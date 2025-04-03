PREP – HOA Spring Week 2 Recap

All but one Heart of America Conference Spring team has seen their 2025 spring season begin.

That lone HOA team that’s still waiting to participate in its first action of the spring 2025 season, the Sedgwick Lardy Cardinal softball team, but that distinction will be lost on Friday when the Lady Cardinals are scheduled to take the field and host HOA rival Moundridge in a doubleheader.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog softball team swept Remington on Friday, winning 6-2 and 4-2. … The Bulldog baseball team got swept by Remington on Friday, losing 6-1 and 16-10.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal softball team will search for its first win of the season on Friday when it travels to Canton-Galva for a doubleheader. … The Cardinal baseball team got swept by Marion on Friday, losing 11-1 and 6-5 in extra innings.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic softball team will return to the field on Friday when it hosts Little River in a doubleheader. … The Celtic baseball team will return to the field on Friday when it hosts Little River in a doubleheader.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton softball team swept a doubleheader against Little River on Friday, winning 13-0 and 16-1. … The Teuton baseball team earned its first wins of the season on Tuesday with a 20-6, 16-1 sweep against Pratt-Skyline.

MARION

The Warrior baseball team swept Ell-Saline on Friday, winning 11-1 and 6-5 in extra innings. The Warriors got swept by Council Grove on Tuesday, losing 8-5 and 23-5.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat softball team swept a doubleheader against Canton-Galva on Friday, winning 23-2 and 21-2. … The Wildcat baseball team swept Canton-Galva on Friday, wining 14-4 and 16-0.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team got swept by Bennington on Friday, losing 6-2 and 4-2. The Lady Broncos swept Sterling on Tuesday, winning 16-1 and 17-5. … The Bronco baseball team swept Bennington on Friday, winning 6-1 and 16-10.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal softball team is scheduled to begin its season on Friday when it hosts HOA rival Moundridge for a doubleheader. … The Cardinal baseball team defeated Kingman 7-2 on Thursday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team got swept by Remington on Monday, losing 16-1 and 17-5.

2025 Heart of America Softball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Hutch Trinity 0 0 1 1

Bennington 2 0 2 0

Berean Aca. 0 0 0 0

Inman 0 0 2 0

Marion 0 0 0 0

Moundridge 0 0 2 0

Remington 2 2 2 2

Sedgwick 0 0 0 0

Sterling 0 2 0 2

Ell-Saline 0 0 0 2

Friday, March 28

Bennington 4, Remington 2

Bennington 6, Remington 2

Inman 13, Little River 0

Inman 16, Little River 1

Marion at Ell-Saline

Marion at Ell-Saline

Moundridge 23, Canton-Galva 2

Moundridge 21, Canton-Galva 2

Tuesday, April 1

Remington 16, Sterling 1

Remington 17, Sterling 5

2025 Heart of America Baseball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Hutch Trinity 0 0 2 0

Sedgwick 0 0 2 0

Bennington 0 2 0 2

Berean Aca. 0 0 0 0

Inman 0 0 2 2

Marion 2 0 2 2

Moundridge 0 0 2 0

Remington 2 0 2 0

Sterling 0 0 0 0

Ell-Saline 0 2 0 4

Thursday, March 27

Sedgwick 7, Kingman 2

Friday, March 28

Remington 6, Bennington 1

Remington 16, Bennington 10

Marion 11, Ell-Saline1

Marion 6, Ell-Saline 5, Ex.

Moundridge 14, Canton-Galva 4

Moundridge 16, Canton-Galva 0

Tuesday, April 1

Council Grove 8, Marion 5

Council Grove 23, Marion 5

Inman 20, Pratt-Skyline 6

Inman 16, Pratt-Skyline 1