PREP – HOA Spring Week 1 Recap

The 2025 spring Heart of America Conference season has begun as a few teams have begun their seasons already while the remainder of the HOA baseball and softball teams will see their first action within the next week.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week or when they are scheduled to begin this season:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog softball team is scheduled to begin its season on Friday with an HOA doubleheader at Remington. … The Bulldog baseball team is scheduled to begin the season on Friday with a doubleheader at Remington.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal softball team got swept in its season-opening doubleheader against Little River on Tuesday. The Lady Cardinals lost the first game 12-8 and lost the second game 35-21. … The Cardinal baseball team got swept by Little River on Tuesday in its season-opening doubleheader. The Cardinals lost the opener 16-1 and lost the second game 9-3.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic softball team split its season-opening doubleheader on Tuesday against Nickerson. The Lady Celtics lost the opener 8-7 but bounced back to win the second game 14-2. … The Celtic baseball team swept Nickerson on Tuesday in its season-opening doubleheader. The Celtics won the opener 10-8 in extra innings and completed the sweep with a 5-0 victory in the 2nd game.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton softball team is scheduled to begin its season on Friday when it competes against Little River in a doubleheader. … The Teuton baseball team is scheduled to begin its season on Friday when it hosts Little River in a doubleheader.

MARION

The Lady Warrior softball team will begin its season on Friday at Ell-Saline. … The Warrior baseball team is scheduled to begin its baseball season on Friday with a doubleheader against Ell-Saline.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat softball team is scheduled to begin its season on Friday at Ell-Saline. … The Wildcat baseball team is scheduled to begin its season on Friday with a doubleheader at Canton-Galva.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team is scheduled to begin its season on Friday with an HOA doubleheader against Bennington. The Bronco baseball team is scheduled to begin its season on Friday when it hosts Bennington in an HOA doubleheader.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal softball team is scheduled to begin its season on April 4 when it hosts Moundridge in an HOA doubleheader. … The Cardinal baseball team won its season opener on Tuesday, defeating Southeast of Saline 5-4 in a single game.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team is scheduled to open its season on Tuesday when it hosts HOA rival Remington in a doubleheader. … The Black Bear baseball team will begin its season on Friday when it plays a doubleheader against Nickerson.

2025 Heart of America Softball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Hutch Trinity 0 0 1 1

Bennington 0 0 0 0

Berean Aca. 0 0 0 0

Inman 0 0 0 0

Marion 0 0 0 0

Moundridge 0 0 0 0

Remington 0 0 0 0

Sedgwick 0 0 0 0

Sterling 0 0 0 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 0 2

Tuesday, March 25

Nickerson 8, Hutch Trinity 7

Hutch Trinity 14, Nickerson 2

Little River 12, Ell-Saline 8

Little River 35, Ell-Saline 21

2025 Heart of America Baseball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Hutch Trinity 0 0 2 0

Sedgwick 0 0 1 0

Bennington 0 0 0 0

Berean Aca. 0 0 0 0

Inman 0 0 0 0

Marion 0 0 0 0

Moundridge 0 0 0 0

Remington 0 0 0 0

Sterling 0 0 0 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 0 2

Tuesday, March 25

Little River 16, Ell-Saline 1

Little River 9, Ell-Saline 3

Hutch Trinity 10, Nickerson 8 Ex.

Hutch Trinity 5, Nickerson 0

Sedgwick 5, SE of Saline 4