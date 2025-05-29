PREP – HOA Spring Week 10 Recap

The Heart of America Conference is down to its final week in the 2025 spring season and the HOA has two teams, one in each sport, still alive in the softball and baseball playoffs.

The HOA is represented by the Inman Lady Teutons in the Class 2-1A state tournament and Remington in the Class 2-1A state baseball tournament.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog softball team finished the season with a 21-2 record. … The Bulldog baseball team finished the season with a 7-14 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal softball team finished the season with a 4-15 record. … The Cardinal baseball team finished the season with a 1-19 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic softball team finished the season with a 7-12 record. … The Celtic baseball team finished the season with a 15-8 record.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton softball team will play Pittsburg-Colgan on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 2-1A state tournament. … The Teuton baseball team finished the season with a 10-11 record.

MARION

The Warrior baseball team finished the season with a 10-12 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat softball team finished the season with a 15-9 record. … The Wildcat baseball team finished the season with a 12-9 record.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team finished the season with a 14-5 record. … The Bronco baseball team will play Rossville on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 2-1A state tournament.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal softball team finished the season with an 8-21 record. … The Cardinal baseball team finished the season with a 25-1 record.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team finished the season with a 7-13 record.

2025 Heart of America Softball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 13 1 20 1

Bennington 13 1 21 2

Remington 10 4 14 4

Moundridge 7 7 15 9

Hutch Trinity 4 12 7 11

Sedgwick 3 11 8 12

Sterling 3 11 5 12

Ell-Saline 3 11 4 15

2025 Heart of America Baseball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sedgwick 14 0 22 0

Remington 10 4 14 6

Marion 8 6 11 11

Hutch Trinity 8 6 14 8

Moundridge 7 7 11 8

Inman 6 8 10 10

Bennington 3 11 7 13

Ell-Saline 0 14 1 19