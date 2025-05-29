PREP – HOA Spring Week 10 Recap

The Heart of America Conference is down to its final week in the 2025 spring season and the HOA has two teams, one in each sport, still alive in the softball and baseball playoffs.
The HOA is represented by the Inman Lady Teutons in the Class 2-1A state tournament and Remington in the Class 2-1A state baseball tournament.
Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:
BENNINGTON
The Lady Bulldog softball team finished the season with a 21-2 record. … The Bulldog baseball team finished the season with a 7-14 record.
ELL-SALINE
The Lady Cardinal softball team finished the season with a 4-15 record. … The Cardinal baseball team finished the season with a 1-19 record.
HUTCHINSON TRINITY
The Lady Celtic softball team finished the season with a 7-12 record. … The Celtic baseball team finished the season with a 15-8 record.
INMAN
The Lady Teuton softball team will play Pittsburg-Colgan on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 2-1A state tournament. … The Teuton baseball team finished the season with a 10-11 record.
MARION
The Warrior baseball team finished the season with a 10-12 record.
MOUNDRIDGE
The Lady Wildcat softball team finished the season with a 15-9 record. … The Wildcat baseball team finished the season with a 12-9 record.
REMINGTON
The Lady Bronco softball team finished the season with a 14-5 record. … The Bronco baseball team will play Rossville on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 2-1A state tournament.
SEDGWICK
The Lady Cardinal softball team finished the season with an 8-21 record. … The Cardinal baseball team finished the season with a 25-1 record.
STERLING
The Lady Black Bear softball team finished the season with a 7-13 record.
2025 Heart of America Softball Standings 11-man
HOA Overall
Team W L W L
Inman 13 1 20 1
Bennington 13 1 21 2
Remington 10 4 14 4
Moundridge 7 7 15 9
Hutch Trinity 4 12 7 11
Sedgwick 3 11 8 12
Sterling 3 11 5 12
Ell-Saline 3 11 4 15
2025 Heart of America Baseball Standings 11-man
HOA Overall
Team W L W L
Sedgwick 14 0 22 0
Remington 10 4 14 6
Marion 8 6 11 11
Hutch Trinity 8 6 14 8
Moundridge 7 7 11 8
Inman 6 8 10 10
Bennington 3 11 7 13
Ell-Saline 0 14 1 19