington on Friday, winning the opener 16-1, but losing the 2nd game 6-4. The Teutons swept Canton-Galva 10-0 and 10-0 on Tuesday.

MARION

The Warrior baseball team swept Hutchinson Trinity on Tuesday, winning 6-2 and 5-4.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat softball team swept Sedgwick on Thursday, winning 11-4 and 13-10. The Lady Wildcats split an HOA doubleheader with Sterling on Monday, winning the opener 17-2 but losing the second game 19-9. The Lady Wildcats defeated Hillsboro 8-3 on Tuesday. … The Wildcat baseball team got swept by Sedgwick on Thursday, losing 12-4 and 15-2. The Wildcats defeated Hillsboro 8-6 in extra innings on Tuesday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team swept Sedgwick on Tuesday, winning 9-4 and 10-4. … The Bronco baseball team got swept by Sedgwick on Tuesday, losing 11-0 and 6-4.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal softball team opened its season on Thursday, getting swept by Moundridge, losing 11-4 and 13-10. The Lady Cardinals got swept by Remington on Tuesday, losing 9-4 and 10-4. … The Cardinal baseball team swept Moundridge on Thursday, winning 12-4 and 15-2. The Cardinals swept Remington on Tuesday, winning 11-0 and 6-4.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team split a doubleheader with Moundridge on Monday, losing the opener 17-2 but rebounding and winning the 2nd game 19-9.

2025 Heart of America Softball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Bennington 2 0 4 0

Moundridge 3 1 6 1

Remington 4 2 4 2

Sterling 1 3 1 3

Hutch Trinity 0 0 1 1

Inman 0 0 4 0

Berean Aca. 0 0 0 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 0 2

Sedgwick 0 4 0 4

Thursday, April 3

Moundridge 11, Sedgwick 4

Moundridge 13, Sedgwick 10

Friday, April 4

Inman at Bennington – PPD to April 24

Inman at Bennington – PPD to April 24

Ell-Salina at Canton-Galva – PPD

Ell-Saline at Canton-Galva – PPD

Little River at Hutch Trinity – PPD

Little River at Hutch Trinity – PPD

Monday, April 7

Moundridge 17, Sterling 2

Sterling 19, Moundridge 9

Tuesday, April 8

Remington 9, Sedgwick 4

Remington 10, Sedgwick 4

Bennington 20, Little River 3

Bennington 12, Little River 2

Inman 24, Canton-Galva 0

Inman 15, Canton-Galva 0

Moundridge 8, Hillsboro 3

2025 Heart of America Baseball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sedgwick 4 0 6 0

Marion 4 0 4 2

Remington 2 2 2 2

Inman 1 1 5 3

Bennington 1 3 1 5

Moundridge 0 2 3 2

Hutch Trinity 0 2 2 2

Ell-Saline 0 2 0 4

Thursday, April 3

Sedgwick 12, Moundridge 4

Sedgwick 15, Moundridge 2

Friday, April 4

Ell-Salina at Canton-Galva – PPD

Ell-Saline at Canton-Galva – PPD

Little River at Hutch Trinity – PPD

Little River at Hutch Trinity – PPD

Inman 16, Bennington 1

Bennington 6, Inman 4

Tuesday, April 8

Marion 6, Hutch Trinity 2

Marion 5, Hutch Trinity 4

Sedgwick 11, Remington 0

Sedgwick 6, Remington 4

Little River 8, Bennington 3

Little River 15, Bennington 0

Inman 10, Canton-Galva 0

Inman 10, Canton-Galva 0

Moundridge 8, Hillsboro 6 Ex.