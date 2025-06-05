PREP – HOA Final 2025 Spring Recap

The Heart of America Conference saw its 2025 spring season come to an end this past week with two teams representing it in the Class 2-1A state tournaments.

The HOA was represented by Inman in the Class 2-1A state softball tournament and Remington in the Class 2-1A state baseball tournament.

Inman finished in 2nd place in the softball tournament while Remington finished in 4th place in the baseball tournament.

The Lady Teutons shared the 2025 HOA regular season title with Bennington, as both teams finished with identical 13-1 HOA records and split their regular season doubleheader.

Inman finished the season with a 23-2 overall record while Bennington finished 21-2 overall.

Remington finished in third place in the HOA with a 14-4, 10-4 record. Ell-Saline finished in 8th place with a 4-15, 3-11 record.

The Sedgwick Cardinals won the HOA baseball title with a 25-1, 14-0 record. Remington finished in 2nd place in the HOA with a 15-8, 10-4 record while Marion and Hutchinson Trinity finished tie for third as Mairon finished 11-11, 8-6 and Trinity finished 14-8, 8-6. Ell-Saline finished the season in 8th place with a 1-19, 0-14 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog softball team finished the season with a 21-2 record. … The Bulldog baseball team finished the season with a 7-14 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal softball team finished the season with a 4-15 record. … The Cardinal baseball team finished the season with a 1-19 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic softball team finished the season with a 7-12 record. … The Celtic baseball team finished the season with a 15-8 record.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton softball team won its Class 2-1A state opener 7-6 against Pittsburg-Colgan on Thursday. The Lady Teutons went 1-1 on Friday, defeating Bluestem 2-1 in the state semifinals, but losing to Oskaloosa 8-1 in the state championship game. The Lady Teutons finished the season as the 2nd place team in Class 2-1A with a 23-2, 13-1 record. … The Teuton baseball team finished the season with a 10-11 record.

MARION

The Warrior baseball team finished the season with a 10-12 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat softball team finished the season with a 15-9 record. … The Wildcat baseball team finished the season with a 12-9 record.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team finished the season with a 14-5 record. … The Bronco baseball team won its Class 2-1A state tournament opener 1-0 against Rossville on Friday. The Broncos lost both games on Friday, falling 16-6 against Valley Falls in the semifinals and 13-3 against Douglass in the consolation game to finish in 4th place in Class 2-1A. The Broncos finished the season with a 15-8, 10-4 record.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal softball team finished the season with an 8-21 record. … The Cardinal baseball team finished the season with a 25-1 record.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team finished the season with a 7-13 record.

2025 Heart of America Softball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 13 1 23 2

Bennington 13 1 21 2

Remington 10 4 14 4

Moundridge 7 7 15 9

Hutch Trinity 4 12 7 11

Sedgwick 3 11 8 12

Sterling 3 11 5 12

Ell-Saline 3 11 4 15

Thursday, May 29

Inman 7, Pittsburg-Colgan 6

Friday, May 30

Inman 2, Bluestem 1

Oskaloosa 8, Inman 1

2025 Heart of America Baseball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sedgwick 14 0 25 1

Remington 10 4 15 8

Marion 8 6 11 11

Hutch Trinity 8 6 14 8

Moundridge 7 7 11 8

Inman 6 8 10 10

Bennington 3 11 7 13

Ell-Saline 0 14 1 19

Thursday, May 29

Remington 1, Rossville 0

Friday, May 30

Valley Falls 16, Remington 6

Douglass 13, Remington 3