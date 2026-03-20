PREP – HOA Final Winter Recap

The 2025-26 winter season in the Heart of America Conference is complete and the HOA had three basketball teams qualify for the Class 2A state basketball tournament, all three win their opening round games, two play for a state championship and one state champion.

Sterling defeated HOA rival Berean Academy 59-49 for the Class 2A boys’ state championship while Moundridge finished in 4th place in the girls’ Class 2A state tournament.

Here is a look at how each HOA basketball team finished the season:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team finished the season with a 19-6, 7-3 record. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 11-13, 3-7 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team finished the season with a 5-16, 2-7 record. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 36-25 against Sterling on Saturday in the championship game of a Class 2A sub-state tournament.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team finished the season with a 15-7, 5-4 record. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated St. Mary’s Colgan 61-35 on Friday in the semifinals of the Class 2A state tournament. The Warriors lost 59-49 against Sterling on Saturday in the state championship game.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team finished the season with a 1-21, 0-10 record. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 7-15, 3-7 record.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team finished the season with a 15-6, 8-2 record. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 9-11, 4-6 record.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team finished the season with an 11-10, 5-5 record. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 8-13, 2-8 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team lost 61-49 against Eureka on Saturday in the Class 2A state consolation finals. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team lost 44-38 against Berean Academy on Saturday in a Class 2A sub-state championship game.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team finished the season with a 17-5, 9-1 record. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 8-14, 4-6 record.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team finished the season with a 7-17, 2-8 record. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 7-17, 0-10 record.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team finished the season with a 9-14, 4-6 record. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated St. Mary’s 73-52 on Friday in the Class 2A state semifinals. The Black Bears defeated Berean Academy 59-49 on Saturday to win the Class 2A state championship.

WICHITA CLASSICAL

The Lady Saint basketball team finished the season with a 6-16, 2-8 record. … The Saints boys’ basketball team defeated Sacred Heart 59-52 on Saturday in a Class 2A sub-state championship game to earn a berth in the Class 2A state tournament.